The DNC's Blame Shift
In the late night/early morning hours following polls closing on Election Day 2016, emotions and expectations ran the gamut for Democrats who believed a Donald Trump victory was an impossibility. Polling results that were almost universally synchronized in favor of the illegitimately nominated Democrat, Hillary Clinton, had begun to swing in a direction that was closer to our eventual reality in the days leading up to November 8th, 2016.
Still, for many, the victory by Donald Trump during his first attempt to win an election at any level was the shock of the century. Had those observers more carefully monitored recent history, it would not have been.
Here are some facts related to the DNC effort in the 2016 Presidential election:
- DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz worked towards undermining Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ and socialist themed, populist movement and used her power to help ensure the primary victory of Hillary Clinton.
- In Clinton, the DNC ran a failed former presidential contender who spent the years since the 2008 primary under scrutiny for matters related to the attack against the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya as well as the sale of precious American Uranium to a Russian energy company.
- The DNC had been thoroughly beaten in the two preceding mid-term elections in 2010 and 2014. The DNC pulled off a victory in the 2012 Presidential Election between incumbent President Barack Obama and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney in an election where many speculate that Romney was severely affected by revelations that the Obama IRS was maliciously delaying the approval of nonprofit organizations that leaned conservative and worked to mobilize voters.
- John Podesta, in his infinite wisdom, thought it wise to use as his email password the word “password,” leading to Podesta’s account being victimized by a “phishing” operation.
The DNC lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges that the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign worked with unspecified Russian elements as well as the controversial website WikiLeaks. The lawsuit claims that all three of the named parties played a role in the hacking of DNC computers. Wikileaks released thousands of hacked emails from people close to Trump’s opponent, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Conveniently omitted from the lawsuit is an analysis of the substance of the emails and how the embarrassing, racist, and downright criminal communications contributed to the DNC’s historic loss. What we did learn was that there was a plot to hurt Bernie Sanders with southern voters using his Jewish faith. "This could make several points difference with my peeps. My Southern Baptist peeps would draw a big difference between a Jew and an atheist," DNC chief financial officer Brad Marshall wrote.
Also brought to light by Wikileaks were blatant examples of racism displayed by DNC operatives. In one case, Zachary Allen, Democratic consultant with the firm TIPAH Consulting, questioned Executive Assistant LaQueenia Gibson’s name. “LaQueenia is a name!” Allen wrote to Scott Comer, the finance chief of staff and LGBT finance director for the DNC. “I’m sorry, boo. I hope you got a raise with this title.”
Another case saw DNC Creative Strategist, Rebecca Christopher, send a script for a potential anti-Trump video intended to be used to pander to Hispanic voters. In her estimation, the video was important to “taco bowl engagement.”
The total refusal by the DNC to acknowledge their own internal failings as being responsible for their inability to establish any majority on Capitol Hill or win the 2016 is laughable. After the suit filing, the comments from DNC Chairman Tom Perez sounded like either pure delusion or desperation.
“During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,” Perez told the Washington Post . “This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for president of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency.”
This lawsuit should be thrown out of court immediately. The fact that the DNC even had the nerve to file such a frivolous suit should signal to GOP Brass that the Democrats are going to ride this phony Russian collusion narrative and hope the fruitless Mueller probe extends into November.
