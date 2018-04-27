The Clintons and 'the Jews'

In its never-ending pursuit of revelatory records meant to expose corruption, fraud, waste – and evil generally – in the Deep State, Judicial Watch published an interesting set of records today received from the government in its glacial response to demands for Hillary Clinton's emails. The records reflect another disturbing email exchange among Hillary's top staffers regarding Jewish Americans, this time with the subject line "Jews." Judicial Watch published an interesting analysis of this most recent batch of records, rightly focusing again on Hillary Clinton's dangerous abuse of national security information by trafficking it on her unsecure "home-brew" server. We also discuss yet more evidence of pay-for-play corruption revealed by the latest records, again illustrating the virtual melding of the State Department with the Clinton Foundation "philanthropy." Its beneficiaries were the Clintons and their vast political machine, with only six percent of their donations actually going to charitable causes in 2014, and the bulk going to "overhead expenses," like travel for the Clintons.

But one particular email exchange in this latest round caught my attention because it illustrates what I believe is an anti-Semitic current running through the top echelon of the Clinton political machine, consistent with a growing global trend toward anti-Semitism that should alarm everyone in the West. On August 1, 2010, then-deputy assistant secretary of state for strategic communications and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton Philippe Reines sent an email to other Hillary confidantes, including Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills, Jake Sullivan, and Lona Valmoro, with a copy to "AJS" (probably Andrew J. Shapiro, then-assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs). In his email, which had the subject line "Jews," Reines wrote: "We spend so much time talking about meetings with Jewish members, Andrew giving speeches, her [Hillary] at AIPAC [the American Israel Public Affairs Committee]. But nothing to date is better than the photo of Marc with the yalkmukah [sic] and talis." "Marc" in that exchange may be a reference to Chelsea Clinton's husband (Hillary's son-in-law), Marc Mezvinsky. "Talis" is a reference to a Jewish prayer shawl, and a yarmulke (correct spelling) is a skullcap, both typically worn by Orthodox Jewish men during prayer. The flip comment seems to be expressing a sentiment by Reines that the State Department was spending an inordinate amount of attention catering to Jewish Americans. And he's even mocking Chelsea's husband (apparently) for wearing traditional Jewish garb. The subject line itself – "Jews" – should be disconcerting to all Americans, not least of all Jewish Americans, whom Reines is singling out here as a bloc. History is replete with examples of Jews being singled out as a bloc, often and obviously with horrendous consequences. Moreover, Reines apparently felt comfortable enough in relaying it to his colleagues that one assumes they shared his derogatory sentiment, evidence of which we have seen before among the Clinton coterie. As the Daily Caller uncovered in 2016, then-deputy chief of staff and top personal confidante of Hillary Clinton Huma Abedin had an email exchange with Doug Band on September 10, 2009. At the time, Band was the top aide to former President Bill Clinton and a senior official of the Clinton Foundation. As Judicial Watch has exposed on numerous occasions (see, for example, here, here, and here), Band and Abedin, thick as thieves, served as the bridge between the Clinton Foundation and the State Department in the Clintons' scheme to turn the State Department into a cash cow for the Clinton Foundation coffers. In that exchange, Band told Abedin and Hillary's chief of staff, Cheryl Mills, that AIPAC wished for Bill Clinton to speak at the AIPAC conference. Abedin responded, "U really want to consider sending him in to that crowd?" Abedin concludes the email thread by saying to Band, "no go to aipac," apparently after consulting with Hillary. While I detest identity politics and the ethnic grievance industry generally (two areas in which Democrats particularly enjoy trafficking), we see with these emails, and with Huma Abedin's disturbing professional and personal background, a troubling fact pattern. Abedin's involvement in both these electronic conversations, as the speaker in one and recipient in the other, should bring renewed attention to her past work and associations, and the considerable power she wielded as secretary of state Hillary Clinton's "right arm" for four years. Huma Abedin hails from a family strongly associated with Islamist groups. Her father, Zyed Abedin, wrote a book, Muslim Minority Affairs, that Islamic expert Walid Shoebat describes as "an Arab Mein Kampf." Zyed also founded the Institute of Muslim Minority Affairs that, per former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy, was operated "under the management of" the World Assembly of Muslim Youth, which published a pamphlet on Islamist supremacy called "Islamic Views." McCarthy notes that that publication says it aims to "teach our children to love taking revenge on the Jews and the oppressors." As the Center for Security Policy has documented extensively, Huma and her family are closely associated with what "can reasonably be considered [Muslim] Brotherhood fronts, or, at minimum, heavily populated by Muslim Brothers or ideological Islamist fellow travelers." Huma was an assistant editor of IMMA's publication, the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs, which was funded by top al-Qaeda financier Abdullah Omar Naseef, who was also an assistant editor of the Journal and chairman of IMMA. Huma's brother, Hassan Abedin, was an associate editor of that journal as well. Hassan was also a fellow at the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies, a group that, according to CSP, includes Naseef as a board member. Huma's mother, Saleha Abedin, editor-in-chief for JMMA, founded the International Islamic Committee for Woman and Child (IICWC), whose charter, according to CSP, was written by "the infamous Hitler-praising cleric" Yusuf al-Qaradawi. Ms. Abedin's and her family's associations with radical Islamists was so concerning that it prompted five Republican congressmen to request in 2012 that the State Department's inspector general conduct an investigation into Ms. Abedin's history and security clearance. That sensible request was met with derision and ridicule, even among politicians on the right. Former House speaker Newt Gingrich, writing in defense of the legislators' request, agreed that a person in such a powerful and sensitive position, with her known associations, should be re-examined, noting that the former head of Russian counterintelligence for the FBI, Robert Hanssen, turned out to have been a Russian spy for 22 years. Anti-Semitism is on the rise around the world. Recently, multiple Orthodox Jews were assaulted in Brooklyn, apparently due to their Jewish ethnicity, based on their assailants' statements. Jews in Europe are reportedly facing the highest incidence of anti-Semitic assaults since World War II. Discussions like those of the Clintons' associates should be taken seriously if the world is to avoid a repetition of the darkness of an earlier era. William F. Marshall has been an intelligence analyst and investigator in the government, private, and non-profit sectors for over 30 years. Presently, he is a senior investigator for Judicial Watch, Inc. (The views expressed are the author's alone and not necessarily those of Judicial Watch.)