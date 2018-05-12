The Liberal Lust for 'Infinity Stones'

I recently took my children and one of their friends to see Avengers: Infinity War. (WARNING: movie spoilers ahead!) As a kid I was a fan of the superhero universe -- Marvel and D.C. (remember these guys?) -- and I’ve passed that interest on to my children. We’ve seen most of the Marvel and D.C. films. (Note to the studios: we will never attend the R-rated crap!) In spite of a wide array of characters with varying story lines, Marvel Studios has done a good job of weaving a common thread throughout multiple films in order to bring most of their characters together in Avengers: Infinity War. This effort has proven to be wildly successful as Infinity War just had the biggest opening weekend of all time. When we got to the point in the film where the plot -- and the motives for the plot -- were made clear, the thought occurred to me that those watching who are corrupted by a liberal worldview had to be conflicted, or at least confused.