The Left and Children

In their latest attempt to swing this fall’s election toward the Democrats, the left now wants us to focus on “the children.” They haven’t really thought this through. Liberals the world over should work hard to avoid any debate that significantly involves the lives and wellbeing of children. Most anyone armed with even the slightest bit of the truth when it comes to liberalism and “the children” can easily quiet the left in virtually any debate that involves children or the family. The first bit of truth that any liberal should have to answer for when it comes to children is, if liberalism is so concerned for the welfare of young people, why has the left spent decades fighting for the “right” to kill the most innocent and helpless among us? Ever since the American left decided to ignore sound science and morality and the dehumanization of the unborn became standard dogma for those who support the Democrat Party, children in their mothers’ wombs have been little more than a political headache for the modern left.

Since the 1960s, countless liberals across the U.S. have won elections by promising to keep legal their wicked “final solution” for those who want to be able to do whatever they wish in the sexual realm. Thus, for the left, children are only a concern when the timing is right -- when kids are “wanted” -- and when the political benefits are favorable for Democrats. Even longer than they have ignored the right to life, American liberals have worked to build a massive welfare state that has played a terrible role in the destruction of the family -- especially the black family. Yesterday, Rush Limbaugh again reminded Americans which political party enabled generations of children -- again, especially black children -- to be separated from their parents. The Democrat Party exists on dependency, and people that escape it pose a problem. So don’t buy that the Democrats care about separated families. Because, after all… the Democrat Party literally subsidized single motherhood in the black community for decades. It was called AFDC. The Democrat Party promoted a welfare policy that gave single women additional money for every child they had. The father need not ever be around. In many cases, the father was not even known, the father was not even identified because the Democrat Party assumed the role. If you want to talk about honestly separating families, the Democrat Party wrote the book on it and promoted it and campaigned on it and won elections on the basis of separated families where the government took over the economic responsibilities of the father. As I noted in 2015, Barack Obama continued the Democrats’ long practice of promising and giving away “free” stuff from Uncle Sam’s “stash.” Of course, then candidate Hillary Clinton pledged to do more of the same. This is just one of the reasons why she was rejected and Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. The welfare state created by Democrats and their enablers has been as effective as abortion at “ripping” apart families in the U.S. What’s more, the countries from which thousands of parents are sending their unaccompanied children to make the long and dangerous trek to the U.S. have long been dominated by leftist politics and policies. Thus, these nations have devolved into the world’s “crapholes” from which many of their citizens are eager to flee. Working in concert with the welfare state is the wicked sexual agenda of the left. Whether pornography, promiscuity, or the LGBT agenda, since at least the middle of the twentieth century, the many sexual perversions of liberalism have wrought decades of death and destruction upon children, adults, and families alike in America. Among other tragic consequences, this has led to rampant divorce, disease, and out-of-wedlock births -- which, among other terrible outcomes, has given us violence, crime, filthy and deadly neighborhoods, dangerous and ineffective schools, and the like. What’s more, fatherlessness is the leading cause of poverty in the U.S. In their efforts to buy votes and remain in power, Democrats have doomed generations of American children to growing up poor. Not being content with destroying marriage and family as God gave it to us, liberals have taken the previously unthinkable and duped tens of millions of Americans -- including those occupying the highest court in our land -- into accepting it, or even embracing it, as normal. We were deceptively told that, since no harm comes to others, “consenting adults” ought to be able to do as they wish in their bedrooms. Ignoring the eternal truths of their Creator, when “consenting adults” do as they wish, it’s often children who suffer the most. Millions of American children today are suffering under the myriad of lies pushed by the perverse LGBT agenda. Some are in homes without a mother or a father simply because liberals decided that it was within their “right” to redefine the oldest institution in the history of humanity. Tens of millions of U.S. children who are stuck in government schools are not only being taught that homosexuality and same-sex “marriage” are normal, but that biology doesn’t determine a person’s sex. Because of liberalism, children are being read to by drag queens, “entertained” by drag queens, and even turned into drag queens! Because of liberalism, children in government schools are being provided with a study guide on transgenderism that instructs kids that a gender-deluded lifestyle is just another choice for a young person to make. Because of liberalism, children in government schools are being provided with a George Soros-funded “sexual health toolkit” that, among other immoralities, and in spite of the significant health disparities suffered by homosexual teens, instructs them on homosexual behavior, including sodomy. Because of liberalism, those who wish to flee the immoral and unhealthy homosexual lifestyle are being hindered from doing so, and in this backwards process, liberals have banned the Bible. Because of liberalism, in addition to invading girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms, and as I warned would be the case, boys are taking trophies from girls. If we can’t trust liberals to instruct children properly on who is a male and who is a female; if we can’t trust liberals to tell the truth on something as old and foundational as marriage and the family; if we can’t trust liberals to work to ensure that children are raised by a mother and a father; if we can’t trust liberals to protect children from sexual perversion; if we can’t trust liberals to guard the very lives of the most helpless and innocent among us, we should trust them on nothing when it comes to “the children.” Trevor Grant Thomas

At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America

tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com