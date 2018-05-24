Beware the Blue Wave

Most states are blue states or purple states, and the only way to turn a purple state red is the old-fashioned way: by driving America First Republicans and independents to the polls, and outnumbering the tens of millions of anti-American voters throughout the country.

Is the blue wave all of us keep hearing about in the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) for real?

President Trump has kept most of his promises, and our nation needs lawmakers who will fulfill the promises they make as candidates. An elected leader's word must be his bond with his constituents.

Because politics is sales, it's the perception of a potential blue wave, not the reality, that will either drive America First voters to the polls or keep them home. Don't underestimate the perception among Democrat voters that the blue wave, cultivated with a fine-tooth comb by the DMIC, is real.

In any election in which a Republican loses, the excuses are predictable: voter fraud, the media, George Soros. Though there is usually some truth in the excuses, President Trump seems to be the only Republican consistently hammering home the importance of getting out to vote. Staying home on Election Day, in most parts of the country, is a vote for the Democrat candidate.

Elections have consequences

Reliably red states continue to decrease in number. Earlier this year, Alabama voters elected the first Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1992. Look farther, and you'll find Democrats winning congressional districts that haven't been blue in decades and were also districts that Trump won comfortably.

Some of the 2018 races to closely watch are in Florida, where Florida governor Republican Rick Scott is challenging the incumbent, Democrat U.S. senator Bill Nelson; Texas, where Ted Cruz, the incumbent Republican U.S. senator, is defending his seat against an insurgent and well funded challenger, Democrat U.S. representative Beto O'Rourke; and Tennessee, where Republican U.S. representative Marsha Blackburn is running against Democratic former governor Phil Bredesen for the seat to be vacated by Bob Corker, who is retiring.

With their Democrat big cities, Florida and Tennessee are purple states; each of Florida's four largest counties (Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Orange) has not only more registered Democrats than Republicans, but more registered independents than Republicans. As a Florida resident, I can also attest to the fact that the state is chock-full of NeverTrumps, as well as Marco Rubio and Jeb! Bush sycophants.

Even Texas is moving in the purple state direction. If only Texas's four largest cities (Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin) voted, the Lone Star State would be as blue as California and New York. Furthermore, Mitt Romney and President Trump both won Texas, in 2012 and 2016, respectively, but Romney received a higher percentage of votes cast than did President Trump. Sounds unbelievable, but it's true.

We can make excuses, or we can win elections – we just can't do both.

There is too much at stake to stay home on Election Day. In 2009, President Obama was fond of reminding the losing side that elections have consequences, which was his way of saying: I won, you lost, and I don't need to work with you – you need to work with me. And you know what? He was correct.

Now that the Democrats are on the losing side, they're out for blood, and they have two goals: to impeach and remove President Trump from office, and to conquer the country. Had Hillary Clinton won the 2016 presidential election, the Democrats would have never lost the presidency, Supreme Court, federal circuit courts, or federal courts of appeal ever again. Making matters worse is the constant opposition to the president from a handful of Tessio Republicans in the House and Senate, where the GOP majority is already razor-thin.

From purple to red

What turns a purple state red? Turnout, turnout, turnout. Showing up and turning out is all that ultimately matters in politics; yes, a formidable campaign operation, comprising effective and targeted messaging and staffers and volunteers who canvass door-to-door, belly button-to-belly button, is non-negotiable. All that counts in the end, however, is the final count. Moral victories are cute and make for feel-good film, but candidates are elected based on the result, not their effort.

The Democratic Party is morphing into a full-scale European Union-style socialist party, which is precisely what the Democrats' voters want, as evidenced by the popularity of Vermont U.S. senator Bernard Sanders during the 2016 Democratic Party primaries. America First Republican and independent voters must exceed the Democrats' enthusiasm and intensity in the 2018 midterms and beyond. Low margins of victory cannot be the goal; that's playing not to lose. Playing to win means playing scared and running up the score. If a football team's offense can't consistently convert 4th and inches, then it doesn't have much of an offense, does it?

More than ever, American voters desire elected leaders who embody the philosophy of America First: national prosperity, national defense, and national sovereignty – nationalism rather than collectivism or globalism.

There is no such thing as neutrality. Everyone is on a side, whether he likes it or not.

Rich Logis is the host of The Rich Logis Show and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. Follow him at https://www.therichlogisshow.com.