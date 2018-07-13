Progressive Child Abuse in the Schools

Many "educators" today sadly have become indoctrinators. Educators and professors who teach students to use logic and critical thinking are doing God's work. Teachers who spur cognition and who encourage students to question, to read, and to investigate all points of view are truly teaching. On the flip-side of the coin, we have teachers who now subscribe to methods of leftist indoctrination and who are currently using this indoctrination as a weapon within the classroom. It becomes dangerous when these indoctrinators start using propaganda as a means of engaging young and impressionable minds. Indoctrination eventually turns into brainwashing. "Teachers" who feel it is their duty to render students incapable of using any kind of logic, critical thought, or reason when forming an opinion inevitably cause irreparable damage to young minds.

Filling up a young student's mind with leftist propaganda through the method of relentless left-wing indoctrination is becoming all too familiar a process within our modern-day public school system. Scary tactics are now being employed by leftist ideologues, many of whom seem to subscribe to a radical political agenda – an agenda that involves pushing many of their students straight into a collective leftist hive. There seems to be a coordinated effort by many educators who are committed to scrambling and rewiring many students' minds. Many of these same teachers are also promoting the elimination of freedom of speech. We all must ask ourselves what kind of damage the radical leftist Common Core curriculum has inflicted upon teachers, students, and families. History has shown us that taking the power out of the parents' hands and placing it in the hands of leftist bureaucrats has never been a wise thing to do. When simple math problems begin resembling the plans for Apollo 12, multiple problems are bound to ensue. The scrambling and rewiring of young minds is only half of the story. Many leftist professors are now making it their mission to silence freedom of speech in most of our schools. These leftist teachers and professors ironically are becoming the main danger to the students they have been entrusted to educate and to protect. The leftist-controlled bureaucratic system of education has fully taken hold. It is a system that no longer nurtures the growth of essential life skills that can improve only through participation in courses that feature subjects such as basic math, standard English, science, and unrevised history. Many of these traditional courses are becoming obsolete. For the left, it has become all about advancing a leftist political agenda by any means necessary. All this comes at the expense of our children and our country. Schools are also becoming less and less likely to offer any traditional courses in American history, hence the widespread ignorance of many U.S. citizens today regarding personal liberty and our sacred U.S. Constitution. The left has replaced the noble and traditional educational process of challenging the minds of students with a dumbed down curriculum, which has an end goal of completely stifling student brain activity. There also seems to be a "hate America at any cost" theme being embedded into the halls of every public school today. Not only are these leftist "educators" indoctrinating their students, but many of them are now promoting the hatred of our president and our country. Many leftist teachers have become all too happy to plant the seeds of hatred directly into many of their students' impressionable minds. Some are even stooping as low as using the guise of civics courses to promote their nefarious hate America agenda. The victims of these radical leftist academicians are not just students; anybody who has a history of disagreeing with the ideology of "progressivism" eventually becomes a target. Apparently, one Fresno State professor had the audacity to call the now deceased former first lady Barbara Bush an "amazing" racist, cowardly waiting to do so immediately after she just passed away. The Marxist professors and leftist teachers who currently inhabit most of modern-day academia are actually abusing the children they claim to educate. These politically motivated extreme leftists are emptying young minds to the point where most students are no longer capable of thinking for themselves. Many leftist "educators" are currently ushering in a new age of leftist fascism. One of the most egregious things a teacher can inflict upon a student is to take away from the student his God-given right to think for himself. Speaking one's mind without the fear of having one's opinion ridiculed or stifled by a leftist professor is an essential right that should be afforded to every single student in America, but it clearly isn't. To quote Rod Serling, the narrator from the famous TV series The Twilight Zone, we are currently living in an age where "logic is the enemy and truth is a menace." The leftists have gone all in by trying to invert reality, attempting to make individualism obsolete, replacing individuals who dare to think for themselves with a leftist conformity cult. The education system of today has become nothing more than a leftist indoctrination laboratory, being controlled and monitored by the Dr. Frankensteins of "progressivism." Why does the left continue to ban conservative books? Why do conservatives speakers who come to college campuses to speak increasingly receive such huge pushback from so many students and faculty? We as a country need to come to the realization that most people on the left, in particular the overwhelming leftist majority within the academic field, have reached the misguided conclusion that there is no longer any room left for debate. Shutting down any type of free speech contrary to leftist group-"think" is becoming part of the new accepted norm. Civil discourse is becoming extinct. What is really disturbing is that most of the people who claim to be liberal have forgotten what true liberalism is all about. Liberalism used to be about being able to debate freely. This debate used to entail providing a forum for people with differing views to gather peaceably and be able to respectfully disagree. It was once all about protecting the rights of people with different views and different opinions and making sure these diverse views and opinions could be heard without any impediment. The times surely are a-changing, freedom of speech in our schools is becoming silenced, and nobody on the left seems to care. We as a society are currently approaching a dangerous tipping point. We are tiptoeing on a narrow and unbalanced beam between two sides, one side being a free society and the other side being a leftist totalitarian dystopia. Lessening the stranglehold the left has on our public school system has indeed become an uphill battle. But if we don't push back soon, we will all eventually be left to stagnate within a full-blown fascist society, a dystopian order that George Orwell and Aldous Huxley once warned all of us about. Let's all try to reverse the tide of leftist fascism before it becomes too late. We need to start in the place where this leftist fascism has taken the strongest hold: our public education system. Our future actions and the changes we must show urgency in implementing within our schools will have a huge impact on many generations to come.