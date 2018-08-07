Abdul El-Sayed and the Red-Green Axis

Since Sayed is a self-styled progressive, it is not surprising that he has been warmly embraced by far-left "democratic socialists" Sen. Bernie Sanders and the suddenly famous U.S. House candidate from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They are comrades in the struggle, after all.

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed may be American-born, but he is a living embodiment of what has been called the "red-green axis."

The American left (the "red" side of the axis) is allied out of convenience with Islamists and sharia-supremacists (the "green" side), who want to fundamentally transform the United States of America – for the worst.

Their primary tools are name-calling and intimidation. Their wealthy foundations fund nonprofits and campaigns focused on making our culture Islam-friendly while weakening our resolve to fight Islamic supremacism and the terrorism it deploys against us.

In Islam, deceiving non-Muslims is perfectly acceptable. Sayed uses misdirection and dissimulation to avoid discussing the ugly, anti-American beliefs of his fellow Islamists.

But regardless of what he may say, Sayed, whose parents came from Egypt, is part of this red-green axis.

Sayed's supporters point to a flattering Aug. 24, 2017 profile in the Guardian (U.K.) that paints his critics as paranoid conspiracy theorists.

Reporter Drew Philp asked El-Sayed, "Are you the spear tip of a vast Muslim conspiracy to bring [s]haria law to the U.S.?"

"No," he replied.

"Are you a front for the Muslim [B]rotherhood to pervert American politics towards terrorism?"

"No," he answered.

On their face, Sayed's responses may seem reasonable, but they mask uncomfortable truths.

Sayed was vice president of the Muslim Student Association while attending the University of Michigan. MSA isn't some innocuous feel-good organization that Muslim students join for companionship and the occasional field trip. No one joins MSA to peacefully promote Islam. MSA is a campus-based haven for revolutionaries, Islamists, and sharia supremacists in America.

MSA was founded in 1963 at the University of Illinois by the al-Qaeda-affiliated Muslim World League. The Saudi government has reportedly funneled more than $1.3 billion to the MWL to promote Wahhabism. The League, warns former federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy, is the Muslim Brotherhood's "principal vehicle for the international propagation of Islamic supremacist ideology." Bahrain, Egypt, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates treat the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

Islamist and anti-American agendas predominate at MSA chapters at American colleges. These chapters have been credibly accused of serving as "incubators" for Islamic terrorism. Former FBI special agent John Guandolo called the group "a recruitment tool to bring Muslims into the Brotherhood" and the "focal point" for the Muslim Brotherhood in America. "Their goal, both from their senior leaders, presidents of MSA's around the country, national leadership, is to implement Islamic government here in the United States," Guandolo explained. "And they say that."

Sayed is disturbingly evasive when questioned about the brutal, totalitarian body of medieval Islamic law known as sharia that many Muslims would like to impose on Americans.

At a May 10 candidates' forum in East Lansing, Sayed refused to answer a question about sharia from Republican Patrick Colbeck and gave him a lecture about racism and "white supremacy."

What frustrates me more is not that you have blatant racism on the part of certain people, but what frustrates me more is, in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, is not when bad people speak out but when good people fail to speak out, and what I have not heard is the Republicans on this panel, decisively and swiftly call out this kind of Islamophobia, this kind of racism, in the context that they are wanting to represent the state that has the highest per-capita number of Muslim Americans in the country. Now you may not hate Muslims, but I'll tell you, Muslims definitely hate you!

This flash of Islamist anger from Sayed was telling. It is typical of Islamists trying to hide the truth. They lash out at their critics and smear them using abusive language.

Being worried that people who want to destroy America are trying to gnaw away at its foundations from within isn't a "phobia."

It's patriotism and common sense.

Matthew Vadum is an independent investigative reporter in Washington, D.C. and author of Team Jihad: How Sharia-Supremacists Collaborate with Leftists to Destroy the United States and Subversion Inc.: How Obama's ACORN Red Shirts Are Still Terrorizing and Ripping Off American Taxpayers. Follow him on Twitter. E-mail him at matthewvadum [at] gmail.com.