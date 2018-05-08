Rudy versus Mueller: Round Two

The exclusion of Harvey Weinstein and the director Roman Polanski from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences forty years after the rape of a minor girl and the porn actress are the elements of Plan B of the Deep State, because Plan A – the "Russian dossier" – did not work.

The Deep State needs to win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in November. Hence, we see all these scandals in Washington with the "Russian dossier"; with the porn star; and, oddly enough, with the case of the Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein.

Everybody knows the tactic of sacrifice in chess. It is when a chess player puts a piece under attack and loses it, and in doing so, the situation on the chessboard improves in his favor.

Harvey Weinstein is an entirely unremarkable piece in terms of Hollywood mores. Hollywood just continues the tradition, which originated from ancient Greece, where the first modern theater was created. Since then, in every theater and every film studio, there is a so-called "role assignment sofa." This site is political, so we will not dwell on the moral side of this matter. It is essential to notice that these couches have existed for about three thousand years, and to this day, no one has ever bothered to talk about them.

I can assure you that if Hillary Clinton had won the presidential election, these couches would continue to function as before. Harvey would continue to be one of the most respected gods on the Hollywood Olympus. The flow of young women from all over the world ready on demand to undress on these Hollywood sofas would not diminish.

But Trump won the election, so the Deep State decided to launch a women-related scandal in addition to the "Russian business." The fact is that, apart from the "role assignment sofas," there is another purely female industry in the world. It is the industry of extorting money from wealthy and powerful men. Historically, this industry is much older than the sofas and flourishes in America.

Every American billionaire knows perfectly well that as soon as he gets on Forbes's list, a target is drawn on his forehead. This billionaire must hire a lot of lawyers to continually fight off numerous women, a vast majority of whom he does not even know.

If the threat to the billionaire comes from a lady with whom there was no sex, the amount to be paid is about 100,000 dollars. It's like a tax on air. If you want to live, you pay. After all, in America, it's easier to pay $100,000 than to spend many millions on a lawsuit. It will be costly and last for years, and it can severely damage your reputation even if you are innocent.

If the threat comes from a lady with whom you had sex, the amount of the payment depends on whether she has witnesses or not. This comes at a higher cost – the second level of extortion. Typically, in such cases, you pay about ten times more than in the previous example – a million dollars or more.

Finally, on the third level, if the threat comes from a lady with whom a child was born, the amount is increased ten times more. It's about tens of millions of dollars. It is on these sums that the predatory female industry on American billionaires is based.

Let's get back to Trump. A lot of women tried to squeeze money out of him, and some succeeded. But it was only after Trump's victory that the Deep State began to create the background to make Trump look unattractive. They found it essential to sacrifice Harvey Weinstein, one of the leading donors of the Democratic Party, to create a winning political situation for themselves in retrospect.

But Trump's political opponents failed to find women who belonged to the second or third category described above. They had to work with the material they had – extortion of money by a porn star. The amount she received positions her to the lowest category of extortionists – she got only 130,000 dollars. This lady is well aware of the prices paid for cases at her level (that is, for no sex) and gladly accepted the standard offer.

Now the fate of the U.S. Democratic Party is in the hands of a porn actress.

That's what the Democratic Party has come to. Future historians, flipping through contemporary newspapers, will be puzzled. A movement toward peace on the Korean peninsula (which has been at war since 1950), the 17-year low unemployment rate at 3.9% (rare in post-war America), the president's rating of 51%, the defeat of the Islamic caliphate, and radical tax cuts were all pushed from the front pages. And the only thing America was interested in was the technical details of money transferred to a porn actress, an extortionist.

As a man who spent almost two decades on television, Trump understands the benefits of the Stormy Daniels scandal. The porn star with large breasts looks much better on the TV screen than the election platform of the Democrats. With the help of a half-naked stripper, CNN squeezed out of the TV all political opponents of Trump – both Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans. In the newscasts, there is simply no time to convey the platform of Democratic party ideas to the voters. The political opposition found itself in an information vacuum, and this is precisely where Trump needs them to be. Here is the question of self-examination: quickly, name the first three points of the Democrats' electoral platform of 2018 if you can.

The situation of the 2018 election year inadvertently repeats the situation of the 2016 election year, when the airwaves were filled by only Trump. According to various estimates, in 2016, the TV channels provided Trump with airtime worth more than a billion dollars for free.

Rudy Giuliani, in a recent television interview with Sean Hannity, confirmed what was clear from the very beginning. Only the naïve could assume that Trump's personal lawyer Cohen paid his own money to the extortionist. Of course Trump reimbursed him for these expenses. And of course Rudy's interview was agreed upon by Trump.

There is every reason to believe that the Democrats have not learned from the lessons of history. Most accusations of consensual sex by a political leader with a pretty young woman only tend to increase his ratings, whether it is proven or not.

Also, Trump successfully used their own weapons against the leftist opposition. The division of society into classes remained practically unnoticed by America. But the victimization of some segments of society is not concealed. Now, after decades of massive leftist propaganda, the so-called "victims of the system" (these include women, the non-white population of the country, gays and lesbians, and many others) evoke sympathy for the electorate.

In the case of a stripper, Trump skillfully positioned himself as a "victim of the system" (most likely not without reason). Thanks to the Democrats, the electorate is well prepared for the fact that the "victims of the system" are worthy people and deserve at least sympathy. This also increases Trump's ratings.

It was with the arrival of Rudy Giuliani on Trump's team that the dynamics of confrontation with both Plan A and Plan B of the Deep State have changed. It seems that Rudy Giuliani masterfully dealt with the opposition, which has driven herself into a corner.

Gary Gindler is a conservative Russian-American blogger at Gary Gindler Chronicles.