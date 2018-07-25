Deliver Us to Evil

So many have written about the left's meltdowns over the past years – meltdowns that include our mainstream media, or what I call the Democrat-media complex. The left has been (correctly) called unhinged, serial liars, power-mad, angry, out of control, spite-filled, envious, spoiled, while constantly engaging in toddler-like tantrums. The left has been exposed (correctly) as brimming with hatred for opponents, being filled with inane, oft-times insane beliefs. These are the libertine #MeTooers who all knew that their heroes were sexual predators, are fully gender confused, and are unsurpassed hypocrites. The left apparently now supports socialism, despises free enterprise, can't abide religious expression (hate god), can't handle other opinions or debate, believes so many things that simply aren't so, is trying to squelch the First Amendment as much as it can in institutions it rules, has embraced the invasion of America by illegal aliens and the replacement of the American voting population by said illegals, and supports the demonization of white males.

And that's just the short list. Seriously, we all know that the modern, inbred U.S. of A. left has gone beyond anything we've witnessed in a long time. It's mass delusion, confusion, lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink. I stole somewhat from Tucker Carlson. But I think the left has become a lot worse than he does. Sometimes he allows his "guests," the leftist ones, to get away with saying things no one should be able to say without being instantly chastised. There are lots of theories about this leftist meltdown, and a lot of them are right. But I want to point over to a line not many care to look at. The title of this post misquotes what we know as The Lord's Prayer, where He asks us to pray to be delivered from evil. Okay, some of you are saying, "He's pulling the Church Lady card out. I'm outta here." Patience, please. I am not going to be Jonathan Chait's goofy mirror image on the center-right. But I am going to dare to look at the E-word: evil. What is evil? Killing is evil, lying is evil, slandering is evil, abuse is evil, gossip is evil, envy is evil, hatred is evil, to cling to false doctrine is evil; all these things are evil. And what is the root of evil? Desire is the root of evil, illusion is the root of evil. Some might be calling me an uptight, white Christian bigot right now – except that was a quote from Buddha. The original uptight, white Christian bigot.

Believe it or not, most widely accepted philosophies from a diversity of cultures had serious agreements on what constitutes evil. It was CS Lewis who said (correctly) that there is far more agreement on what is right and wrong in different cultures than disagreement. What Buddha is quoted as saying could have been said by a Hindu, a Sikh, St. Paul, or Moses – which is to say there is real agreement on this subject across cultures. There are behaviors that are consistently condemned across the world. Buddha nailed them. Moses nailed them. Confucius nailed them. Jesus nailed them. Don't cross those lines; don't go there. These are lines of behavior that destroy, wreak havoc, and leave individuals and cultures in shambles. Like Venezuela. And that is why they are so universally condemned. Multiculturalism at its finest. So why is the left crossing so many of these lines of behavior? A hint: "In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations." ―Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago Solzhenitsyn saw evil that was full. He was imprisoned for decades for writing one line asking if Stalin was so wise. One line. Yet no one said anything. The powers that were made sure you couldn't. Even though what Stalin did was outrageously horrifying, he died after a lifetime in office. In our time and place, we on the center-right often stay mute. Or we call what is happening something else. We call what the left does unhinged, stupid, over the top, outrageous, wrong-headed, unjustified, uncalled for, bizarre. We complain about the double standards. But it's become more than any of those things. It's an amalgamation of all of them; it's a quantum leap of wrongdoing the left has succumbed to. Willingly. Purposefully. With malice aforethought. Does anyone believe after the summit between Trump and Putin that the response of the Democrat-media complex wasn't planned, communicated among the leaders, and then executed? Does anyone believe that Peter Strzok testified truthfully and without being guarded by the Democrat-media complex? The outrage of the week (day) is often planned out by the left. Talking points are shared and used over and over. Strzok and the summit, for example. The meeting with Putin allowed the re-orchestration of the moronic "Russia-gate." The left regurgitated it all for days. The level of outrage was beyond comprehension. And for what? The meeting of two leaders who control the most nuclear weapons in the world. Yep, never happened before. Let me say it clearly. The talking points circulated were straight from the pit of Hell. Maybe even straight from Ezra Klein of JournoList fame. No one on the left dared to murmur against them. No leftist in the Democrat-media complex even hesitated. George Will, Max Boot, John McCain, and Marco Rubio (and others on the fake center-right) predictably made fools of themselves. Again. Three quotes from C.S. Lewis: 1. "The descent to hell is easy and those who begin by worshipping power, soon worship evil." 2. "The greatest evils in the world will not be carried out by men with guns, but by men in suits sitting behind desks." 3. "It is not done even in concentration camps and labour camps. In those we see its final result. But it is conceived and ordered (moved, seconded, carried, and minuted) in clean, carpeted, warmed and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voices. Hence, naturally enough, my symbol for Hell is something like the bureaucracy of a police state or the office of a thoroughly nasty business concern." A perfect description of Strzok, McCabe, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, the Clintons, Barack the Smug, Schumer, Pelosi. Leaders, all. But look at what they did. It was a horrifying intensification of evil. Lesser people like Eric Swallwell, Adam Schiff, Sally Yates, and so many others in the leftist base chime in daily to protect their "leaders," or what they themselves have illicitly participated in, and still do. It's because they got away with being spoiled toddlers. For decades. It's because the media aligned with one party for decades, skewing their reporting beyond comprehension for ideas and people they favored, and against those they hated. They crossed that multicultural line of wrongdoing. The left asked to be delivered across that line. By their behavior, they assented. It was not like the legends of Faust. They didn't sign a pact with the devil as he did. They just kept on acting as if they had. Because no one called it what it was; no one on their side, and few on the other, said what needed to be said. On the left, you've become a house of horrors. The American people are learning what you have become. We know about the terrible things you've done. Take care, because for the first time in your lifetime, there will be consequences.