Though Persecuted, Christians and Patriots Are Standing

As might be expected, leftists at the Casper Star-Tribune, distorted the truths in my article to brand Mrs. Kissack a hater -- hoping that fearful Republicans will run away from her . Please pray that God gives this patriot sister courage to stand and will build a hedge of protection around her and her family. I claim this scripture for Kissack, "No weapon formed against you shall proper." Isaiah 54:17

I praise God for Wyoming GOP county chair Vicki Kissack having the courage to share my article, "Christians Deceived by the LGBTQ Movement" on her Facebook page . Folks, my article is 100% factually correct; spoken in God's love.

The immediate severe attack on Kissack for simply sharing my article confirms the bullying and intolerance of LGBTQ enforcers that I exposed.

A few years ago, I was an executive of a conservative group. LGBTQ activists launched a media assault attempting to brand me and anyone associated with me as haters; to bully me into not writing obvious truths. My wonderful wife Mary and I realize that God is our financial source. I must freely spread God's truth. Therefore, I resigned from my position to protect friends and associates from LGBTQ enforcers. God is faithful.

I told my 90-year-old preacher dad about the April 23rd international parents' Sex-Ed protest. Parents are outraged, unable to opt-out their children from LGBTQ lessons which include asphyxiation, BDSM, gender-bending, anal sex, and rimming. Dad replied, "Rimming? I don't even know what that is." Ponder that, folks. LGBTQ bullies have successfully mandated that elementary school kids be taught a dangerous sexual perversion unknown to a 90-year-old.

A Texas pre-K teacher sounded the alarm that her principal ordered teachers to explain homosexuality to 4-year-olds and teach them that "gay love is beautiful." And yet, LGBTQ activists are trying to brand us as haters for seeking to protect our kids' innocence, while they tyrannically demand that we surrender our children for LGBTQ indoctrination.

My wife alerted me regarding another Christian bridal shop in business for 22 years in Pennsylvania, driven out of business by LGBTQ enforcers. Despite the owners referring a lesbian couple to another bridal shop eager for their business, that was not acceptable to LGBTQ enforcers. Clearly, LGBTQ enforcers' mission is to force Christians to betray their faith, demanding that they kneel in worship to leftists' false gods.

The good news is that Christians and patriots are standing up for their religious liberty and freedom of speech.

Cathy Miller refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple but offered to sell them a pre-made cake. The lesbian couple, in essence, said "screw you" and sued Ms. Miller. As I stated, this is not about acquiring a cake. LGBTQ enforcers are targeting Christian businesses to force them to affirm their agenda.

Remarkably, a California judge ruled in favor of Ms. Miller. Judge David Lampe said, “The State asks this court to compel Miller to use her talents to design and create cake [sic] she has not yet conceived with the knowledge that her work will be displayed in celebration of marital union her religion forbids... Such an order would be the stuff of tyranny.” Amen!

Demanding total subservience, LGBTQ enforcers sought to fire New Jersey high school teacher and ordained minister Jenye Knox for posting that homosexuality is a sin on her personal Facebook page. Ms. Knox sued the school district for violating her right to free speech and religious expression. A confidential settlement was made regarding Knox's tenure. I salute Knox for courageously fighting back.

A standing room only crowd of 190 showed up at the EWC board meeting to raised their hands to oppose the implementation of transgender policies at Eastern Wyoming College. Wyoming GOP chair Frank Eathorne read his party's 2017 resolution vs. SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity).

In essence, the GOP resolution explained how SOGI laws attack our freedom rather than the other way around:

Life has taught me to always look for the blessing in everything. Samuel Adams said, "It does not require a majority to prevail, but rather an irate, tireless minority keen to set brush fires in people's minds." While being persecuted, the courage of Christians and patriots standing up for our free speech and religious liberties will ignite a national movement. Therefore, all is well.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Help Lloyd spread the Truth