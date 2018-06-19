Americans Need Plain Sight: The IG Report Hides the Truth

The five-hundred page IG report was released to Congress on June 12, 2018, and it barely scrapes the surface. It doesn't really reveal anything that the American people were not already aware had occurred. I made note of the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page texts in January 2018, just as the IG report recently did.

As reported by John Bowden on June 14, at The Hill , Page texted Strzok in August 2016 and asked, "[Trump's] not ever going to become president, right? Right?" "No. No he won't," Strzok responded.

Why are these two FBI agents still working for the FBI?

And yet, in regards to investigative decisions by FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok, the lead investigator on the Clinton email case and the Russia investigation, and Lisa Page, an FBI attorney, Inspector General Michael Horowitz incredibly offers us that there was "no evidence that the conclusions by the prosecutors were affected by bias or other improper considerations."

Radio host Mark Levin really put things in their proper perspective , on Thursday June 14, when he spoke with Fox News personality Sean Hannity and observed that the "cabal" of Strzok, Page, FBI Director James Comey, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and others intentionally tried to sabotage Donald Trump's run for president and worked to protect Hillary Clinton from indictment. Levin further explained to Sean Hannity, as he observed:

"I went through this major report here. I see several things. Number one, out of all the texts, all the documents, all the emails that have been reviewed. You know what's interesting, Sean? There is not a single pro-Trump text. There's not a single anti-Hillary text. There's not a single pro-Trump senior FBI official. There's not a single anti-Hillary FBI official. This was a cabal. And what these people had as their purpose, to interfere with a presidential election."

Among several other important items, the report also gives Hillary Clinton a pass on the mishandling of Top Secret information, even though it's unfathomable that any career government official would not realize that an insecure system was not any place for those conversations. Seven email chains were classified at the Top Secret/Special Access Program level and went through Clinton's private server in an unsecured manner, Steven Lee Myers reported on July 5, 2016 for the New York Times, and it is now known , that "foreign actors" [ Russians? ] did, in fact, access them, according to a recent report by Catherine Herridge and Adam Shaw at Fox News.

This was willful and criminal misconduct by Hillary Clinton, because the gap between unclassified and Top Secret was so wide and obvious. She had to know her actions were criminal and illegal, and there was a purpose and a deception at work here, namely to cover up the illegal actions she and Obama took in Libya and across the Middle East.

Horowitz's report split hairs with the definition of "gross negligence" -- concluding that the term encompassed conduct "so gross as to almost suggest deliberate intention" or something that falls just short of being willful.

Horowitz found that Hillary Clinton did not intend to violate the law, much in the disingenuous fashion that former FBI Director James Comey also claimed. Any person capable of reading the law and cogent thought knows that our prisons are full of people whose crimes were not intentional, but they were still prosecuted and imprisoned for breaking the law.

This report has all the appearances of a whitewash and an evasion of the FBI's troubling role in this garbage barge of institutional roguery. Americans remain in the dark, due to questions left unanswered, such as what really transpired between former President Bill Clinton and Obama administration Attorney General Loretta Lynch during their July 2016 airport tarmac tete-a-tete, a few days before Comey let Hillary, a presidential candidate, off the hook on the email server issue. How was it not a conflict of interest for Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe's wife to receive $700,000 for her state legislative race, from Clinton's campaign bag-man, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe? How did the wife of a top Justice department official, Bruce Ohr, get on the payroll of Fusion GPS, the company that brokered the Steele dossier? And how did the FBI conceal the fact from the judges who ruled on FISA warrants against President Trump and his associates, that the Steele dossier was bought and paid for by the Clinton campaign?

There isn't a hint of any IG report on other FBI abuse of power, like inserting an actual spy, reportedly Stefan Halper , into President Trump's campaign. Neither is there any attention given to the FBI concealment of Obama's mendacious denial that he knew anything about Clinton's secret server.

What alternate universe is Horowitz from and when are these lawbreakers to the United States going to be prosecuted and thrown into the deepest, darkest dungeon, underneath a prison?

U.S. Attorney John Huber has supposedly been investigating several of these crimes since November 2017. His boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has informed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) that such an investigation is within the full scope of Huber's existing mandate. With 470 investigators, Huber has enormous investigative firepower that far exceeds the staff of any special counsel.



Americans need plain sight and new leaders with plain sight, pure and simple, because something evil is coursing through the halls of our government and in the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation these days. Anytime an average citizen can recognize the multiple acts of treason that were committed by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and their minions, through the State Department, the FBI and the Department of Justice, but career federal agents dismiss them as oversights or "unintended," something is terribly wrong, and if the Inspector General's report is any indication, our Republic is on its last dying legs, unless the patriots of America can right the Republic, peacefully or not.