Michelle Obama, Oracle for the ‘United State of Women’

In 2016 the Obama White House started United State of Women (USOW). This year, the event continued to advance community organizing workshop efforts, which encompassed victimization, racial agitation, gender ingratitude, a global vision, and overall left-wing blather.

It’s hard to believe that 6,000 oppressed women could break free of their race and gender-imposed manacles to attend another women’s summit, but somehow they did. The latest Obama-initiated conference was held in Los Angeles on May 5-6 th and was titled: “ The United State of Women Summit .”

Let’s remember, that even godless liberals appreciate the Biblical principle that “If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand,” (Mark 3:25). Hence, the Obama-inspired left works tirelessly to divide the occupants of America’s house by stressing inequality and racial and gender barriers.

The USOW website states the purpose of the organization’s existence is the following:

The United State of Women is a national organization for any woman who sees that we need a different America for all women to survive and thrive -- and wants to work collectively to achieve it. USOW amplifies the work of organizations and individuals at the forefront of the fight for women’s equality, and provides tools; access and connections that help women see and step into their power to break down the barriers that hold women back.

With that in mind, since the Obamas left the White House, the duo have managed to provide a conflict-ridden community organizer training venue to fit every gender, race, and ethnicity.

In fact, two of this weekend’s red flag workshops were proudly entitled: “Sheroes of Community Organizing 101” and “What the Tech?! A Crash Course for Tech-Curious Change makers and Community Organizers.”

Simply put, the women’s summit was chock full of radical activism, lessons in civic engagement, homages to organizations like Planned Parenthood and Get out the Vote schemes to ensure liberal Democrats seize back and continue to run the country. The Community Partners section on the USOW proudly lists left-wing sponsors ranging from the National Center for Transgender Equality to California Latinas for Reproductive Justice to the ACLU.

Therefore, what took place in Los Angeles was an Obama-style gathering of victimized liberal females who feel that in America they can neither “survive” nor “thrive.” The illogicality of those accusations is that those running the conference are women who have become successful and wealthy telling other women that achievement is unattainable if you’re a female in America.

Summit voices included the likes of actress Hanoi Jane Fonda, who took to the podium to publicly lament her whiteness, and Obama’s “former” advisor, Valerie Jarrett, who still works behind the scenes to assist Barack Obama in his continuing effort to take out America.

As usual, the keynote Oracle was gender and racial agitator Michelle Obama who, despite her ranting is both “striving and thriving.” In truth, Mrs. Obama pads her bank account with speaking fees earned making empty innuendos about how some women have failed other women by doing things like electing Donald Trump.

As part of her repertoire, Michelle mentioned a topic more aptly directed toward abortion. During her remarks, pro-choice advocate Michelle Obama demeaned a woman’s “right to choose” when she commented that “In light of this last election, I’m concerned about us as women and how we think. What is going on in our heads where we let that happen, you know?”

Apparently, Michelle Obama’s idea of fostering female empowerment includes criticizing women who dare to be independent thinkers.

Nevertheless, and in addition to judging female Trump voters, during the discussion with actress/interviewer Tracee Ellis Ross, Michelle spewed her usual poor me childhood story. Then the former first lady reiterated that she isn’t interested in running for president right now because the state of the nation indicates that “it doesn’t matter who runs” until the U.S. becomes unified.

The subject of unity came up when communalist Michelle was urged by an audience member to seek office. That’s when the former first lady replied:

Well, that's a whole other story because that's not the answer either. And when I hear people say, 'you run,' it's part of the problem. We still didn't get 'yes we can' right.’ It's not 'yes you can,' it's 'yes we can.' And until we get that right, it doesn't matter who runs.

Michelle Obama’s assessment of unity is curious indeed. Here the former FLOTUS bemoans lack of national unity while nurturing the disunity she claims hinders America. So, based on that contradiction, what Michelle Obama is advocating for is dogged agreement.

In other words, when the whole country agrees with the Obama vision for “fundamental transformation,” then, according to Michelle Obama, there will be the type of harmony needed for a Democratic dictator to run for office.

Reaffirming the premise that street-level activism accomplishes more than occupying the Oval Office ever could, Michelle admitted to Tracee Ellis-Ross that "Change starts close to home,” i.e., Chicago-style community organizing.

The former FLOTUS also stressed that she thinks being president is a “distraction.” Mrs. Obama said that “[l]ooking for the next person to run… that's been our distraction. We're going to wait for the next person to save us. We thought it was going to be Barack Obama, but he didn't end racism.”

Calling the quest for a so-called unifying president a "distraction” may be why the Obamas set up less distracting non-profit/tax-exempt organizations like Organizing for Action and the United State of Women. After all, the Obamas do believe arm bending, in the form of Alinsky-style community organizing, is a sure way to further staunch agreement.

Moreover, fashioning divisive organizations that categorize Americans into separate militant groups may be the most effective means of “dividing the house,” and overthrowing what the Obamas believe to be a White patriarchal power base.

For example, the former FLOTUS combined race and gender when she recounted the time she "choked" on reading the word "white" as a kindergartner. Then Michelle, who doesn’t apply these standards to her husband said, “[w]atching men fail up -- it is frustrating… to see a lot of men blow it and win.”

Michelle Obama, who made millions after she shifted her attention from organic gardening to racial activism, said she believes bigotry persists in America. Mrs. Obama pointed out, "Like, I voted for the black man. And we're still living in racism." The subject Michelle chose not to broach was how the racism she condemns became far worse after the black man she voted for ameliorated division via politically correct race baiting.

In the end, the “The United State of Women Summit 2018” was a gathering of 6,000 disgruntled women who attended community organizing lectures and workshops to train them to be gender and racial activists. For the rest of America, the overriding message of the weekend summit is that instigators Michelle and Barack are still coming up with creative ways to generate chaos and unrest.

Jeannie hosts a blog at www.jeannie-ology.com