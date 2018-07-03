The Supreme Court Pick Is Just the Beginning

(Hey, Notorious RBG, if you’re so smart and buffed , how come you didn’t resign in 2014 so Obama could keep your seat liberal? Think you can last out to 2025, girl?)

All across the land, normals are still celebrating the miracle of President Trump’s 2016 win. With a President Clinton we’d be under the jackboot of a 6-3 liberal Supreme Court mandating transgender bathrooms in our churches.

Okay, we are probably going to get a solid justice who is a stamped and approved originalist and doesn’t care about “ strange new respect .” I propose another son of a Reagan official beaten up by lefty thugs back in the day.

But that doesn’t solve the big problem, because politics is downstream from culture. We don’t just need a conservative Supreme Court; we need a culture that is full of educated women complaining to their friends about lefty dissents on Supreme Court decisions: “I can’t believe she is so ‘ inhumane and unethical .’”

In other words, we need an America where it would be unthinkable for a nice Latinx girl like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- who grew up in Westchester County -- to turn into a Bernie Bro-ess. Whereas in today’s America it makes complete sense that Alexandria is the daughter of an architect that got her BA from Boston University.

Okay. So we blow up the education system, K thru tenured prof. After all that’s what lefties from Alinsky to Å½iÅ¾ek believe: Blow up the system; revolution, baby.

But then what? Because the problem is not just that politics is downstream of culture. As I stole from John C. Wright , culture is downstream from religion.

The battle over the Supreme Court is not just a political problem, not just a cultural problem, but a religious problem. That’s because our educated class believes, with the grandeur of a Grand Inquisitor of Bathrooms, that their religion of creativity trumps the bourgeois religion of virtue and responsibility, so that ordinary middle-class Christian bakers have no right to exist in violation of the papal Bulls of the LGBT community.

In the better world that is to come our evolved and educated Prius drivers will still believe in the wonders of open borders, but they will accept, in a spirit of tolerance, that the vast majority of people never will. They will still believe in non-binary sex, but acknowledge the right of most people to live a life of work, marriage, and children without being dragged before the local Human Rights Commission to be shown the instruments of torture by lefty activists.

But in the meantime, they will have to be named and shamed as vile bigots and totalitarians, and they ain’t gonna like it. Hey, I know! Let’s elect a president who can really sock it to the left on Twitter!

Or this: the case of Nietzsche. He is the guy who exalted the free spirit that goes out into the world to create something new and exciting. And the evil thing (this from the author of Beyond Good and Evil) was the priestly class that had turned the natural and healthy hate and cruelty humans had for the Other back on ourselves. Yes, the priests taught us to hate ourselves, and cruelly torment ourselves with our sins. I can’t believe they did that.

But suppose, Fritzi, that this priestly trick was the master-stroke that made it possible for humans to live in cities? To take the beam out of your own eye -- to serve the consumer instead of looting him and raping his daughter, as in olden times?

Do you see where this is leading? Our educated and evolved classes are just as dismissive and intolerant of the stolid middle-class culture as was Friedrich Nietzsche. Since “everyone" agrees that Fritzi was the First Fascist, that makes all our Prius drivers fascists. QED.

In my brilliant, if reductive, Three Peoples theory each of the Three Peoples has a right to exist according to their lights. Fascists need not apply. Thus the People of the Subordinate Self, workers and peasants, can live in their neo-tribal world of Black Lives Matter, La Raza, and labor unions, but they don’t get to wreck the basic free-market/limited government society. The People of the Responsible Self live as responsible individuals, but are taught to understand that the latest immigrants to the city take a while to learn the bourgeois code, and to ignore the latest follies of the Prius set. The People of the Creative Class live proudly as artists, writers, and deep-state texters, but are carefully taught at Boston U. to understand that the middle-class deplorables have a right to live their cramped lives and believe in their God even if “everyone” knows that God is Dead.

Such heavenly bliss is all the world to come. For now, life is as it ever was: just win baby.