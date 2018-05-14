Push Back against the Jihadists in Disguise

So when the likes of Sheila Jackson Lee , Luis Correa, and Eleanor Holmes Norton are co-sponsoring H. Res 869 , a bill to recognize American Muslims' history and contributions to America, it is time to highlight how these Democrats are doing the bidding of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). CAIR is partially funded by the Saudi Wahhabi establishment and has numerous ties to extremist Islamic organizations.

It has long been the absolute intention of the Muslim Brotherhood and other jihadist terror groups to infiltrate and completely alter the United States via American schools, the armed forces, the entertainment industry, and the government – and, of course, through U.S. borders .

H. Res. 869 states:

[M]any African slaves brought to the Americas, including the American colonies, later known as the United States of America, were Muslim, and made innumerable contributions to the founding of our Nation[.]

Notice how history is glossed over concerning the extent of Arab involvement in slavery.

According to the Assyrian International News Agency:

Over 28 million Africans have been enslaved in the Muslim world during the past 14 centuries. While much has been written concerning the Transatlantic slave trade, surprisingly little attention has been given to the Islamic slave trade across the Sahara, the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. While the European involvement in the Transatlantic slave trade to the Americas lasted for just over three centuries, the Arab involvement in the slave trade has lasted fourteen centuries, and in some parts of the Muslim world is still continuing to this day. A comparison of the Muslim slave trade to the American slave trade reveals some interesting contrasts.

H. Res. 869 continues:

American Muslims have long served in the Nation's Armed Forces and fought in all major United States conflicts, from the Revolutionary War to present day, with more than 5,000 Muslims currently serving in the Armed Forces and many Muslims having made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States, including Army Corporal Kareem Rashad Sultan Khan (1987–2007), and Army Captain Humayun Saqib Muazzam Khan (1976–2004)[.]

Americans do thank those who have given the full measure of devotion, but it is ingenuous to forget, as Michelle Malkin explains, that "Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient Captain Humayun Khan died heroically. But his exceptional courage in Iraq ... does not erase the security threat posed by killer warriors of Allah infiltrating our troops."

In fact, "two years before his rampage, U.S. Army major Nidal Hasan delivered a 50-slide PowerPoint presentation titled 'The Koranic World View as It Relates to Muslims in the U.S. Military.' Quoting chapter and verse, Hasan illuminated what the Koran inculcates in the minds of Muslims and the potential implications this may have for the U.S. military."

In Slide 11, Hasan bemoaned [sic]: 'It's getting harder and harder for Muslims in the service to morally justify being in a military that seems constantly engaged against fellow Muslims.' Slide 48 warned: 'If Muslim groups can convince Muslims that they are fighting for God against injustices of the "infidels;" i.e.: enemies of Islam, then Muslims can become a potent adversary i.e.: suicide bombing, etc. We love death more then [sic] you love life!'

Nidal Hasan wanted Muslim soldiers to be released as conscientious objectors to "decrease adverse events." But these "adverse events was [sic] Hasan's euphemism for bloody jihad attacks and betrayals by Muslim soldiers against their fellow U.S. soldiers e.g., Hasan Akbar, the 326th Engineer Battalion Muslim-American soldier who lobbed stolen hand grenades and shot his M-4 automatic rifle into three tents filled with sleeping commanding officers at the 101st Airborne Division's 1st Brigade operations center in Kuwait in 2003. Captain Christopher Seifert, 27, and Major Gregory Stone, 40, died during the fragging. Fourteen others suffered wounds from grenade shrapnel."

Such "[w]illful blindness to a Muslim-American soldier's fundamental internal conflict of loyalties led to those murders and injuries."

H. Res. 869 cites the "countless other American Muslims who served valiantly in the First and Second World Wars[.]"

Ignored is the fact that Muslims were being brought in by the tens of thousands to fight for the Nazis in World War II. Thus, "[a]t the height of the war in 1941-1942, when German troops entered Muslim-populated territories in the Balkans, North Africa, Crimea, and the Caucasus, and approached the Middle East and Central Asia, Berlin began to see Islam as politically significant. Nazi Germany made significant attempts to promote an alliance with the 'Muslim world' against their alleged common enemies – the British Empire, the Soviet Union, America and Jews."

In fact, "[a]s early as 1941, the Wehrmacht distributed the military handbook 'Islam' to train its soldiers to behave correctly towards Muslim populations." It is critical to remember that "the famous Mufti of Jerusalem ... shared the Nazis' Jew-hatred."

In H. Res. 869, "Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison and Indiana Congressman Andre Carson" are mentioned in order to recognize their contributions to America.

Let's review these contributions. Ellison's radical actions date way back.

At a 1995 University of Minnesota rally to promote Louis Farrakhan's anticipated Million Man March, Ellison, who organized the rally, appeared onstage with Khalid Abdul Muhammad, who delivered a thundering, racist diatribe. In May 2011, Ellison was the keynote speaker at a CAIR-Los Angeles fundraiser. According to the Investigative Project on Terrorism, Ellison spoke at a minimum of twelve CAIR fundraising events between 2006-16.

It is crucial to remember that CAIR is a front for terrorism.

Combining anti-Semitism with leftist leanings, Ellison strongly supports the anti-capitalist Occupy Wall Street movement. In addition, he was a speaker "at the Democratic National Convention that was part of an alliance of anti-Israel organizations that promote the Boycott, Divestment, & Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel. Ellison himself supports BDS."

Moreover, "Ellison was scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the annual Muslim American Society (MAS)/Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) convention in 2016 where many of the speakers had ties to 'highly radicalized Islamic elements.'" It is clear that Ellison sides with those who would do harm to the United States.

Concerning Congressman Andre Carson, "at an August 22, 2011 Congressional Black Caucus event in Miami, Carson told a gathering of supporters that the Tea Party was infested with white racism."

Like Ellison, Carson has an anti-Israel and pro-Islamist track record. In 2008, Carson attended a conference held by the Islamic Society of North America. In 2009, Carson spoke at the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC).



In addition, "[o]n May 26, 2012, Carson was a guest speaker at the 37th annual convention of the Muslim American Society (MSA)/Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), in Hartford, Connecticut. Both the MAS and ICNA are closely tied to the Muslim Brotherhood. During his remarks, he stated that U.S. schools should be modeled after madrassas – Islamic schools infamous for their tendency to promote sexist, anti-Semitic teachings. Said Carson: 'America will never tap into educational innovation and ingenuity without looking at the model that we have in our madrassas, in our schools, where innovation is encouraged, where the foundation is the Quran. And that model that we are pushing in some of our schools meets the multiple needs of students. ... America must understand that she needs Muslims.'"



Between January 2008 and June 2014, Carson received 55 separate political donations (totaling nearly $34,000 altogether) from Islamists affiliated with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Islamic Society of North America, the Muslim American Society, and the Muslim Public Affairs Council..

Naïveté and ignorance of jihadists' intentions can no longer be cited. It is disingenuous to believe that there is not an ulterior motive behind this latest action. It is, in fact, another in a long series of soft jihad. The ultimate goal is a global caliphate. Urge Congress not to support H. Res. 869.

