Little Miss Chelsea Has a Tantrum

The Democrats have a favorite technique where they accuse Trump and the Republicans of some abuse that has been committed by the Democrats themselves. It just happened again. This time, the perpetrator is the heiress apparent to the Clinton Crime Family, Chelsea Clinton.

I don't agree with what he's doing to degrade what it means to be an American[.] ... I think that the way that our president and many people around him have not only mainstreamed hate, but mainlined it, is so deeply dangerous.

She goes on to describe the Trump administration as "venal, corrupt and focused on making life harder for millions of Americans." She wants an end to the "cruelty and incompetence and corruption that we see across the administration." Little Miss Chelsea is apparently upset because people say "hateful" things to her on the street. To her way of thinking, the hateful comments are Trump's fault because he has promoted hateful and bigoted views.

It couldn't possibly be that the cause of the hateful comments she receives is the hateful and illegal behavior of the Clinton Crime Family. Perish the thought.

This is where my blood pressure rises and I want to scream, "Chelsea, you hypocrite, how can you accuse anyone of degrading what it means to be an American in light of the evil history of your own family?" There is the small matter of Little Miss Chelsea's defense of her parents' contemptible, immoral, and lawless behavior as well as her own participation in the money-laundering ring known as the Clinton Foundation.

Little Miss Chelsea is the last person alive who should be pointing a finger. It seems to me that the Clintons have done more to degrade America than anyone, with the possible exception of Barack Obama – speaking of incompetence and corruption. And it wouldn't offend me quite as much if Little Miss Chelsea would back up her own hateful statements with specific facts. Instead, what we have is the usual ad hominem attacks on the president that are promulgated daily by CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, and friends.

In what amounts to a parody of the Guardian interview, an op-ed piece on CNN.com accuses Fox of taking Little Miss Chelsea's statement out of context. This is the kind of doubletalk the public is supposed to swallow. If we are going to discuss taking something out of context, how about the hullabaloo over Trump's mention of "animals"? He was obviously referring to MS-13 gang members, but the leftist media accuse him of referring to all immigrants. That is an example of taking a statement out of context. Little Miss Chelsea's statement is clear and unequivocal: Trump degrades what it means to be an American. How can she weasel out of that?

The CNN.com article goes on to claim that Trump is turning the U.S. into "Trumpistan – a nation where policies are based on bigotry, where the truth doesn't matter and American values of tolerance and pluralism are no more." Let me say it again: this is the left projecting its own abuses onto the president. When Trump announced his intention to drain the swamp, he won the disdain of every venal politician and hanger-on in Washington. So Little Miss Chelsea lies about the president, and the left supports her.

Calling Trump a liar, bigot, misogynist, etc. is part of a concerted effort by the Democratic Party and its media allies to undermine his presidency. Ironically, as Trump is attacked in this fashion by the left, more and more voters are persuaded to join the Trump camp. The public is becoming more sophisticated in recognizing that the big liar in the room is actually the media themselves. We can also be grateful that we have a president who is no shrinking violet. Unlike George W. Bush, who allowed the media to portray him negatively, we can count on Trump to defend himself with vigor. He seems to thrive on the attacks, which makes him uniquely suited to be the man who will clean up our corrupt government.

Ed Brodow is a political commentator, a negotiation expert, and the author of Tyranny of the Minority: How the Left Is Destroying America.