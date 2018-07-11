The New Religion of the Left: Selectivity

The left of today are the founders of a new religion called selectivity. Every aspect of the left's current extreme ideology involves being selective. Selective outrage, selective morality, selective media reporting, selective justice and selective "facts," all have become the "go to" weapons of the radical left. All of the above are becoming vital characteristics one must exemplify if one is going to become a practicing member of this new leftist religious cult. Every member of this leftist religious sect must take a solemn vow to always be selective when it comes to reporting on any kind of news, evidence or facts. All must be willing to advance the left's radical agenda through any means necessary. Each member must learn to subscribe to double standards. Many of these cult members must learn to feign selective outrage on cue and even manufacture a crisis when necessary to aide their cause. The members must choose to exist within a life of illusion/delusion where perception and confirmation bias trump facts and evidence, and reality itself.

Sadly, the truth no longer matters to the modern day left. Their whole existence has basically boiled down to advancing a radical Marxist agenda, no matter what kind of damage it ultimately causes. Even if it means tearing down the country, dividing the citizenry and destroying Western Civilization. To the left, their nefarious ends will always justify their illogical means. Photo credit: Pax Ahimsa Gethen Barack Obama ushered in the age of illogic, pushing forth a socialist agenda which received very little pushback from the selectively reporting news media. Each scandal of the Obama administration was either completely ignored or seemed to just magically disappear within a very short period of time. We have been given mountains of evidence regarding Obama's past systemic deep state corruption. Evidence which has come to light over the last eighteen months, yet the mainstream media conveniently chooses to ignore this evidence of lawless corruption and just acts as if it never took place. The liberal media much rather concentrate their efforts on perpetuating a bunch of endless false narratives that always seem to portray President Trump in a negative light. Most in the liberal media continue to paint Trump and anybody within his administration with a broad brush as racist, xenophobic, misogynistic and or basically some form of the devil. Always highlighting the bad news while conveniently ignoring everything positive Trump is doing. Many vulnerable people have become trapped within an incessant minute-to-minute news cycle which the left attempts to constantly control and manipulate. The good news is most of this propaganda and selectivity by the left is now backfiring. Many voters the Democrats once considered safely theirs are starting to shift away from the Democratic Party in droves. The socialism the left has mostly downplayed is coming out of the closet for all eyes to see. Many people are finally coming to realize the Democrats are offering them no solutions. The Democrats’ program, which consists of hating Trump 24/7, is now starting to cause many people to re-examine their own conscience and views, and an awakening is taking place. This awakening is becoming a very dangerous thing for the Democrats. Most sane people are now experiencing a rehabilitation of conscience. We as a nation are slowly but surely waking up from our stupor of willful ignorance. Most of us are on the road to recovery. Trump is causing people to think about and reconsider where the left's leadership has taken us in the past, and where they wish to bring us in the future. Logic is making a comeback and critical thinking is returning to a citizenry which was once in a deep slumber. A booming economy and a president who is willing to put his country first is winning over the hearts, minds and souls of millions of people in this country. The left will continue to be selective when it comes to just about everything. It is up to Trump and the rest of us to continue to point out the left's ridiculous double standards. Rational people eventually figure it all out. The truth is something very powerful, and when allowed to flow freely, the truth eventually shines its light upon everything we need to see. Not just what those on the left wish us to see.