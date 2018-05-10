Despite the Media, Trump Pulling Down Wins for We the People

Trump and We the People are winning. The fake news media sell their lie 24-7 that voters regret voting for Trump and he is mere days from impeachment. In truth, Trump's approval has risen to 51% . Leftists are pulling their hair out in frustration, screaming, how can we stop this freaking outsider amateur politician? The tide is turning in our favor.

I love the old gospel song " Peace in the Midst of the Storm ." In the midst of the Deep State's raging, unprecedented hate-storm against Trump, he remarkably remains at peace, and so should we.

The Deep State's billions, traps, and lies continue to fail. Incredibly, Trump repeatedly lands on his feet, confidently pressing forward on making America great again. It's a God thing, folks.

At the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner, Michelle Wolf wrongly assumed that her hate-filled attacks on Trump and the women in his administration, along with her callousness against unborn babies, would score a home run for liberalism. Even devout leftists were uncomfortable with Ms. Wolf vomiting the left's pure hatred for traditional Americans for all the world to see. Wolf's foul-mouthed, mean-spirited monologue hit a home run for conservatism. We are winning, folks.

Pop icon Kanye West's recent conservative comments and praise for Trump are huge. With Kanye's 27 million Twitter followers, millions of blacks heard conservatism for the first time. Since Kanye's conservative tweet, black male approval of Trump has doubled. In essence, Kanye's message mirrors mine: stop weakening yourselves with victim mindsets, make right choices, and simply go for your dreams. Liberate yourselves from slavery on the Democrats' government dependency plantation. In Trump and Kanye, God is using unexpected vessels to spread His truth. Conservatism truly is best for all people. Kanye represents a huge crack in the left's wall of ignorance enslaving low-info voters.

It was thrilling to hear Trump announce that the United States will withdraw from Obama's insane Iran nuke deal. Trump pulled no punches in explaining why Obama appeasing Iran was dangerous for America and our ally, Israel. For crying out loud, folks...what idiot president gives $150 billion to a regime that chants, "Death to America!"?

Israel is despised by most leftists. Trump having the courage to acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and actually move our U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is amazing. Regarding Israel, God said, "I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse" (Gen. 12:3).

Remember Sgt. Andrew Tahmooressi, who was outrageously held in a Mexican jail for seven months? Obama refused to make a phone call for Tahmooressi's release. Presidential candidate Trump intervened, successfully freeing Tahmooressi.

Amazingly, Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is headed home from North Korea with three previously held hostages – a gesture of good faith for Trump's meeting with Kim Jong-un. Can you say "Trump: The Art of the Deal," boys and girls?

In essence, Obama received an affirmative action Nobel Prize because he is black and for touring the world apologizing for who we are as Americans and begging forgiveness. Numerous pundits say Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize the old-fashioned way – he earned it.

If Trump successfully ends the 70-year-old Korean War and Kim Jong-un follows through with his vow to end North Korea's nuclear program, Trump absolutely deserves the Nobel Prize. If Trump wins the prize, that giant popping sound will be leftists' heads exploding around the world. Extraordinarily great things are happening, folks.

Given that leftist activist justices are responsible for day-of-birth abortions and same-sex "marriage," Trump getting conservative Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court is huge for rulings based on what truly is in our Constitution. If Justice Anthony Kennedy retires as rumored, Trump could put another constitutional conservative on the court. Awesome!

Americans suffering from high taxes, low wages, and high unemployment was Obama's proud new normal. Trump has dynamited Obama's mountain of overreaching tyrannical job-killing regulations, reversing over 800. Trump has unemployment at 3.9%, the lowest since 2000. In his first year, Trump created two million jobs. His tax cuts have our economy booming, creating more jobs, with Americans smiling again with more money in their pockets. Manufacturing jobs have risen by 304,000 under Trump. Black and Hispanic unemployment is at a historic low. All Americans are winning with Trump in the White House.

In defiance of the fake news media's 24-7 "destroy Trump" propaganda reporting, here is more good news you probably haven't heard. Two million fewer Americans are on food stamps. Consumer confidence is near a 17-year high. Business confidence is near 1980s levels. Three million Americans have received bonuses.

The Deep State continues to obstruct Trump's repeal of Obamacare. Nevertheless, Trump has ended Obama's outrageous tyrannical individual mandate, which demanded that Americans buy health insurance or pay a penalty.

The illegal invasion of our country is down 70%, the lowest in 17 years. Trump has started the border wall.

Folks, I could go on and on with Trump's long list of wins for We the People in a remarkably short amount of time.

Bottom line: Be of good cheer, folks. As a Christian, I believe that the prayers of millions of Americans saved us from anti-God, anti-America, and anti-freedom liberal destructive tyranny under Hillary Clinton. God gave us Trump, and he is winning for We the People.