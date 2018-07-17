Democrats Spend Heavily on Early False Ads

My wife Mary and I are in Montana with the Conservative Campaign Committee, working to elect strong conservative Republican Matt Rosendale to the U.S. Senate. We've been having trouble getting our side engaged because this is only July. Trump is doing well, and the general election is months away in November.

In the House and Senate races, Democrats are stealthily pouring in tons of money early to demonize Republican candidates before our supporters become engaged. Once our candidate has been branded the spawn of Satan before campaigning really begins, it is extremely challenging to change voters' perception of them.

Here is why we are spreading the truth about Rosendale so early. Democrats have flooded the airwaves with lies, portraying Rosendale as an evil outside developer who wants to build Walmarts all over Montana where people hunt and fish. Since when do Democrats have anything but disdain for gun-owners and hunters? The Democrats' ultimate dream is to disarm every American by repealing our Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Folks, we all know how Democrats despise and relentlessly demonize law-abiding gun-owners and hunters. Yet Democrats used a hunter toting a gun in an ad that spreads deceitful lies about Rosendale.

Remember when gun-hating Democrat presidential candidate John Kerry tried to deceive voters? Dressed like a hunter, Kerry staged himself walking into a grocery store. Kerry asked, "Can I get me a hunting license here?" Democrats have no shame. Their campaign strategy is always deception and lies while instilling fear and hate. Disgusting.

The real bad guy in the Montana Senate race is Democrat Jon Tester. He voted for Obamacare and voted against Trump's efforts to fix it. Tester voted against Trump's tax cuts, which have our economy booming. How can Tester still oppose a tax cut that has created 3.7 million new jobs and led to 601,000 more Americans entering the labor force? The June jobs report was better than expected, adding 213,000 new jobs. Tester is a part of the Democrats' deranged resistance against Trump that treasonously wants to see our nation fail and Americans suffer to get rid of our president.

Tester voted against a law cracking down on sanctuary cities, which illegally roll out the red carpet to illegals, giving them freebies unavailable to U.S. citizens. Sanctuary cities arrogantly help illegals hide from ICE and protect them from deportation when they are caught committing violent crimes against Americans. It is totally outrageous, folks. Tester boldly supports this garbage.

Remember young and beautiful Kate Steinle, who was shot and killed while strolling with her dad on a San Francisco pier? Steinle's killer was a sanctuary city-protected illegal alien with a long criminal record. He had been deported numerous times and kept coming back. Adding insult to injury, a San Francisco jury acquitted Kate's killer, declaring him not guilty.

Tester voted against "Kate's Law," which would make it tougher on illegals who keep invading our country after being deported. Clearly, Tester does not have Montanans' or Americans' best interests at heart. Tester's twisted thinking of placing the best interest of illegals above what is best for Americans dominates the Democratic Party.

Contrast the Democrats' anti-America and anti-Trump candidate, Jon Tester, with pro-America rock-solid conservative candidate Matt Rosendale. When Montana voted to give its politicians a pay raise, Rosendale turned it down. Who does that, folks? As state auditor, Rosendale cut his operating budget by 23%. Rosendale is passionately committed to helping Trump Make America Great Again.

Our Conservative Campaign Committee team with Montanans waved signs for Rosendale at busy intersections in Billings, Montana. While most people honked their horn in favor of Rosendale, motorists who are Tester supporters passionately expressed their disdain for Rosendale. I suspect they believe the Democrats' lying ads.

As I said, the Democrats' strategy is to falsely smear conservative and Republican candidates early in the race. We cannot afford to allow them to get away with it.

Folks, I believe that God is on our side and we are winning in spite of the American left's 24-7 lies and deceptions about Trump. However, it is extremely unwise for us to sit back and chill while Democrats spend megabucks destroying our candidates early in the midterm election races. The Bible says, "Faith without works is dead." This means while we trust God, He still requires us to do our part – counter the Democrats' lying ads by spreading the truth about our candidates. The battle for blocking Democrats from ending Trump's amazing achievements is on now! Please get engaged.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

