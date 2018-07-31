All Hands on Deck for Operation Midterms

We can see the end of summer coming, and the kids will be headed back to school, so please join us in focusing on the extremely important tasks at hand. The 2018 midterms are swiftly approaching and demand patriots' all-hands-on-deck participation.

Mary and I recently campaigned in Montana for conservative Republican Matt Rosendale for U.S. Senate. We campaigned for Rosendale so early because Democrats are dumping tons of money into House and Senate races early, using lies to destroy Republicans. Yes, our CCC team will be going back to Montana for Rosendale.

We've hired the pet-sitter to watch Sammy, our elderly Greyhound, along with Mary's eight birds and two cats. August 5, Mary and I are flying to Arizona to join the Conservative Campaign Committee to work for the strongest conservative in that race for U.S. Senate.

I am particularly excited about our Conservative Campaign Committee team going to Michigan to campaign for an exciting 37-year-old black conservative Republican Senate candidate and vet, John James. James has been endorsed by President Trump. A black guy running who loves his country, doesn't desire to punish white America, and doesn't view himself as an entitled victim. Awesome!

James's white opponent in the primary spent $5 million of his own money. Boldly spouting conservatism, James has pulled ahead with a seven-point lead in the polls. I brought up James's opponent's skin color only because leftists claim that white voters will always vote against a black.

Folks, we have got to get this guy in there. Beyond James's obvious assistance in furthering Trump's agenda, black America desperately needs to see more outspoken black Americans who haven't drunk the American left's blacks-are-inferior-children, need-special-concessions, and are victims-of-eternally-racist-white-America Kool-Aid.

Texas is on our CCC team's agenda because Ted Cruz is shockingly slipping in the polls. I realize there has been anger and resentment between Cruz and Trump-supporters. I traveled the country over a year campaigning for Cruz for president. When Cruz dropped out, I jumped aboard the Trump Train with no regrets. God, in His infinite wisdom, put Trump into the White House. Ted Cruz is brilliant, a courageous warrior for conservatism. America needs Cruz in the Senate. Please dismiss any election-hangover resentment to help Cruz retain his seat.

As I stated, Democrats are spending tons to spread lies and fear regarding Republicans. Liberal Democrats of the Senate Majority PAC despicably lied, claiming that Republican Senate candidate Kevin Cramer talked about cutting Medicare and Social Security. Politifact.com says the Senate Majority PAC has a history of playing fast and loose with the truth. Our CCC team will campaign in North Dakota, countering Democrats' lies with the truth about Cramer for U.S. Senate. If you see our CCC team on a street corner waving "Cramer" signs, please honk.

Here's the deal, folks. God gave our nation a reprieve from the expanding tyranny and accelerated cultural rot that would had happened if Hillary were elected. More and more Americans are beginning to realize Trump is simply a concerned citizen who desires to see his country do well, fulfilling her God given role as the world leader. Trump has firmly put the brakes on the American left's anti-Christian and anti-American agendas.

In an unprecedented display of evil, immorality, and lawlessness, the American left's resistance to Trump has shown no limits. And this is what makes it so dangerous. Democrats are stealthily spending big, using lies to drive Republican candidates down in the polls. We must stay engaged in winning the midterm elections to keep the GOP in control of Congress. If Democrats win control, the huge boot of the American left will slam the brakes and make a sharp U-turn on Trump's Make America Great Again agenda. A Democrat-controlled House will immediately impeach Trump.

I caught trailers for two upcoming TV specials. One featured the supposed murder of a black man while in police custody. The second TV special appears to elevate Trayvon Martin to sainthood. Folks, I am not saying blacks are never mistreated by police. But what is disturbing is both these TV programs are designed to sell leftists' irresponsible evil lie that says police routinely murder blacks.

The ID channel did a series on "Hate in America" that featured only white supremacists. How could anyone do an honest report on hate in America and not include the New Black Panthers, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa? For crying out loud, Black Lives Matter declared it "open season" on killing whites and cops.

The Southern Poverty Law center is a hate group that has branded hundreds of Christian organizations and institutions hate groups for not embracing the American left's extreme anti-Christian agenda. Inspired by the SPLC, a wacko shot up the conservative Family Research Council, wounding a security guard. Attacks on normal Americans are happening across our nation due to the insane hate speech spewed by the American left. Can you believe that Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters actually told her followers to attack members of Trump's staff at gas stations, restaurants, and while shopping in department stores? Leftists are also physically attacking people wearing "Make America Great Again" caps.

My point is that American leftists have become domestic terrorists, relentlessly selling their lies, hate, and deception. These enraged Democrats seek to halt Trump's agenda by any means necessary. Brother and sister Americans, we must keep President Trump behind the wheel. For this cause, Mary and I will travel across America, working on races with the Conservative Campaign Committee most of this year until after the November midterms. We must keep the GOP in control of Congress.