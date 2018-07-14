We Cannot Allow Strzokians Back into Power

Peter Strzok's arrogance displayed at the Congressional Oversight Committee hearing on TV was infuriating. With their superior noses high in the air, Strzok and the Democrats behaviorally said f*** you to the Republicans, the law, and We the People. It was disgraceful watching Strzok and his Democratic posse insult our intelligence by claiming, despite overwhelming evidence, FBI agent Strzok had no bias against Trump. Strzok and the Democrats' insistence that Strzok had no bias against Trump reminded me of a comedy skit with the late Don Adams. In the skit, Adams' wife came home, catching him in bed with a woman. Adams' wife ranted expressing her shock and outrage. Adams and his lover calmly got out of bed, got dressed and made the bed. The woman left. Adams behaved like nothing happened and left the bedroom. The skit ends with his wife standing there, questioning her sanity – pondering whether or not she saw what she thinks she saw. Strzok and the Democrats are attempting to pull the same trick on America. They are telling us Strzok expressed no bias against Trump while clear evidence of Strzok's bias is right before our eyes.

The thing that got my blood boiling was Strzok's snooty attitude. His facial expressions and body language said, “How dare you question me. I don't have to answer any of your questions. F*** you Republicans and fly-over-country Trump-supportive Americans.” Strzok and his fellow FBI agent Lisa Page impugned Trump supporters as smelly hillbilly Walmart shoppers. Strzok epitomizes the American left's disdain for everyday Americans -- We the People. I'm in Montana with the Conservative Campaign Committee campaigning for conservative Republican Matt Rosendale for U.S. Senate. We produced a video ad in which I explained how crucial it is that we folks who love the direction Trump is taking our country stay politically engaged. We must get out the vote for the swiftly approaching midterm elections. If the Democrats take control of Congress, first on their agenda will be impeaching Trump and blocking and reversing Trump's progress towards rolling back Obama's punish-America legacy. The last thing we need is people who share Strzok's mindset back in power. The Democrats' behavior during the oversight committee hearing was off-the-chain rude, crude, and arrogant -- emitting a repulsive stench of superiority. It truly was infuriating watching Democrats, in essence, give the law, Republicans, and We the People their middle fingers. Democrats and the American left truly do believe they are our betters. And when we disagree with their attempts to control every aspect of our lives “for our own good”, they gang assault us in the media, seek to criminalize our opposition, and encourage their minions to physically beat us up. Meanwhile, the leftist media constantly lectures us everyday Americans to be more tolerant of attacks on our traditional values, principles and institutions. Leftists tell us to be more civil, less hateful and mean-spirited. This week, leftists have recently declared “cowboys” to be racist and sexist. Michael Landon's beautiful classic TV series, “Little House on the Prairie” has been declared racist and homophobic. Awhile back, leftists declared the peanut butter and jelly sandwich racist. Do we really want people with this insidious wacko kind of thinking back in power -- calling the shots, mandating how we must live our lives? If the Democrats take back Congress in November, rest assured, they will continue leftists' transformation of America. Our Conservative Campaign Committee team figuratively rode into Montana on white horses and wearing white cowboy hats because we are excited to provide boots-on-the-ground support for a true rock-solid conservative -- Matt Rosendale. When Montana voted to give their politicians a pay raise, Rosendale turned it down. Who does that, folks? As state auditor, Rosendale cut his operating budget 23%. Rosendale is boldly 100% supportive of Trump's Make America Great Again agenda. Do we need this guy in Washington or what? Life has taught me to always look for the blessing in every situation. The Congressional Oversight Committee hearing on TV has exposed the Democrats and Strzok as spoiled-brat anti-American obstructionists. We cannot and will not allow these Strzokian villains back into power. Please help elect Matt Rosendale. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Help Lloyd spread the Truth http://LloydMarcus.com