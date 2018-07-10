Invaders Are Not Immigrants

The Democratic Party, along with its shills in the mainstream media, has misleadingly blurred the lines between the definition of "immigrant" and "invader." An immigrant is an alien who has been granted the right to permanently reside in the United States by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. An "invader," as defined by Merriam Webster, is one who "trespasses, encroaches, and infringes upon another's property." The United States is our collective home and those who come here without seeking and gaining permission to enter our collective home are no different than an uninvited guest who enters our personal home to take up residence without permission. As a legal immigrant brought to the United States from Germany at a young age by my parents, I and many legal immigrants who waited sometimes years to obtain the necessary visa for entry resent those who merely walk across our border and claim to be “immigrants.” An immigrant is one who seeks and gains approval to enter, while invaders disrespect our laws put in place by “We the people.”

Currently the Democratic Party, under the leadership of Tom Perez, a Marxist, and Keith Ellison, a Muslim Brotherhood operative, have been campaigning for open borders. They have resisted President Trump's border enforcement, and many others are now calling for the abolishment of ICE (Immigration Custom Enforcement). One only has to look at crime statistics committed by illegals to see a glimpse of what a borderless United States holds for us. The Daily Wire reported that 92 percent of confirmed aliens in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody are illegals and that 97 percent of confirmed aliens in the U.S. Marshal Service custody are illegals. Furthermore, 21 percent of those convicted of non-immigration crimes were non-citizens and 2.5 times their share of the population. The Government Accountability Office reported in 2011 that there were 251,000 criminal aliens in federal, state, and local prisons. Those aliens represented nearly three million criminal offenses, which ranged from homicide and kidnappings to drugs, burglary, and larceny. These criminal offenses would not have occurred here had these criminals been prevented from gaining a foothold into our home and thousand of lives would not have been lost. T he use of language is key to influencing public policy and the Socialist Democrats are experts at using it to conjure up images that play to our emotions. By falsely portraying invaders as immigrants, they are attempting to connect and tie our past history of immigration to today's unlawful invasion by those who believe invading our home is their right and not a privilege. Mexico's newly elected President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador recently stated his government will assist migrants who seek to enter the United States as it is a "human right we will defend". Lopez-Obrador's pronouncement is laughable in light of his government immigration policy. Unlike the U.S., illegal entry into Mexico is punishable by two years in prison and re-entry is punishable by up to ten years. Foreigners are kicked out without due process and native Mexicans can make citizen arrests of illegals and turn them over to authorities. Additionally, the Mexican government will bar foreigners if they upset "the equilibrium of the national demographics.". How's that for ethnic and racial profiling? The desire to erase our borders will spell the end of U.S. sovereignty, a mission the left and its anti-American allies could not achieve politically or militarily. As a powerful superpower, the defeat of the United States was not likely; thus, the left's only hope was to destroy us from within. The importation of millions of legal and illegal foreign nationals whose allegiance and customs they refuse to surrender at the border continues to permanently alter the face, language, and culture of America. Instead of becoming the melting pot, as symbolized by the motto e pluribus unum, the promotion of multiculturalism has fragmented and balkanized America into two very distinct and divisive camps. One (the GOP) seeks a return to Constitutional governance while the other (DNC) seeks a Socialist/Marxist Statism. There are now enough minority lobbyists with funding from George Soros and the Arab oil barons influencing American foreign policy to change the direction of our country. It is the heartland of America that refuses to surrender. Clearly, until the election of Donald Trump, no one in Washington represented the interests of the American people. An immigration system based on merit with priority given to our interests and not the interests of foreign nationals should have been put in place decades ago. Instead we have an entire political Democratic party fighting and championing the interests of foreign nationals at the expense of the American public. Rightfully, Americans are angry and seek to stop the invasion. President Trump's popularity is a direct result of his promise to build the wall and protect our shores. While the Democrats have promised to resist his every move, they are increasingly finding themselves being branded as the party of aliens. The distinction is very clear and the GOP would be foolish not to take advantage of the distinction. America is our collective home and we have a right to protect our home from foreign and domestic threats. It is not for lack of compassion we seek an end to the invasion. It is an act of self-preservation. Please remember that at the ballot box when it is time to cast your vote. Shari Goodman is an educator, activist, and public speaker. She has previously written for American Thinker, World Net Daily, Israel Today, and other journals. She is a red dot residing in the blue state of California.