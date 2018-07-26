A Poisonous String of Thoughts: Is Anti-White Racism the New Anti-Semitism?

When I was in the second grade, I met students who were shocked to learn that the word "Jew" was more than just a slur. Until they met me, they had only used the word in a derogatory or pejorative sense. For myself, I had been taught by my parents that there were some people in the world who looked down on Jews, but this was my first encounter with it. A similar trend is occurring among the culturally liberal in this country – where I live and now make my home on the Left Coast of the United States. But the word I want to write about today isn't "Jewish"; it's "white." The basic ideas used to demonize Jews for centuries are now being wielded by cultural Marxists to do the same thing to white people in three ways: historical tropes, selective economic statistics, and sociological exaggerations.