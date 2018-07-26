President Trump Puts the Mullahs on Notice

When President Trump appointed former CIA director Michael Pompeo to replace Rex W. Tillerson as secretary of state and former U.N. ambassador John Bolton as his new national security adviser, many pundits predicted that the Trump administration was serious in dealing with rogue states. B oth Bolton and Pompeo had advocated that Iran and North Korea change their behavior, or regime change would be on the table. Many people believed that these appointments were a sign that President Trump is serious in dealing with dangerous actors. Almost immediately, the Islamic Republic's lobbyists started their propaganda machine and scare tactics, as they have done so often in the past twenty years (that war was imminent and Iranians should oppose Trumps appointments). As for the Iranian people, while cautious, they are hoping that this time around, an American administration is serious and will stand on the side of the oppressed Iranian people as former President Ronald Reagan did with the Polish solidarity movement and all the former Soviet satellite countries.

Reagan's continued policy of vigorously promoting democracy and condemning communism is credited as hastening the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and along with Pope John Paul II he was a strong supporter of Wałęsa's campaign for presidency in 1990. Forgotten People For forty years, the U.S. State Department has called the Islamic Republic of Iran the world's "most active state sponsor of terrorism," and U.S. intelligence agencies have reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran has continued to provide funding, weapons, training, and sanctuary to numerous terrorist groups based in the Middle East, including Hezb'allah, Hamas, and elsewhere, posing a security concern to the international community. Yet, no U.S. administration has ever tried to counter the Islamic Republic's propaganda machine and clearly were unwilling to help the Iranian people end this Islamic nightmare which was mostly imposed upon them by the incompetent Jimmy Carter and his administration. Corruption and mismanagement, combined with the huge allocation of resources to acquire nuclear weapons, burdened the country's badly ailing economy and will likely bury the mullahs in the rubble of their own making. Regrettably, these purveyors of death aim to hurt and kill as many innocent people along the way to their own inevitable looming graves. Over the past forty years, Europeans chose an appeasement policy and worked with the mullahs without consideration for human rights in Iran, and the U.S. basically forgot about the plight of the Iranian people until the mullahs installed a firebrand Islamist, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, as president of the country. Who Are the Mullahs? The mullahs are proven vicious mass killers. They summarily executed tens of thousands of Iranian dissidents. They had no qualms about sending thousands of children to clear the minefields ahead of their tanks during the '80s war with Iraq and they have thousands of "martyrs" brainwashed and prepared to serve as bomb mules to be dispatched to any place in the world. The mullahs are the principal agent of terror, believing their cause to be the cause of Allah. This is the outcome of an Islamic ideology. They are the result of adherence to the Islamic creed, precisely as codified in Qur'anic scripture. Similar to the Nazis, who possessed a vast and destructive power apparatus, the Islamic Republic is on the same path of the destruction of the civilized world. Why the world had looked the other way concerning the homicidal, genocidal actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the past forty years, is a very good question many Iranians would like to have answered. Had the Nazis won the war, they would have slaughtered tens, perhaps hundreds of millions more around the globe, something the Islamic Republic is still dreaming about. It is a deadly miscalculation to engage in infighting and sit and wait out this emerging catastrophe. It is little more than an exercise in denial to believe that nothing bad will happen, and that the corrupt and inept mullahs will likely shoot themselves in the foot instead of wreaking havoc in the world. We should forthwith help the Iranian democratic opposition send the death-bearer mullahs back to their mosques. It is the free world's best and most urgent option. Iranians have no doubt that it is time to end the mullahs' reign of terror. Election of President Trump President Trump is unafraid to speak his mind and tell the truth. Despite the MSM's nonstop negative coverage, Donald Trump has not backed down, and neither have his supporters. His ratings are going up and he has become an inspiration to all freedom-loving people around the world, including the Iranian people. In a short time, he has achieved over 138 goals in a year that even ten presidents combined could hardly have accomplished. Also, there is hope among the Iranian people that perhaps this time around they will achieve their freedom, achieve their democracy, and join the rest of the human family with a new emancipating program for life – that of liberty and progress. On July 22, 20018, President Trump sent Secretary Pompeo to convey this message not only to Iranian people in the U.S., but especially to those suffering under the brutal regime of the IRI. To many Iranians, it is heartening to know that after some forty-odd years, they finally have a president who cares for them. Ironically, it was only two days ago when President Trump, in an all-caps message on Twitter, addressed to President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, wrote that the country would face "CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED" if Rouhani continued to threaten the United States. Now, after forty years of terror and intimidation, for the first time, a proud and suffering Iranian people appear to have found a real friend in the White House by the name of Donald J. Trump.