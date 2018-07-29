Lawless Washington

It is useless for conservatives to hope laws against political corruption and violating national security information and colluding with unsavory types will ever apply to leftists. When is the last time any leftist in Washington faced any successful prosecution for committing crimes of this sort? The infinitesimal peccadilloes Democrats allege that Trump and his campaign staff may have engaged in with an essentially harmless Russian Federation – a nation with multiparty elections and many parties represented in the Duma, freedom of worship and speech, and no plans of world conquest – are nothing, even if true. Russia, one third the size of the old Soviet Empire, is no real threat to America at all and is, in many respects, a natural ally of our nation in many areas.

The Clintons' utter disregard for both the law and ethical behavior stretches back to Bill's ghastly reign of depravity and dishonesty in Arkansas and Bill's term as president was perhaps the most lawless in American history. The left was utterly indifferent to his crimes and sins and all he got was a slap on the wrist for lying under oath before a federal judge and a largely symbolic impeachment that gutless Republicans in the Senate tried as best they could to ignore. JFK was a rat and a scoundrel who, we have learned in the last decade, not only had extramarital affairs, but seduced underage interns and offered these girls illegal drugs. His family was closely tied to organized crime, and JFK likely shared a mistress with a Mafia kingpin. JFK doubtless avoided many problems by the simple expedient of appointing his own brother as attorney general. The left, whose many cadres surely knew of many of his rotten deeds, completely hid those from America and elevated JFK into the wholly undeserved status of martyr. FDR, JFK, and Clinton all did things much, much worse than Richard Nixon, but because the left cares only about power and never about ethical behavior, the misdeeds of Nixon were raised to ridiculous heights. As the hypocritical left kept reminding us during Nixon's trials, the Constitution itself, the left claimed, was in jeopardy. Nixon did resign – not because of the left, but rather because the right, led by truly honorable and decent men like Barry Goldwater, cared about good government. Conservatives cannot win a game of who behaved worse and who broke what laws because the left is entirely immune to any real sanction for bad behavior, patent dishonesty, and violation of laws and regulations. The Establishment – not just the media, but all the agencies of government and particularly the criminal justice system – is either hopelessly myopic or purely cynical about the enforcement of laws dealing with government, national security, and the like. This has nothing to do with the letter of the law but rather the much more important enforcement of the law. Federal agents, prosecutors, and judges determine who will be left alone and who will be hounded and perhaps imprisoned. The unspeakable miscarriage of justice against a good and honorable man like Scooter Libby is a perfect example. His "crime" was so trivial, so problematic, and so ambiguous that it is impossible to doubt that he was like a black in Mississippi seventy years ago being tried before the Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, which trumpeted its interest in enforcing the law. Even worse than the left's control of the instruments of investigation, prosecution, and trial is the fact that the venue for nearly all of these cases is in the District Court for the District of Columbia, a place as intolerant of conservatives and fawning toward leftists as anywhere in America. What can be done? President Trump could, and should, institute a robust investigation with indictment by a grand jury in mind of every potential crime of a political nature committed by leftists and he should fire any prosecutor or FBI agent who drags his feet or obstructs this action. Then, once a number of leftists face indictment and trial, Trump ought to issue a blanket presidential pardon for everyone who may have committed these "crimes," putting conservatives and leftists on the same level of forgiveness. Then Trump ought to convene a commission to review all the laws and regulations with recommendations of repeal of as many laws as possible and the creation of a special counsel law for the investigation and prosecution of all of these "crimes" which remain on the books. The system for regulating the sorts of "crimes" Trump and his aides are accused of committing is more than just broken – it has never worked.