IG Report Confirms: Our Republic Is under Existential Threat

The document confirms, for many of us, our worst fear: segments of our federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies are a clear and present existential danger to our republic.

The title of the Office of the Inspector General's report last week is snoozily bureaucratic-sounding: "A Review of Various Actions by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice in Advance of the 2016 Election."

Let's try to be as un-hindsight and objective as possible. I am not interested in re-litigating the 2016 presidential election (my guy won), but here's a "what if?" that should keep you up at night.

Had Republicans and independents not outnumbered Democrats in crucial swing states, if we had lost 2016, how much of the contents of the I.G. report would we have known about? Today? Right now?

How much would we have known about the weaponized depth and breadth of secrecy and corruption and disdain for Americans whose taxes paid for officials to hate us, on our dime, and label us "uneducated, lazy POS"?

Zero – that's how much.

If Hillary Clinton were president, what would we have been talking about this past week? I'm not sure, but I'm certain we wouldn't be talking about this embarrassing and perhaps treasonous exposé of members of our law enforcement and intelligence communities.

To be clear: I do not question the integrity of the boots – i.e., the agents. It's the suits who compromised the boots' abilities to do their jobs impartially. Is it possible that some FBI and DOJ officials could have walked off the job in remonstrance of Madame President? Sure; that would have given us some insight, but how much would have really been revealed? Not much, I suspect.

The Democrat coup

Revulsion for Trump and his deplorable supporters by Democrats and the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) is, of course, nothing new. Truthfully, the fact that some within the FBI, including former director James Comey, felt this way isn't even what's most concerning. Even unelected bureaucrats are human, and bias is inherent in human nature. The extent, though, to which, for example, FBI agent Peter Strzok made it his teleological mission to undermine the will of the people and the Constitution he swore to uphold by promising to "stop" Trump from ever getting elected smacks of a trait some of the worst human beings to ever live have exhibited. Bias on steroids, mixed with an intense, addictive loathing of Trump and his voters, cherry-topped with a phony Russian collusion story, makes for one hell of a Molotov cocktail. The report's assessment that officials were not affected by bias is perhaps the most laughable statement ever uttered in the annals of American political history.

The I.G.'s report nakedly exposes a direct attack on Americans who have done nothing wrong, as well as an equally disturbing coup of our national hallmark institutions of stability.

We are a nation of laws, not of men. Some within Obama's FBI believed the opposite and did their jobs guided by that belief. Why? Because none believed for one millisecond that Donald Trump would ever be elected. They acted with cocksure impunity because they knew that Empress Clinton would keep the coup covered up and running smoothly forever.

Have you noticed the deafening silence from Obama? Where's the outrage from the Tessio Republican establishment GOP? Most Americans don't yet grasp just how dangerous to our republic these Democrat cronies and quislings are. The DMIC continues, in perpetuity, its fetishized obsession with pornography actress heroines and has spent the last week regurgitating the debunked conspiracy theory that Comey cost Clinton the election. Don't count on the DMIC to channel its inner Woodward and Bernstein by addressing the threats posed to our nation and our future.

There's good news

Good can come from the revelations of the I.G. report. Exposure is the first step to conquering; had we lost in 2016, we'd never be able to stop this hydra, short of a military coup against the government.

I didn't doubt the president whatsoever when he promised to weed out the intelligence and law enforcement agencies. This is, without question, though, a Herculean task with what could very well have a Sisyphean outcome. But neither we nor the president can sit idly by; I, admittedly, won't be satisfied until we have agency house-cleanings that make Nuremberg look like a private island vacation with unlimited multi-decade-aged oak wood bourbon Old Fashioneds.

And let's remind ourselves that elections do, in fact, have consequences. There are so many among us who have been hopelessly swallowed up into the cult of Leninist Democrat progressive ideology that they see what Obama, Clinton, Comey, the FBI, etc. did as perfectly fine – if they even know about it at all, since they mindlessly consume the DMIC like the sheeple they are. We need to outnumber Democrat voters every election cycle, to keep momentum going from 2016. Reliably red states no longer exist, so turnout-turnout-turnout is the name of the reform game.

Clinton used a personal email and personally configured server: likely illegal.

Comey used personal email: violation of DOJ policy (and can Congress please amend laws to prohibit any personal email use for official government correspondence, classified or not?).

Obama claimed he found out about Clinton's server and private email from The New York Times: the I.G. confirmed he lied. He exchanged 20 emails with Clinton on her clintonemail.com account, and, according to the report, Comey the Cover-Upper referred to Obama as a "senior government official."

The "it" in "it can't happen here" is happening now; it's been happening. Our Founders innately understood that the United States was much more likely to collapse from enemies within than from abroad. Our republic is only as strong as its weakest link. When Ben Franklin remarked that we were a republic, and not a monarchy, never forget the second half of his remark: if you can keep it.

