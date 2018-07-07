Hey, NeverTrumps, Where Would We Be with Hillary Clinton Right Now?

Will the NeverTrumps ever come to the realization that President Trump is executing the conservative agenda most of them have been dreaming about for the past three decades? Finally, the answer to their prayers is here, yet many NeverTrumps like Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin continue to slam this administration. What will it actually take to get these nitpicking resisting NeverTrumps to taper down their sour-grapes anti-Trump rhetoric? Please, we implore you to look in the mirror and maybe just come to grips with reality. Your fellow conservatives on the right are asking you kindly to please stop going after a president who is doing positive things for our country.

Reality tells us President Trump is governing well right of center. The unemployment rate is low, consumer confidence is high, and the stock market has soared to record highs. In addition, Trump has placed a stellar constitutional conservative in Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court with another conservative justice on the way. GDP growth is now exploding. President Trump is standing up to the globalists in the European Union while also attempting to denuclearize North Korea. America is no longer apologizing to the world, but again leading the world with a president who believes in American exceptionalism. Massive numbers of job-killing Obama EPA regulations have been reversed. The U.S. is now actually on track to become number one in oil production very soon, another positive thing that will promote more U.S. job growth. Trump has also instituted an economy-revitalizing phase-one tax cut with more ensuing phases on the way. Are you paying attention, NeverTrumps? The forty-fifth president of the United States has made the U.S. respectable again, crushing the terror group ISIS in less than a year. The U.S. border is no longer wide open, and, slowly but surely, a wall is being built. Where would we be with Hillary Clinton right now? Probably still stagnating within the two-percent GDP growth Obama attempted to make the "new normal." Is it far-fetched to think Loretta Lynch would be a current justice on the Supreme Court with another leftist justice on the way? Would James Comey now be the sitting U.S. attorney general and possibly Andrew McCabe the current head of the FBI? These are frightening prospects we all should be thankful we no longer need to worry about. During a Clinton presidency, the U.S. would most assuredly still be part of both the corrupt climate change cult's Paris Accord and the U.S. sovereignty-killing Trans-Pacific Partnership. Iran would also still be laughing at us regarding that infamous Obama-Kerry nuclear deal, a deal that enabled the terror state Iran to receive 150 billion dollars. We all realize that President Trump is not perfect; his signature on a massive omnibus bill continues to run up huge piles of federal debt. But given all the positives, Trump should probably be given a pass on that one, especially since it put much needed billions back into the U.S. military budget. The Obama regime seemed to be perfectly fine with a severely degraded U.S. military. Time for the NeverTrumps to take a pause and step back. Breathe in some fresh air, and maybe be just a tiny bit grateful that Trump is our president and not Hillary Clinton or maybe not even Ted Cruz. Yes, I admit I was once a Ted Cruz-supporter for president like many of the NeverTrumps. But reality now tells me that Cruz would probably be governing more like an establishment-type Republican today and nothing like Trump. Nobody in the GOP but an outsider like Trump was capable of taking the fight to the left with such verve. This president seems to relish combating the corrupt liberal media and the D.C. swamp. There is something to be said about a billionaire being president and not being beholden to anybody. Trump was the right man for the job at the right time, somebody who can't be bought by the elite. Maybe the NeverTrumps should try focusing their nervous energy on uniting the conservative movement rather than attempting to fracture it. We are entering a special time in U.S. history; we all need to start realizing that impeding the progress of President Trump and trying to sabotage his agenda might just set us back big-time. We have no time to start over again. Urgency and forward progress go hand in hand. Trump is on a roll; there is absolutely no legitimate reason to return to the last eight years of Obama's soft socialism. President Trump is actually fulfilling his campaign promises; why must the NeverTrumps continue to be a thorn in his side? Graphic courtesy of Pixabay.