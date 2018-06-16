A Case for America's Goodness

Sharks devoured hundreds. Mr. Harrell entered the water with a group of 82. By the fourth day only two were alive.

On Memorial Day, I caught an interview with WWII veteran Edgar Harrell who survived the torpedoing of the USS Indianapolis. The ship sank in 12 minutes, and 300 boys died on the ship. Nine hundred went into the water.

Mr. Harrell endured decomposed and disemboweled bodies bumping against him. He thanked God for rotten potatoes to eat and a few drops of rain water to drink. He wept recalling hearing a boy pray, “God, I don't wanna die! I've got a son back home!” Mr. Harrell spent four and a half days in the water; his skin covered in oil.

A technical problem forced a military plane to lower its altitude. Miraculously, a crew member spotted boys in the water. He radioed, “Ducks on the pond!” Another plane arrived witnessing the horror of boys attacked by sharks. Because the plane was not designed for a such a risky water rescue, the plane was ordered not to land. The crew unanimously decided to disobey. Tearing up a motor on impact, the plane rescued 56 boys, tying seven to the wings. Mr. Harrell attributes his survival to divine providence.

I welled up hearing Mr. Harrell express his sadness over “the revision of military history today.”

In 1835, French sociologist and political theorist Alexis de Tocqueville perceived that “America is great because America is good..." Mr. Harrell's generation knew America was good because they were taught U.S. history without leftists' bias, distortions, and lies.

For decades, passive Christians, conservatives, and Republicans have allowed Democrats/leftists to indoctrinate our kids, shamefully teaching them that America is not good. Far too many youths believe leftists' outrageous lie that America is the greatest source of evil on the planet. America's leftists say we have no moral authority to lead the world or say who should or should not have nuclear weapons. Thank God Trump nixed Obama's insane deal that gifted the world's leading sponsors of terrorism a nuclear bomb.

The America-hating left's hatred for Trump is so vitriolic because they vehemently oppose him putting America first and his heartfelt desire to make her great again.

Actor Robert de Niro receiving a standing ovation for saying “F*** Trump” at the Tony Awards was leftist elites saying f*** Trump voters and f*** America.

When basketball superstar Lebron James dissed a fan for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, James was saying f*** America.

The NY Jets owner said he will pay the fine for any of his players who choose to disobey the NFL's new rule forbidding protesting the National Anthem on the field. In essence, the Jets owner is saying f*** patriotic football fans and f***America.

A young woman on YouTube tearfully said she does not feel like an American because she is not white. Sadly, this millennial is infected with leftists' anti-America hate-generating divisive lies. Americans are not racists.

Leftists love to throw America's sin of slavery into the faces of each new generation of whites; cruelly teaching whites kids that they are born racist. These evil instigators of racial division and hate ignore the truth that Godly good white Americans fought, suffered and died to liberate blacks; 360,222 union soldiers died in the Civil War to end slavery.

In 2008, white Americans ran to the polls to vote for the first black president, naively believing it would heal our racial divide; ending the left’s branding of Americans as racist. American voters had no idea Obama would use his skin-color to bludgeon Americans into surrendering to his extreme anti-God and anti-America agendas. Still, Americans awarded leftists' Trojan Horse president a second term. Americans are good. After eight years of Obama administration race-baiting, Americans were polarized along racial lines.

In 1948, my friend Peg was around seven years old when her retired Army colonel dad took the family to dinner at their favorite restaurant. After the waitress took their orders and returned with drinks, Peg's dad noticed a black couple seated before them had not been served. Peg's dad asked the waitress why. She said they were hoping the couple would leave as they were not wanted there. Peg's dad replied, "Well, if they are not wanted then we aren't either!" Peg's family left and never went back. Peg said her dad taught them respect for all people with that dinner encounter. Americans are good.

According to a report, America is the most generous nation in the world where its citizens give the most to charities.

Remember the leftists' evil lie that Americans did not care about the victims of hurricanes Katrina and Rita because they were black? The truth is 26 million Americans donated $4 billion. Americans are good.

Folks, my greatest beef with Obama was him relentlessly lowering the cultural and moral bar and dignity of what it means to be an American. Obama ran ads encouraging Americans to get on welfare. He thrived on instilling class envy (the sin of covetousness). He threw away the joy and honor of becoming a legal U.S. citizen by opening our borders to illegal invaders; shockingly courting them with food stamps and freebies.

Today, Mr. Harrell travels the country speaking to young people; mentoring young men to live clean lives. He says he must tell his story because of the revision of military history. America is good.

