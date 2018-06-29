Illegal Aliens: The New Black Vote for Democrats

As an African-American, I cannot remember a better time in history to live in the United States; and thanks to the policies of President Trump, many other Blacks are starting to feel the same way. The 60-year gig is up for the power-hungry Democratic Party that has been running a massive scam on Black people since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King. Thank God -- Black people are finally starting to wake up and unplug themselves from the Liberal Matrix that has ruled their reality for over a half a century.

Then, it was Kanye West shocking the world with his vehement support of President Trump on TMZ Live, touting all the wonderful things that Trump has done for the Black community. Remember, this is the same guy who said back in 2005 during the Hurricane Katrina catastrophe that President Bush “doesn’t care about Black people.” He has now woken up to the Democrat scam and is making an effort to wake his fellow Blacks up to it.

Then there was Candace Owens of Turning Point USA, who has been on an aggressive nationwide campaign exposing the Democratic Party for what it truly is -- A communist, socialist, racist organization that has presided over the massive unemployment, massive genocide (via abortion), and massive economic slavery (in the form of family-destroying welfare programs) of poor Black minorities in the U.S. since the 1960s.

Then finally, your average everyday grassroots Black voter (like the woman in this video) has finally woken up to the 50-year Democratic scam. Trust me, there are many more like her, and I think the left is in for a rude awakening in the 2020 elections, (or maybe I should call it the 2020 Republican RE-elections).

As a side note, I would also like to add that the Democratic party is an atheist organization as well, since it attempted to ban any mentioning of the names of God or Jerusalem during the 2012 Democratic National Convention, and when the Antonio Villaraigosa (Mayor of Los Angeles at the time) held a vote to reinstate those two terms, he was practically booed out of the arena by those in opposition. Here is the footage if you don’t believe me.

But getting back on topic, Trump has done more for the Black community than any other president in modern history (Lincoln freed the slaves, hence my use of the term ‘modern history’). So much so that it is impossible for the mainstream media to hide it, although they are trying as hard as they can.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Black unemployment is the lowest it has ever been since that number was first recorded back in 1973. If the Black unemployment numbers aren’t good enough news, food stamps and welfare recipients are at an all time low as well, according to the most recent report from the Department of Agriculture that tracks these statistics.

This is not my opinion, these are facts that cannot be argued or even disagreed with.

The most recent manufactured crisis by the left regarding “children being separated from their parents” is their latest tactic to bring down President Trump. Family separations are something that have been going on since the Flores Settlement back in 1997, and Barack Obama enforced this more than any other president in history.

I’m not saying that I agree with it, because I don’t, (and neither does President Trump), I’m simply stating that the Democrats have a sudden outrage over something that has been going on for 20 years, and mostly on their watch; and I believe their sudden outrage is to distract the public from three things:

1. The most recent IG report uncovering the corruption of James Comey

2. The upcoming 2018 midterm elections

3. The fact that the Trump economy is absolutely booming and has been described as “unstoppable” by economic experts.

We can also throw in a fourth reason: Trump recently putting an official end to the Korean War that has been going on since 1950, and North Korea’s complete denuclearization and their long-awaited return of the remains of hundreds of soldiers we lost in that war. Trump accomplished all this without firing a single shot or missile, just good ol’ negotiatin’.

Now that Trump has signed an executive order to end the provision of the Flores Settlement that calls for families to be separated after 20 days of detainment, the Democrats are suing to get that overturned, which would actually put these poor families right back at square one and cause them to be separated again!

I have been telling Black people for almost 20 years now that the Democrats do not care about them. If Democrats truly cared about Blacks, they would applaud the milestone victory for their Black constituents regarding Trump’s historic numbers of reduced Black unemployment, but instead they could actually care less. In fact, the Congressional Black Caucus seemed angry about the Black unemployment numbers when Trump mentioned them during his 2018 State of the Union address. They do not care about Black people any more than they care about any of the other demographics that they claim to represent, like the LGBTQ Community, teachers unions, environmentalists, and also illegal immigrants.

Do the Democrats truly care about illegal immigrants? Ask yourself these three questions:

1) Would Democrats agree to a law that would require parents who are separated from their children to sign deportation papers in order to be reunited with their children whom they put in danger by illegally crossing? There has been talk in the Trump Administration over the last few days of doing this as an ongoing solution/deterrent to anyone who would attempt to illegally cross the border.

2) How would the Democrats respond to a law that would grant amnesty to illegal immigrants on one condition –- They would not be able to vote for a minimum of eight years from the date they received their amnesty? I think we all know how that would play out...

3) If Democrats care so much about illegal immigrant families staying together and not being separated at the border, then why are they fighting President Trump so hard on building his big, long, impenetrable wall that he has been honest about building since he announced his candidacy all the way back in June 2015?

Wouldn’t building an impenetrable wall deter illegal immigrants from entering into the U.S., and therefore “keep families together” as a result? Wouldn’t this be a long-term solution that would give them their supposedly much-desired outcome of illegal immigrant families staying together?

In conclusion, I have always believed that the reason that the Democrats are focused so much on the issue of illegal immigration is because a huge part of their voting segment (Black voters) have been contracepting and aborting themselves out of the electorate at an alarming rate since the 1960s, and the Democrats have been scrambling to replace them and create a new permanent underclass of uninformed, entitled, and manipulated voters who will faithfully and mindlessly vote Democrat every four years in exchange for their government handouts, which unfortunately is what Black voters have been doing since the death of Dr. King.

The Democrats are now trying to create “a new Black vote” of grateful illegal immigrants who have been scammed into voting for them with unjustly obtained citizenship papers. The entire point is that the Democratic Party does not care about people; all they care about are votes. The demographics that they claim to look out for are nothing more than pawns on the chessboard of their power play against their opposition.

There are large numbers of other Black voters who are starting to wake up, like the woman in the above-mentioned video, and it’s about damn time.

Bobby Hesley Lives in Metro Detroit, and is a 37-year-old Catholic speaker, writer, and conservative political commentator. He has done TV, radio, and podcast appearances for various media outlets over the years. He can be reached at: bobbyhesley@gmail.com