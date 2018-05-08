Five Reasons the GOP Must Hold Congress

This is a distinct possibility in the House, and unlikely in the Senate, where recent polls “should have the National Republican Senate Committee doing cartwheels”. However, a lot can change between now and the election.

Recent history has indicated that first midterm elections do not bode well for new presidents. Both Clinton and Obama lost control of the House, for example. As for Trump, with November fast approaching, there are exaggerated expectations of a ‘blue wave’ sweeping the Democrats into power .

The Democrats, motivated by an opportunity to grade the President’s performance, are already gearing up by kowtowing to the minority vote, who they will abandon after the election, as they always do.

To Trump supporters, Hillary’s loss is now a fond memory, while for the ‘NeverTrumpers’ this midterm is rife with vengeance. Turnout will be the key and vengeance is a strong motivator.

If the nation is to retard the disconcerting trend of ever increasing liberalization, this election has to be viewed as critical, but it seems that is said in every election. But the election of 2018 will be a crossroad for the Trump Presidency.

Following are five reasons why it is imperative that the GOP retain Congress:

Agenda, what agenda? -- The GOP and the 114th Congress have not performed as well as hoped, which is disappointing. However there were some considerable accomplishments deserving of acknowledgement: The Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017, The Tax Reform Act have reduced regulatory burdens by removing 22 regulations for every new one added. Beyond Congress we have Neil Gorsuch, strong support for Israel, a record number of judicial appointments. Nikki Haley has been outstanding in her defense of U.S. interests at the UN -- a fresh approach after eight years of the Apologist-in-Chief. Yes, the budget was a huge disappointment, as was the failure to overturn ObamaCare, but given the choice of having Nancy Pelosi back as speaker, do we really have an alternative? Impeachment -- If the Democrats take over Congress, impeachment will be their number one goal and it will occur. Remember what the odious Maxine Waters said: "Impeachment is about whatever Congress says it is. There is no law" (starts at 2:00 mark). The Mueller charade of an investigation was never about "Russian Collusion," that was the excuse. The purpose was to find something, anything, to impeach the President on. Fortunately, with the GOP in the majority in both Houses, the law does apply. With Mad Maxine and her cohorts in control, the law will be thrown out the window faster than a phony FISA warrant. Recognize that impeachment proceedings would start at the House Committee on the Judiciary , which would likely be chaired by Gerald Nadler (NY). The committee also has, as members, such Trump haters as: Zoe Lofgren (CA), Sheila Jackson Lee (TX), and Hank Johnson (GA), and Luis Gutierrez (IL). Judiciary – In an – In an NBC exit poll of 2016 voters, a full 70% said SCOTUS appointments were either ‘important’ or the ‘most important’ factor in their decision (in 2008 it was 54%). Both Mitch McConnell, with his delay of a vote on Garland, and Trump, by listing his top picks, put this subject squarely at the forefront of election issues. The strategy paid off for both men, as well as for the nation. Not only did we get Neil Gorsuch, but Trump is setting records for a first year Presidency with his appointments of lower court judges. Gorsuch’s decision in Sessions v. Dimaya , was a disappointment, but his dissent was based on well-founded principles established by the late Justice Antonin Scalia and not on the feelgood sensitivity of the liberals, who were in lockstep with their concurrence. If the Democrats take the Senate, then Trump judicial appointments will be DOA. Deep State -- Rumors keep flying that the Inspector General’s report will be locked and loaded with potential indictments for the lying-leakers and Hillary defenders at DOJ and FBI. The clique of Hillary acolytes in key positions made decisions in the conviction that Hillary would be the President and would reward them for loyalty to their dear leader. After the little people and the deplorables raised their voices in unison on election day, they had to quickly change plans. Deep State -- Rumors keep flying that the Inspector General's report will be locked and loaded with potential indictments for the lying-leakers and Hillary defenders at DOJ and FBI. The clique of Hillary acolytes in key positions made decisions in the conviction that Hillary would be the President and would reward them for loyalty to their dear leader. After the little people and the deplorables raised their voices in unison on election day, they had to quickly change plans. That plan has now been shown to be a failure, but the delays have gotten them close to November and a possible return to their 'glory days' of Nancy Pelosi. Let's be honest here: a significantly powerful group of people, comprised of Republicans, Democrats, and bureaucrats seem to be locked in step with the primary goal of destroying Trump, come what may. If the Democrats win in November, the 'business as usual' of D.C. will continue unabated for the foreseeable future. Trump has offered the American people the opportunity to change the incestuous relationships of D.C. One party leads, one follows, then they change positions, but nothing really changes, except for the size of the bank accounts for those who go-along-to-get-along. Trump's first year – You won't hear this from Rachel Maddow, James Acosta or Chris Mathews, but Trump has accomplished a lot in his short time in office. Now, that's not to say he hasn't had failures and it's not to mask the fact that many of these accomplishments were unilateral. But it is also true that President Trump has faced an unprecedented level of never-ending obstruction throughout the year. He was the first president in memory to be deprived of the "honeymoon" period after Inauguration Day. Rasmussen reports provides a list and offers the following: “Looking back on President Donald Trump’s first year in office, he has compiled a shockingly strong record and long list of accomplishments. As was also the case with his rise to the presidency, President Trump has broken several records for a first-year commander-in-chief and fulfilled many of his key campaign promises.

And all of that was before, what may be a spectacular achievement, regarding North Korea, where Trump may be on the verge of:

Officially ending the Korean War Cessation of hostile actions by the North Koreans Dismantling the nuclear bomb program Dismantling the ICBM program Potential reunification Withdrawal of U. S. troops from South Korea Return of U.S. Captives

Yes, it may be premature, but the changes we have seen in the past six months are undeniable. Yet, the Trump haters will be vociferous in declaring that Trump had nothing to do with it.

Come November, we may want to recognize the validity of the old Irish expression: “Better the devil you know than the devil you don't know.”

Yes, Trump has his faults, which are greatly exaggerated by the Trump haters, but the potential for destruction to the nation of an impeachment battle and a Democratic Congress is indeed deeply troubling.