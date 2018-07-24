Sorrows of a Young Gen Zer

Okay. So the fabled Carter Page FISA warrant was all about the Deep State wanting to keep tabs on the Trumpsters. And a pretty lame effort it was, too. Now let us talk about something important. It's an article sent to me by a friend about the descent into Hell of a shy young Gen Z girl from Canada. When she got to high school, she became terrorized by the "sluts" and was ignored by the boys. So began a descent into depression and intervention by counselors and social workers that ended when they forced her to go to the high school prom. She plucked up her courage and asked – a girl. Go read the whole thing: it is heartbreaking.

The piece confirmed me in three notions. You may not agree. First of all, we should Abolish High School. It has been obvious for decades that public high schools encourage the worst atavisms of the tribe. It is one reason why I demand that we repeal the prohibition against child labor. Every kid over 12 should have a job unless he has a note from his parents. Oh, so you think that kids would be terrorized by the Chick-fil-A manager? Read this report on child labor from 1913 by schools inspector Helen Todd. The kids preferred working to going to school because they were treated better at work. This backs up my notion that the workplace is the best place to socialize people into becoming productive members of society. The whole point of social animals is that you help yourself by helping others, and that is what business is all about. Secondly, we should Abolish the Sexual Revolution. The Sexual Revolution has been great for sexual predators, but not so much for everyone else. I don't know about you, but I have learned to appreciate all the fusty old rules about courting. It created a safe space for young people to venture into the sexual marketplace with various guardrails to keep the Mean Girls in check. There's a lot of talk these days about how hypergamy works: the beautiful women compete for the high-status man, and the men compete among themselves to determine who is top dog. Great. But what about the rest of us? Thirdly, we now know what the gay thing is all about. It is a safe space thing, for it is really much safer to get it on with a member of your own sex than to hack your way through the sexual jungle with only a machete to protect you, especially if you are not that handy with a machete. When all the old cultural guardrails have been removed and thrown on the trash heap, then everyone is exposed to the full terror of the opposite sex – except, of course, that non-binary, non-hetero sex is a cure worse than the disease, a rabbit hole from which there is no escape, as The Other McCain blogs about almost daily. Okay, you say. But if we Abolish High School, how do kids get educated? How about apprenticeships? Did you know that in the bad old days, the indenture for an apprenticeship usually included a commitment from the master to send the apprentice to classes? Evil Walmart already allows workers to take online courses . Of course, everyone who is anyone knows that apprenticeships are a terrible idea, because Trump supports them . Okay, you say. So if we Abolish the Sexual Revolution, it means going back to the patriarchy and women as the helpless victims of their husbands. All I can say is, if you believe anything that a lefty tells you, ever, I gotta bridge to sell you. Okay, you say. But Homophobia! I refer you to Winston Churchill, who wrote, "In war-time, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies." Precisely. When you are conducting a cultural war to advance the Oriflamme of Anything but Marriage and Children, you necessarily have to protect your sacred cause with a bodyguard of lies. And I would say, nearly 50 years after Stonewall , that almost everything I read and hear about sex these days is a lie. Anyway, back when I was a kid in England, the big homophobes were the left. Why? Because the left's narrative – er, bodyguard of lies – back then was that the poofters were all upper-class toffs, as in Brideshead Revisited, and serve 'em right. I am reading Steven Pinker's Enlightenment Now, and one of his arguments is that all the gloom and doom is way overdone (except about Trump). We are healthy, wealthy, and wise beyond the dreams of the ancients. So why are we terrifying shy young teenage girls and wrecking their lives? Just to teach them about Real Life? Really? I think there must be a better way. Christopher Chantrill (@chrischantrill) runs the go-to site on U.S. government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.