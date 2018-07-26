Mexico's New President: Not Your Ordinary Latin Leftist

Andrés Manuel López Obrador – AMLO – received a record number of democratically cast and counted Mexican votes for president on July 1. The vote count: 53 percent voted for him. That victory was signaled to me in February when several brainy young hi-tech workers, Guadalajara's best and brightest men and women, railed during lunch over the "impunity" of President Enrique Peña Nieto's government. Specifically, they were furious that the three-year-old mystery of the disappearance of 43 college students had not been solved and that any criminals involved in that apparent "massacre" were not in prison.