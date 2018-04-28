What Leftists Stand For

Historically, both sides of the political spectrum in America have supported the rule of law and the Constitution. Additionally, other than the Democrats' longstanding racist oppression of black people, the positions held by both sides were generally differences that people of goodwill could hold. For example, good people can disagree on just what the tax rates should be. Since Roe v. Wade, that has changed, and the change has accelerated rapidly in the last eight years. The left in America has openly embraced evil, rejected the rule of law, and denied that Americans they disagree with have constitutional rights.

That's why 2016 was a Flight 93 election: the political fight in America is no longer among people of good will, but between evil fascists and the American people. Most of the people who vote for the Democrats have no idea what the left actually stands for due to the actions of the media, who hide the truth. Here are some of the evils perpetrated or supported by large numbers of leftists so you can convince those Democrat voters to switch sides: They support the right of the British government to use force to prevent parents from taking their child to see doctors who might be able to save their child's life if the British courts decide that it's in the best interest of the child to die. They support killing the unborn who can feel pain by literally cutting them to pieces, but they demand prison time for someone who mistreats animals. They want to kill unborn babies with Down syndrome. They want to kill the elderly, who are no longer a benefit to society in the minds of leftists. They deny the settled science that human life begins at conception. They spend their money on themselves by having fewer children and condemn those who have more kids even when they pay for them. They don't care that black women are three times as likely to abort as white women. They don't care that cheap illegal labor hurts black people by denying them jobs. They don't care that their fake climate crisis will drive up energy costs and hurt the poor, who are disproportionately people of color. They declare that giving inner-city black parents the choice of sending their kids to a school where they will get a good education is "racist." They don't care that thousands of blacks are shot each year in Democratic-run cities. They deny witness reports by black crime victims that show that blacks are more likely to commit crimes, though most blacks are law-abiding, and demand that blacks be incarcerated at the same rate as all other groups, ensuring that blacks continue to suffer from black-on-black crime. They want to take money from people who never owned slaves and give it to people who never were slaves. They refuse to accept any election result that doesn't favor them. They approve of Hillary colluding with Russia to get fake news on Trump and use that fake news during the election campaign. They believe that illegals should be counted along with Americans when apportioning House seats. They can't win elections, so they import immigrants and illegal aliens who will vote for them. They want to give convicted child-molesters, murderers, rapists, and major drug-dealers the right to vote. They work hard to keep the folks in the military from voting. They work hard to keep the folks in the military from voting. They support policies that increase people's dependence on government in order to get more votes, even though that subjects people to miserable lives. They believe they should be able to use the full power of the government to spy on their political opponents. They believe that the judiciary can make up laws, and they reject the idea of separation of powers by endorsing "resistance" by the judiciary. They believe that our rights flow from the government and that the government can change our rights as it sees fit. They support discriminating against Asian-Americans based on their race. They support discriminating against whites based on their race so long as leftist kids aren't discriminated against. They reject equality of opportunity and embrace equality of result. They think it's fine for politicians to decide not to enforce laws they don't like so long as leftists don't like those laws, but they would throw a fit if Texas ignored the Supreme Court ruling, not a law, that makes abortion legal. They believe that the if the president is a leftist, he can ignore the Constitution, but if he's conservative, he can be prevented from doing anything leftist judges don't personally like. They believe that the Constitution is whatever they want it to be, and they directly reject the idea that it should be interpreted in light of the intent of those who wrote and ratified it. They believe that the press should be a propaganda machine that ignores stories that are bad for leftists and makes up fake news to endorse leftist views. They believe that speech they don't like is not protected by the First Amendment but that pornography is. They believe that using violence to shut down free speech is perfectly fine so long as they disagree with the speech. They use the shooting of white kids by nutcases that their policies have left running free to attempt to disarm the people and repeal the 2nd Amendment while rejecting policies that would actually have a chance of saving lives. They believe that unelected, unfireable bureaucrats should be able to run our lives. They believe that leftists like Comey, McCabe, Lynch, and Hillary are above the law. They believe that Trump is guilty until proven innocent and Democrats are innocent after proven guilty. They believe in denying men due process when they're accused of sexual harassment. They defended sexual harassment for decades before suddenly changing their minds. They believe that a woman can decide she was "raped" days after she said yes even when she was not being threatened with violence. They believe that exposing very young children to their perverse views on human sexuality should be mandated. They deny the settled science that there are two sexes and that one's sex is determined by one's DNA. They say it's impossible that any male sex offender will say he feels he's really a woman in order to use the women's bathroom at a grade school. They believe that the government has the right to prevent people who are suffering from unwanted same-sex attraction from seeking medical help. They believe that Trump's consensual sexual escapades disqualify him from being president, but Bill Clinton's non-consensual sexual harassment of women was irrelevant to his role as president. They constantly defend Islam and all the violence committed by radical Muslims while condemning Christianity. They demand that Christians go against their deeply held religious beliefs when those beliefs conflict with what leftists believe today. They simultaneously demand that leftists not have to go against their deeply held beliefs. They demand that Christians change their religious beliefs to conform to leftist hedonism. They want to force Catholic nuns to cooperate in abortions and Catholic hospitals to commit abortions. But they demand that workplaces accommodate Muslim beliefs. They believe that illegals are entitled to the money of Americans, and not just for emergency lifesaving medical care. They rant about how enforcing immigration laws breaks up families, which it doesn't, but don't care that no-fault divorce laws do in fact lead to more family breakups. They believe that it's philanthropy to force others to give their money to the "charities" leftists endorse. They believe that our money is their money and that they have the right to tax us as much as they want in order to further their objectives. They believe that coddling regimes like those in North Korea and Iran will actually work, as though the Munich Pact never happened. They care more about the Delta Smelt than the livelihoods of millions of Californians. They ignore victims and constantly work to ensure that criminals are harder to convict and serve shorter sentences. They hate the police and demand that cops be perfect or face jail time. This is a short and partial list, but it's a reminder of who leftists are and what they stand for. This in turn tells us why we have to fight and why, even though the Republicans have failed us many times, letting the Democrats take over the House or the Senate, or both, would be a disaster of unparalleled magnitude.