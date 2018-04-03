Scammed by a Black, a Woman, and Now a 17-Year-Old

The I.D. (Investigation Discovery) channel re-enacts real-life crime stories. I watched two stories in which single female homeowners heard men breaking into their homes. In both incidents, the best the unarmed women could do was grab their phones, hide in their closets like scared rabbits, and dial 911. My heart went out to the terrified, defenseless women. If they had had guns, the playing field would have been much more level. Tragically, both women were found by their home invaders. While she screamed, cried, and begged for her life, the burglar pressed his pistol against one woman's head and pulled the trigger, killing her instantly. In the second home invasion, the burglar shot the woman over ten times. She survived and praises God for her miraculous survival.

In both cases, these women would have had a fighting chance had they been armed. I asked myself, why on Earth does the American left so passionately want such women disarmed, defenseless, and at the mercy of evil criminals. With leftists claiming to be extreme advocates for women, desiring to disarm women does not make logical sense. And yet disarming every law-abiding citizen in America is exactly what leftists are trying to do, campaigning to demonize the NRA and gun-owners. My fellow Americans, leftists view you only as pawns. Your lives are mere tools to use to further their anti-God, anti-freedom, and anti-America agendas. Leftists are willing to sacrifice your well-being, best interests, and lives to further their extreme causes and ideas. This is why leftists use everything that happens in life – every accident, every tragic event, even the weather, to move the ball toward their goal. Exploiting the Florida school shooting, wacko leftist retired justice John Paul Stevens and other leftist nuts have called for the repeal of our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms. Leftists also flood the media with deception and lies. Parroting fake news media, my relative ranted that you don't need an assault weapon for hunting and home protection. She thinks current gun law allows nutcases to purchase a machine gun (assault weapon). Civilians cannot casually purchase machine guns. The AR-15, which is hated by leftists, requires the trigger to be pulled for each round fired. The AR-15 is not a machine gun and has saved numerous homeowners' lives. Women defend themselves with guns against sexual abuse 200,000 times per year. Guns are used 80 times more often to save a life than to take a life. Of the 2,581,268 gun-related incidents each year, 2,549,596 are self-defense. Only 31,000 are assaults. American gun-owners kill 1,500 criminals each year. Police kill 600 criminals annually. The term "assault weapon" is a made-up political term by gun-haters to deceive people into thinking bad guys are legally buying machine guns. Everything leftists try to sell us is always rooted in misdirected hate, irrational emotion, deception, and lies. While claiming he had no desire to take our guns, Obama deceptively tried to repeal our 2nd Amendment right via the backdoor. Obama tried to ban traditional ammo. Like the Terminator robot in the movie, leftists never grow weary trying to overwhelm our country with their wacko ideas. They simply keep coming at us using different approaches and front-persons. Insidiously, leftists lie, saying, "You're nuts; we're not trying to take your guns. We only want another 'commonsense' gun law." The tactic is called incrementalism. Incrementally, we went from smoking sections to even tobacco-less vapor cigarettes being banned practically everywhere. I heard a new movie promoted on the radio. The announcer warned that the movie contained "historic smoking," as though seeing people smoking in buildings could be traumatic for viewers. Incrementally, we went from leftists claiming that homosexuals wanted only tolerance to preachers being jailed, Christians forced out of business, and public schools teaching kids to try homosexuality. Parents are not allowed to opt out their children from LGBT indoctrination. Leftists believe that the masses are as shallow as they are, placing surface appearance above character. That is why leftists select front-persons based on race, gender, etc. to be the face of leftists' attacks on mainstream Americans. Leftists used Obama, a black. Then leftists tried to use Hillary, a woman. Now leftists are using David Hogg, a "yute," to scam and bully the American people. For example: Obama's skin color provided cover for him to unconstitutionally further leftists' mission to transform America into a socialist-progressive nation. Opposing Obama was declared racist. Leftists assumed that Hillary would win the White House and they could use her gender for cover to continue implementing their agenda. Hillary and her fellow leftists still blame her crushing electoral defeat on misogyny. Leftists are now using a 17-year-old as their front man. Hiding behind David Hogg, leftists are using his age and victim status as cover to further their mission to disarm law-abiding Americans. Hogg is allowed to spout false leftist talking points and make unconstitutional, irrational demands with impunity. Leftists are gang-attacking, seeking to silence and destroy anyone who dares offer facts, truth, and logic that contradict Hogg's rants. According to leftists, disagreeing with Hogg makes you a hater of children and a gun nut. Yes, folks, leftists arrogantly believe they can bully us into surrendering to their irrational emotion-driven mission to disarm decent Americans. As usual, rabid, insane leftist aggressors are attacking the mainstream – in this case, law-abiding gun-owners – while portraying themselves as innocent victims of aggression from us everyday Americans.

