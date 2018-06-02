Liberals to Roseanne: Do as I Say, Not as I Do

The self-righteous indignation of liberals lining up to demonstrate how much they are against "racism" can be seen with regard to Roseanne Barr's comment. ABC jumped at the chance to cancel her show (just as it did with Last Man Standing), something liberals within the network were slavering over. Whereas liberals' indignation knows no bounds in regards to Roseanne's joke, acting horrified, as if she had committed mass murder at a school, a peep hasn't been heard from these same self-styled morally superior liberals to Louis Farrakhan's deadly serious call for genocide against white people (and don't get me started on liberals' racism against Asians!) – or, for that matter, the simultaneous scandal involving Tommy Robinson. Their indignation is very selective. Nor is this the first time that a black racist, or a white communist, called for genocide against whites. Here is a sample – and note that none of the major players – not CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Newsweek, etc. – has deigned to report on these instances, much less expressed indignation:

- University of Pittsburgh professor Shanara Reid-Brinkley, speaking at the University of Wisconsin, stated that democracy was built on "anti-blackness," and white people are the cause of all the problems in the world because they are in charge. (Presumably, all the problems would disappear the moment blacks were all in charge. As in Africa. Which has no problems.) - Professor Gregory Jay, a lily-white professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, is calling for the complete "abolition of whiteness." - Carmen Goséy, the chair of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's student government, said "all white people are racist" – which in itself is a racist statement. In this same university, one can enroll in the racist course "Problem of Whiteness," taught by the African Cultural Studies Department's Damon Sajnani, all at (white) taxpayers' expense. - Johnny Eric Williams, associate professor of sociology at Trinity College in Hartford, calls white people inhuman. When members of Congress were shot at and wounded by a liberal, Williams wrote an article entitled "Let Them F‑‑‑‑‑‑ Die" instead of aiding the victims. He was briefly put on leave, then Trinity College president Joanne Berger-Sweeney and Trinity dean and vice president Tom Cresswell came to his aid, embraced him, and reinstated him. - Sunken-chested George Ciccariello-Maher, a white communist professor of politics and global studies at Philadelphia's Drexel University, called for white genocide. He later whined to a sympathetic CNN reporter because he had received nasty phone messages that suggested he should be the first on the white genocide list. Ultimately, he resigned from Drexel, even though the president of the university had tried to shield him, and was instantly hired by the prestigious New York University, which is infested with Marxists. He recently compared the American national anthem to – of course – the Nazi salute. - At St. John's College in Santa Fe, one racist, Maggie Reitz-Wells, working from the deadwood Office of Student Life, sent a system-wide invitation to attend an indoctrination group. "The main topic for discussion will be an ongoing one: How do we deal with the depravity of whiteness and the brutality of masculinity? How can we get to the root of this problem?" White participants will be encouraged to confess their "white depravity," as was the case during the Cultural Revolution. When asked about this event, Assistant Dean Jan Arsenault became upset – not that this bizarre event was taking place, but that outsiders had learned of it. - Recently hired Preston Mitchum, a law professor at Georgetown University, ranted that all white people are racist and all men are sexist. Furthermore, "I really, really, really, really, really, really hate cops. Hate them. The power. The unfettered abuse. The narcissism. Hate, hate them." When he next goes on a demonstration, expect him to carry one of those signs that says "Love Trumps Hate." - Kevin Allred is an instructor at Montclair State University and Rutgers University who proclaimed, "There are no good white people. There are only less bad white people." - Stanford University will be offering a class on how to abolish whiteness. - Earlier this year, Portland Community College designated April as a month in which to attack white people. It was organized by white liberals. - According to Portland State University Professor's Rachel Sanders's "White Privilege" course, "whiteness" must be eliminated. She, too, is lily-white, which makes you wonder...what is she thinking? - Angie Wellman, associate director in the Student Life Multicultural Center at Ohio State University, led the "Interrupting Racism: Tips & Tools for White People" event, where white students were essentially insulted and asked to own up to their white shortcomings. - A conference on Critical Race Theory hosted by Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis became an orgiastic expression of racism against whites by both blacks and white liberals. Among other things, it was declared that the concept of intellectual diversity is "white supremacist b‑‑‑‑‑‑‑." - A St. Louis kindergarten-through-grade 8 school called College School, associated with Webster University, has a "Witnessing Whiteness" program, brainchild of (what else?) school director of equality and inclusion Vincent Flewellen. - Meanwhile, the elementary schools in Edina, Minnesota are busy brainwashing children, even borrowing a page from Mao's China by having self-criticism sessions. An A-B-C book has some gems such as "A is for Activist." "F is for Feminist." "X is for Malcolm as in Malcolm X." The high school in Edina goes a step farther by having a mandatory brainwashing class to eliminate something called "white privilege." As usual, conservative and libertarian parents are too apathetic to do anything about it. - Charles H.F. Davis, a black assistant professor of clinical education and chief strategy officer and director of research of the USC Race and Equity Center, has expressed his desire that whites be destroyed. He also wrote that policies that punish student-protesters are a form of racism. - Ekow N. Yankah, a law professor at Yeshiva University, wrote in The New York Times (of course) that he would be teaching his children to be racist towards whites. - George Washington University, through its (what else?) Multicultural Student Services Center, held an indoctrination session against "Christian privilege," especially white Christians. This dovetails nicely with the anti-Christian, pro-Muslim religion rampant in universities. - At the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, (only) white students can take part in an indoctrination experience in order to obtain a – suitable for framing – Graduate Certificate in Diversity, Social Justice, and Inclusion that will explain that they are scum because they are white. And they have to pay only $486 for the experience! Shelly Tochluk, a professor at Mount Saint Mary's University (MSMU) in Los Angeles, is the organizer, and it is offered by the nonprofit AWARE-LA (Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere). But I ask you, what is more contemptible: that such blatant racism is voiced, that liberals applaud it, that the mainstream media keep a lid on it – or that people do nothing about it? Image: Gustave Doré, "The Hypocrites address Dante."