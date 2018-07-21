The Shoe on the Left Foot: Trump's Travel Ban and the Iran Crisis

After the Supreme Court ruling in favor of the administration in Trump v. Hawaii, continued efforts by the left to push the twin ideas of religious animus and conservative politics in the Trump administration's travel ban requires – to borrow a phrase – "a suspension of disbelief." The hue and cry should have been further quieted had immigration activists even modestly recalled similar actions by Democratic Party politicians not so long ago, when the shoe was on the left foot. Today, of the fifty or so countries in the world with Muslim majorities, the administration's policy affects six – and only six – Muslim countries. Among the ten countries with the largest Muslim populations in the world, only one is included: Iran. Plus two of the countries – Venezuela and North Korea – are not Muslim nations. In fact, Venezuela has a Christian Hispanic heritage, and the other country is no less than North Korea. An additional Muslim country, Chad, was removed from the list after it met the security demands and vetting guidelines of the Trump administration's State Department.

The administration had cited poor cooperation with U.S. officials, terrorist activity, and technical hurdles to properly document their own travelers as reasons for the current iteration of the ban. Countries remaining on the restricted travel list did not – and still do not – comply with the enhanced vetting of the backgrounds of those applying for visas to enter the United States. Those possibly affected are also not U.S. citizens and therefore do not have automatic rights to enter the United States without this country's express permission. Every visa application clearly stipulates that a visa or application does not entitle an alien to enter the United States. Both the statutory and constitutional opinions of the Court's majority attached substantial deference to the national security justification for the travel ban presented by the administration. For clarity, Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts wrote for the majority that Congress's delegation of authority to the president was "comprehensive" and "exudes deference to the president in every clause." The law is the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, passed a long time before immigration became such a hot-button issue. The law reads, "Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens in the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, [the President] may by proclamation, and for such period as [he] deem[s] necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions [he] may deem to be appropriate." Ironically, that legislation, also known as the McGarran-Walter Act (H.R. 5678), was named after its Democratic sponsors, Senator Pat McCarran (D-Nev.) and Congressman Francis Walter (D-Pa.). President Harry Truman, also a Democrat, vetoed the act because he regarded the bill as "un-American" and discriminatory, but his veto was overridden in a Democratic-controlled Congress by votes of 278 to 113 in the House and 57 to 26 in the Senate. Chief Justice Roberts further explained why the policy is constitutional under the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, writing, "The Proclamation is expressly premised on legitimate purposes: preventing entry of nationals who cannot be adequately vetted and inducing other nations to improve their practices. The text says nothing about religion." Irony is also not lost on how that same Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, referenced so prominently in the current Trump v. Hawaii decision, was read and used for similar ends by a Democratic president when the shoe was on the left foot not so long ago. In November 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini's regime seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran, holding 52 American citizens and diplomats hostage. In subsequent months, with the crisis unresolved, anti-Iranian sentiment in the U.S. reached a fever pitch. Iranians living in the U.S. – many of them students – suddenly found themselves in precarious situations, living in fear of deportation. In April 1980, more than five months after the crisis began, Democrat President Jimmy Carter announced he would break diplomatic ties with Iran. Carter, who enjoyed a reputation as a humanitarian, declared all U.S. visas issued to Iranian citizens invalid. Of an estimated 150,000 Iranian U.S.-visa holders, more than 56,700 were students, and sanctions against them were particularly harsh. Immediately after the embassy seizure, Carter ordered all Iranians with student visas to register with U.S. immigration officials or face deportation. In barely two months, 54,000 Iranian students reported to Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) offices for interviews. A federal judge – very much like today – initially ruled the order unconstitutional, but the decision was reversed on appeal. A federal appeals court (the case would not make it to the Supreme Court) then ruled that the Carter administration indeed had the right to conduct "special immigration checks" of Iranian students in the United States and to begin deportation proceedings against any who were in the U.S. illegally or who did not report to immigration officials as ordered. Much like today's case, that Court of Appeals overturned the lower court's ruling that it was unconstitutional to single out Iranians for special treatment. Writing for the appeals court, Judge Roger Robb declared, "Certainly in a case such as the one presented ... it is not the business of courts to pass judgment on the decisions of the President in the field of foreign policy." Additionally, the Iranian ruling would delineate that "the government has the right to make distinctions between different classes of aliens ... so long as such distinctions are not wholly irrational." As to the question of overriding national interest, the appeals court judges further wrote that they were not in a position to challenge the president's judgment on the matter "in the absence of acts that are clearly in excess of his authority." President Trump's proclamation restricting travel, falling well within those same authorities and parameters, was limited to nations with documented histories of extreme jihad, lawlessness, or hostility to the United States, regardless of whether it was inspired by religious, criminal, or political reasons. Further, if a citizen objects to the law as written and on the books, that person should take up the issue with his legislators. It is Congress who writes and makes the laws. Maybe most importantly, the courts – then and now – have made it consistently clear that the president will be given great deference on matters of national security. Citizens should be slow to malign the president for doing what he believes prudent and necessary to ensure the security and integrity of the United States. We do not have "open borders" – yet. Chris J. Krisinger (Colonel, USAF ret.) writes on governance and national security topics. He lives in Burke, Virginia.