The Chicago Model: Population Replacement and the Transformation of the USA

Many believe that this fundamental transformation was pursued for the eight years Obama was in office.

Speaking at the University of Missouri in Columbia during a 2008 speech, then-Senator Obama said, "We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America."

Few would say that at the time that a fundamental transformation was already going on in Chicago. For more than fifty years, the Chicago Democrats were using population removal to get votes and guarantee the outcome of elections. Just as an iron curtain once fell across Europe, a red curtain had already fallen across Chicago's 50 wards.

The roots of transformation

What are the origins of this program to transform the nation? The roots of Obama's politics are to be found in the uni-party politics of Chicago. It has been the aim of the national Democratic Party to use Chicago as a model and then impose that political model on the United States.

The Chicago model requires, first of all, population replacement. Population replacement leads to voter replacement and then cultural replacement. Once population replacement is accomplished, voting will eventually reach a point where it becomes irrelevant.

After population replacement, any opposition party to the Democrats can never get enough votes to stop the fundamental transformation of the United States from a constitutional republic to a socialist democracy. Democrats will always have a guaranteed majority once population is replaced. Today, uncontrolled immigration and redefining citizenship are the keystone to unlocking that guaranteed majority.

The ongoing debate over Obama's natural-born citizenship status is an example of how the subject of voting and citizenship is viewed by the Democrats. What should have been a discussion about constitutional qualifications became one about racism.

This accusation of racism nullified the issue in the minds of many, who had a foggy idea about citizenship to begin with. The debate also showed that Democrats want votes no matter where they can get them. They want votes up to the point where votes become irrelevant, as is now the case in most Chicago elections.

Englewood and Daley College

What we intend to show here in summary form is how the accumulation of individual lives and the political decisions made by men produce social changes that some may not desire and others maliciously intend. Just like the accumulation of individual coccolithophores over time made the white cliffs of Dover, so population replacement has altered forever Englewood and Daley College.

If we take as examples a Chicago neighborhood and an educational institution in the city, we see how a plan for fundamental transformation was carried out. Both of these examples show how population replacement eventually led to voter and cultural replacement. Population replacement and voter replacement became cogs in the uni-party state that continues to run Chicago, making the city the most segregated in the nation.

The destruction and transformation of Chicago's Englewood community was perhaps the first and best example of how population removal led to voter removal and the transformation of values. What happened over the course of about 50 years was that a viable community, often rivaling Chicago's Loop in terms of wealth, shopping, and cultural attractions, was transformed into a wasteland that encouraged broken families, poverty, and drug addiction.

The ruling Democrats in Chicago could see this transformation happening before their eyes and did nothing to stop it. They did little to stop redlining, the exodus of the white working class to the suburbs, or the influx of poor blacks from the South.

In short, Chicago's ruling elites built a plantation where blacks migrating from the Southern states would be housed in projects and made to vote Democrat. In many ways, black leaders became the capos of a plantation that assured that Democrats would win election after election in Chicago. Can anyone point to an example of how Jesse Jackson improved, over the long run, the lives of many blacks living in Chicago?

Local urban election victories would be in turn translated to victories on the national level by other segregated U.S. cities. Chicago became the model for Democratic victories at the polls. By the time Barack Obama ran for office, the formula for victory by controlling urban minorities with the help of progressive whites was well in place.

If we move from the example of how a neighborhood experienced population replacement for the sake of voter and cultural replacement, the transformation of Daley College on the southwest side of Chicago becomes a good example of how and institution can also be fundamentally transformed by removing one population and replacing it with another.

Daley College, originally named Bogan Junior College, was established to serve the white ethnic communities on the southwest side of the city. As Latino immigration increased in the '70s and '80s, a political decision was made to turn what was now Daley College into an all Latino school. That meant replacing the faculty and forcing out the white ethnic students. After an all Latino administration was put in place, little by little, Daley College was transformed into an all Latino institution. Population replacement also led to value and cultural replacement.

Where once there were students speaking Polish and Lithuanian, students fleeing communism, there are now Mexican students speaking Spanish and demonstrating in favor of illegal immigration and socialism.

Ethnic cleansing in the U.S.

What happened at Daley College and Englewood was nothing short of ethnic cleansing, yet few in Chicago would recognize it as that today. Most Chicagoans know little of the history of Englewood or Daley College.

Liberalism and ignorance may be in the water they drink. Yet to participate today in that structure set up by the Democrats is to participate in its evil, the same way the Germans of the 1930s participated in the growing evil of their politics.

Across the nation, controversy over illegal immigration, the watering down of citizenship, and the relentless attack on U.S. history seems to many to be unending. Unfortunately, even those with a good heart and a desire for justice are attracted, perhaps in their innocence, to the illusions of the Democratic Party. Sometimes, we imagine that these misguided citizens outnumber those who are in politics not for patriotism, but for power. The structure of evil that is the Democratic Party is oblivious to them.

For the Democrats, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob must be replaced with the ideals of the progressive state. If the Democrats have to use Islam or the wisdom of the great theologian Nancy Pelosi for that removal, they will. In many cases, the ruling Democratic Party in large U.S. cities distorted the values of freedom and justice to the point where they became the false values of multiculturalism and diversity.

There are some who may argue that Chicago politics is just ordinary urban politics found in a U.S. city that has undergone wave after wave of European immigration. Furthermore, the fundamental transformation of Chicago has brought prosperity to some. Walking along the lakefront, it may be hard to argue against that point of view. To make a counter-argument, you must go to Englewood and Daley College to see the spiritual and physical devastation the Democratic Party's quest for power has wrought.

Beyond that, there is the religious question, which may be at the heart of U.S. political history. How did Catholic immigrants end up supporting a progressive politics that was opposed to their faith? Even when some Catholics resisted the transformation of their neighborhoods, as in the case of Father Lawlor, they were betrayed by Catholic politicians.

"Undocumented immigrants" will become undocumented Democrats

It is obvious to many who call themselves deplorables and those living in the heartland that the election of Donald Trump help saved the nation. The Chicago model of fundamental transformation could no longer proceed unstopped. Nevertheless, the Democratic Party is still focused on its goal.

As always, the world goes on. Yesterday's topless towers of Ilium give way to today's Magnificent Mile. The uni-party, headed by the Democrats, still runs Chicago. Chicago politicians are not yet done with their hope for a fundamental transformation.

The Democrats still plan to have the same power structure for the nation that we see in Chicago. Illegal immigration is the first step toward population and voter replacement, just like in Englewood and at Daley College. Illegal aliens will become undocumented Democrats.

Nevertheless, in many small towns across the heartland, citizens are becoming aware that population and cultural replacement is in store for them. They want nothing to do with it. In 2016, they took matters into their own hands. Donald Trump and the deplorables have frustrated the plan for national, uni-party control. It remains to be seen for how long.

