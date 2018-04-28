The High-Tech Lynching of Diamond and Silk

As it was, Zuckerberg could sit back and watch Democrats engage at Thursday's House Judiciary Committee hearings in the character assassination they level at any blacks who express conservative opinions or otherwise stray off the Democratic plantation, just as they have done from Clarence Thomas to Kanye West.

It would have been nice if Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, one of the gods of totalitarian tech, had been sitting next to iconic conservative bloggers Diamond and Silk as they testified on Zuckerberg's censoring of their Facebook page and heard the opinions the dynamic duo expressed there. But the internet gatekeeper would have had to leave his safe space of corporate and even congressional sycophancy.

Ignoring the censorship of conservative news and viewpoints by the social media giants, those who smiled sweetly as the likes of James Comey and Andrew McCabe lied through their teeth accused Diamond and Silk (AKA Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) of being paid Trump staffers and then lying about it, the issue being FEC records showing they were paid for "field consulting" during the 2016 campaign. The Democrats, rope in hand, headed for the nearest tree:

The chaos continued when Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee asked Hardaway whether the duo had ever been paid by the Trump campaign, something Hardaway denied[.] ... Rep. Hakeem Jeffries brought the topic back up, arguing that Hardaway and Richardson could be subject to perjury charges. "I'm just trying to figure out who is lying here," Jeffries said. "Is it the Trump campaign, or is someone not telling the truth?"

Neither Jeffries or Lee ever took much umbrage at the DNC and the Hillary campaign funneling millions through a law firm to Fusion GPS and British agent Christopher Steele to put together a fake dossier from Russian sources to trigger domestic spying by the FBI and DOJ on Hillary's opponent. No lying, perjury, or deceit there. Rather, they distort the innocent actions if two active, if politically inexperienced, black conservative women:

"Actually, this was for because we was asked to join the 'women for Trump' tour back in 2016," Richardson said," and Mrs. Lara Trump asked that our airline tickets be refunded back to us because we paid for those tickets when we went from New York to Ohio." A representative for the FEC told Business Insider: "The information and data available through campaign finance reports on FEC.gov originate from the filing committee." In a statement, the Trump campaign's treasurer Bradley Crate said, "The issue regarding Diamond and Silk is merely one of semantics, resulting from a reasonable misunderstanding of the Campaign's reporting obligations." "The Campaign's payment to Diamond and Silk for field consulting was based on an invoice they submitted reflecting their costs for air travel to a Campaign event," Crate added. "The invoice was not supported by accompanying receipts, so as a technical matter, could not be reported as a reimbursement even though its purpose was to make them whole for their out-of-pocket costs."

The bottom line here is that the Democrats, already in panic mode over the phony Russia collusion probe evaporating in futility as true Democratic collusion and corruption are revealed, and as the Trump agenda, both domestic and foreign, is succeeding, are terrified that blacks are peeling away from their coalition. Even a 5-percent swing among blacks would doom the Democratic Party. Their ideological slavery must be maintained, and black conservatives speaking the truth must be destroyed.

Food stamp usage is in decline, as is black unemployment. Wages are rising, as is black homeownership. Congressional blacks like to insist that this is just a continuation of trends begun under Obama, but Obama did not cut regulations; cut taxes; boost domestic energy; rein in the EPA; and unleash entrepreneurs, black and white, freeing them to pursue their dreams unrestrained by government chains.

When you look at crime, particularly gang crime, drugs, and poverty, it is concentrated now in urban areas run by Democratic socialists and progressives. What answer would the typical black Chicago resident give if asked if he was better off after eight years of Obama?

As black economist Thomas Sowell notes, Democrats value black votes but not black voters, particularly those black Democrats who, like Lee and Jeffries, come from racially gerrymandered congressional districts:

Democrats need black voters to be fearful, angry, resentful and paranoid. Black votes matter. If Republicans could get 20 percent of black votes, the Democrats would be ruined.

That is what Democrats are terrified of. That can happen only if blacks are denied the truth about their past, present, and future. It is Democrats who owned the slaves, founded the KKK, and wrote the Jim Crow laws. It is Democrats who stood in the schoolhouse door and still do, opposing school choice. It is Democrats who turned on the fire hoses and unleashed the dogs. The improvement of black lives under Trump and a free-market economy is no mirage, but a portent that has the Democratic Party running scared.

Diamond and Silk must be destroyed by Democrats who call Republicans racist and sexist. They and others like them who want to be judged by the content of their character and the truth of their ideas can appreciate the words of Clarence Thomas during his confirmation hearing:

This is not an opportunity to talk about difficult matters privately or in a closed environment. This is a circus. It's a national disgrace. And from my standpoint as a black American, as far as I'm concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas, and it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you. You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured[.] The problem for Democrats is that Diamond and Silk reject the culture of victimhood, as do an increasing number of blacks who are beginning to cast off the chains of party affiliation and ideological slavery.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.