The Dire Consequence of the Republicans Losing Congress

Sammy, our greyhound, is around 100 years old in dog years. His health is failing. Mary and I hate leaving Sammy with our pet-sitter, but we must fly to Arizona to help propel Debbie Lesko to victory in the Congressional 8th district race. Shockingly, polling shows Lesko and her Democrat opponent are neck and neck. Folks, we cannot allow Democrats to regain control of the House and Senate. Folks, I get it. You're busy earning a living, raising a family and taking the kids to soccer. House and Senate races appear pretty boring and unimportant. However, they are extremely important. Our booming economy, reversals of Obama's destructive executive orders, and Trump restoring power to We the People confirm that Trump is well on his way to making America great again. If the Democrats win back the House and Senate, all Trump's progress for us will stop.