Democrats Need Anti-Semites to Win

We are talking about Democrats from top to bottom, regular Democrats -- leadership, elected officials, donors, voters. We are talking about the Democrats’ indispensable voting blocs: blacks, Hispanic immigrants, feminists, gay activists, campus millennials , our growing Muslim population . Every Democratic demographic except white suburban women is stuffed with anti-Semites.

The Democrat Party’s power depends on Jew-haters. Democrat politicians and their media elite pander and promote anti-Semitism for two reasons. It is a key part of the identity politics of the left, and since Obama’s transformative impact on his own party, the left is calling the tune on Democrat leadership, policy, and getting out the vote. The other reason is naked power. The Democrat Party can’t win with only the votes of decent people. They need the haters, so they’re fine with the hate.

As the left wing takes over the Democratic levers of power, they are bringing anti-Jewish bigotry into the mainstream. Leftists embrace anti-Semitism on principle. The principle is intersectionality. While all whites and heterosexuals are attacked as oppressors, Jews are called out for special targeting, even progressive Jews.

The Collegefix.com reports:

Politically progressive Jews are also being ostracized by like-minded peers “because of their support, or even just presumed support, for Israel,” the report says: “Jewish students report being rejected from progressive social justice activities such as pro-choice rallies, anti-rape demonstrations, Black Lives Matter events and racial justice conferences.”

This is not about compassion for Arabs. Swastika graffiti on campuses calls for death to Israel. It calls for all Jews to be killed. Progressive attacks on Israel morphs into old-fashioned anti-Semitism: Jews murder children, secretly run things, are subhuman creatures, are pariahs.

On campus, an anti-Semitic America is already here. Black activists, feminists, and Moslems unite around harassing Jewish students. In California, the Black Student Union calls for funding of all student groups except Jewish ones. Their set of demands has a swastika drawn on the university president’s forehead.

Jew-hating faculty -- mostly from the Middle East Studies departments, Black Studies, and Women’s Studies -- inject emotional, odious imagery and lies about Jews into their classroom lectures, emails to students, and academic symposia. According to the AMCHA Initiative, liberal college administrators turn a blind eye even when progressives physically assault Jewish students.

We’ve seen Democrats cohabit with evil before. Liberals tolerate sexual predators because they need their power and money. Democrats tolerate anti-Semites in the same way. It is necessary for the greater good, meaning Democrat power. Money, power, spoils -- all ride on identity politics.

Dig into the ADL report on anti-Semitism in America and you find that Black anti-Semitism is twice the national average and was three times the national average when Obama was in office. Some 36 percent of Hispanic immigrants are anti-Semitic. American-born Hispanics, 14%, almost 50% more than white Americans. The liberal ADL chooses not to analyze Muslim-American anti-Semitism. The bombings, arson, Molotov cocktail attacks, and shootings by American Moslems attacking Jews speak for themselves.

The Democrats have reached a tipping point, writes Jonathan Tobin at National Review. There is no place for pro-Israel Democrats in a party “dependent on minority voters.”

Every black Democratic member of Congress is pals with Louis Farrakhan at election time, as was presidential candidate Barack Obama. Farrakhan, who loves Hitler and blames slavery on the Jews. Every Democrat politician is enthusiastically behind Black Lives Matter. Their platform savages Israel as a genocidal, apartheid state.

I don’t think we are seeing raw cynicism when Obama and the congressional black caucus express respect, even enthusiasm, for these anti-Semites. Jew hatred is a normal part of black culture. Local black politicians, newscasters, professors, and regular people routinely express the crudest sort of anti-Semitism – that the Rothschilds caused a snowstorm in D.C. in order to ‘own the cities’, that Jews alone have white privilege, that Israel should be ethnically cleansed.

It is important to note that the majority of blacks, Hispanics, feminists, and millennials are not anti-Semitic. The Democrats could theoretically call out and expel the haters, as Republicans do. In reality, they depend on lockstep voting blocs and can’t afford to lose a few percent. They rely on 90% of the black vote. They need the Somali vote to win Minnesota. They need the SJWs to win enough millennials. They need the anti-Semites, because Democrat anti-Semites are a big enough minority to count.

Democrats excel at Orwellian propaganda, in which they accuse the Republicans of precisely their own crimes. It is very effective. Normal Democrats who would at least have the decency to feel uneasy about their party’s promotion of anti-Semites instead have the fun of feeling morally superior to those KKK Republicans.

Democrats only denounce anti-Semitism by white nationalists, a marginalized group with no power and few followers. In Democratic hands, "white nationalist" is a fictional category that includes Breitbart News and indeed, anyone who likes President Trump. These accusations are a sign of the Democrat’s profound unseriousness about attacking Jews. Its only purpose is political advantage. This is shameful. When it comes to real anti-Semitism, alive and growing within their own ranks, they applaud and promote it.

The KKK was never and is not Republican. Their membership is 3-6,000 at most. The much-publicized alt-right is an internet movement with an estimated 25-50,000 readers -- not a voting bloc, not a “political force.” In progressive Scott Alexander’s words:

Caring about who the KKK or the alt-right supports is a lot like caring about who Satanists support. It’s not something you would do if you wanted to understand real political forces. It’s only something you would do if you want to connect an opposing candidate to the most outrageous caricature of evil you can find on short notice.

Anti-Semitism does have a home in one of our major parties -- the Democratic Party. Obama was the first major Democrat to openly express love and understanding of a blatant anti-Semite, his beloved mentor, the Reverend Jeremiah Wright. Democratic voters showed they could care less. They desperately wanted Obama to win, to be good, to be great, so they pretended twenty years with an anti-Semitic mentor didn’t matter. It was a pivotal moment for the party. Let us hope, not for American history.

Flash forward, and the Democrats choose a Farrakhan man, Keith Ellison, as number 2 to lead the DNC. Feminists marched on Washington under the leadership of notorious anti-Semites Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory. Obama did his work well. He is dedicating his very large fortune to training a million more like-minded community organizers.

Obama liked to boast that he had no need for white middle America voters -- minority demographics would soon ensure Democrats a permanent one-party state. I recall this when I learn that kindergarten through college, anti-Semitic incidents are off the historical charts, and have been doubling yearly the last few years. Kindergarteners are obviously bringing this from home.

The Republican Jewish coalition is the only group calling for the Democrat embrace of anti-Semitism to end. The rest of us avert our eyes from the unpleasant and, admit it, tedious list of incidents, and let the Dems carry on as usual. We act as if each new scandal is a one off. Democrats scream constantly about the fake anti-Semitism of the GOP. The GOP remains silent on the real anti-Semitism of their opponents.

If we don’t stop Democrats from promoting and normalizing Jew-hatred, it will be the new face of America.

Anti-Semitism is the new face of the Democratic Party.