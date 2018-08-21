Boo to the Hate Speech Inquisition

So that’s all right. But are the social media megacorporations part of a vast conspiracy to suppress conservative ideas and Republican politics, or are they just nerdly tech-heads too dumb to understand that “hate-speech” is our modern lefty effort to revive the good old auto-da-fé.

If you were like me, you went to bed on Friday all riled up about the Facebook suspension of PragerU for hate speech. But then you woke up on Saturday to find out it was all a mistake !

For instance, I don’t reckon that the Zuck is a convinced SJW that is driving conservative hate speech off the internet trying to make the world safe for microaggressed transgendered refugees from El Salvador. I think he is just a typical Good Little Boy that, like many men, is very sensitive to what the the Kool Kidz are saying, but otherwise doesn’t have a clue.

Zuck knows there is something Eeuww about deplorable white working-class deplorables without a full set of teeth. He makes me yearn for barnyard philosopher Foghorn Leghorn, who opined that there was something a little Eeuww about a kid what don’t like baseball.

I was to a performance of The Phantom of the Opera Friday night and took a good look at the folks in the audience. Based on my expert facial analysis, that I think is the equal of Google Photo, I can state that most of the audience had good teeth, but that very few were racist sexist homophobes, and even fewer were fully “woke” SJWs. In other words, the audience were good Americans, Ice People that go to work, obey the law, and follow the rules and really like to shell out a couple hundred bucks for an evening of the music and fireworks of Phantom.

But think of the intersectional teaching opportunities that the racist sexist homophobe producers of the Phantom roadshow passed up! Obviously, the Phantom should have been a transgender whose facial reconstructive surgery had been deliberately botched by a transphobic surgeon. The two young impresarios Firmin and André should have been a well-to-do gay couple celebrating their gay wedding by buying the Paris Opera. And so on.

Of course, the semi-deplorable audience, featuring over-plump middle-aged women bursting out of their off-the-shoulder dresses, might not have appreciated a “woke” production. And that might have impacted the eevil corporate profits of the roadshow.

Stop the presses!

I just had a minor epiphany. Here we are getting all wigged out about trifles: censored videos on the internet and and the number of teeth in deplorable Americans. Who cares! The fact is that all the big issues have been decided, and now we are merely arguing over who gets the preferred seating.

Put it this way. In the olden days every tribe just had to have men that were good at the dawn raid thing on the neighboring tribe; and absolutely had to have women good at keeping babies alive and gathering and preserving food. But now? We have “democracy” where we let average folks decide who is president rather than the warriors fight it out among themselves. And we have navy destroyers crashing into container ships because the Becky in the radar room isn’t talking to the Becky on the bridge.

Do you know what that tells me? It tells me that politics is just entertainment. Same thing with a blue-water navy. It doesn’t matter who is in charge. Things still turn out okay.

Think about it. We just had a century of murder and mayhem: hundreds of millions killed in wars and genocides. Russia was ruled by a bunch of homicidal secular religious fanatics, but Russia is still here. Germany lost two world wars but is today the top dog in Europe. China was ruled by a homicidal maniac that practically took that great civilization back to the Stone Age. But China is back, stocking the shelves at Walmart. So, you may say, it really doesn’t matter what stupid idiot rules, we humans still get to muddle through and life gets better and better.

Or look at the U.S. We got stupid LBJ that larded us up with the Great Society, stupid Nixon that wrecked the dollar, stupid Carter that gave us double-digit inflation, stupid Bushes that got us into wars and Great Recessions and stupid Obama that was too stupid to know how stupid he was. But hey, here we are with 4 percent growth, a smartphone in every hand, Phantom at the Paramount, and jobs all round. What is not to like?

So you tell me: what was the secret ingredient that kept us all from total meltdown during the 100 year Rule of the Idiots?

No idea? Neither have I.

So maybe politics is nothing but The Apprentice with bigger budgets and special effects.