Real Housewives of the FBI

Patrice Comey's name was invoked by husband James in the 20/20 interview with former Clinton sycophant George Stephanopoulos, who now plays a journalist on TV, supposedly to humanize Mr. Roboto a tad and to demonstrate his immunity from political pressures, even from his immediate family:

Before I am accused of sexism and invoking male privilege, let me stipulate that Patrice Comey and Jill McCabe, wives of the former FBI director and deputy director, respectively, would not put that designation in the box marked "occupation." They no doubt consider themselves liberal progressive political activists who, like their idol, Hillary Clinton, do not sit at home necessarily baking cookies for their husbands and families.

Former FBI Director James Comey said his wife and most of his children supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and later took part in the Women's March after President Trump's inauguration. "I didn't take a poll among all the kids, but I'm pretty sure that at least my four daughters, probably all five of my kids, wanted Hillary Clinton to be the first woman president," Comey said in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. "There was a lot of passion in this house for Hillary Clinton. And I – I get that," he added. "But again, I hope it illustrates to people that I really wasn't making decisions based on political fortunes."

Actually, it tends to illustrate precisely the opposite. Having been married 40 years, I can surmise that if at the end of that infamous press conference, had he not exonerated Hillary Clinton but instead recommended prosecution, he would not have been greeted when he got home with, "Hi, dear, and how was your day?" Rather, one can reasonably suppose that given her pro-Hillary activism, Comey was often asked by wife Patrice in the months prior, "Have you finished that exoneration memo yet?" As Andrew McCabe and wife Jill demonstrate, and even lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page demonstrate, relationships that conspire together stay together.

In the interview, Comey confessed that he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win, and he didn't want to taint her presidency, demonstrating that he based legal decisions, even ones he wasn't entitled to make, on political considerations. Making an exoneration of a target of an investigation for political reasons is called "obstruction of justice." Excuse me for suggesting that the exoneration may have been incubated in the Comey household and was the subject of much proverbial pillow talk with an activist spouse:

Former FBI Director James Comey's wife was a Hillary Clinton backer 'devastated' by her defeat – and she even joined the informal resistance to Trump's stunning election. Patrice Failor Comey spells out her clear preference in the election many critics say her husband helped tilt in the same bombshell ABC interview where Comey talks about Trump's hair and skin tone and says he doesn't know if the president us under the sway of the Russians. 'I wanted a woman president really badly, and I supported Hillary Clinton,' she told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in a brief clip concluded in the prime-time piece on her husband's first interview since President Trump fired him. 'A lot of my friends worked for her. And I was devastated when she lost,' she added.

As was husband James, apparently, declaring in the interview that unlike Hillary Clinton, whose felonies he forgave, he considered Donald Trump "morally unfit" to be president. Patrice Comey no doubt was expressing that shared viewpoint when she marched against Trump.

Comey lived and breathed pro-Hillary and anti-Trump sentiment 2-/7, as did his deputy director, Andrew McCabe, another self-promoting narcissist and serial liar, who insisted that that photo of himself and his wife, Virginia state Senate candidate Jill McCabe, wearing matching campaign t-shirts, was merely for family and friends. Maybe friends like Virginia governor and friend of Hillary Terry McAuliffe, who funneled an unprecedented sum into Jill's campaign coffers as husband Andrew was being tasked with running the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

McCabe did not disclose Democratic contributions to his wife's campaign in Virginia in financial disclosure forms, donations that raised early questions about both his integrity and objectivity. As Fox News Politics reported:

The records, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, show FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe left the box blank for wife Dr. Jill McCabe's salary, as a doctor with Commonwealth Emergency Physicians. And there is no documentation of the hundreds of thousands of campaign funds she received in her unsuccessful 2015 Virginia state Senate race. As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, Clinton confidant and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe urged McCabe's wife to run for statewide office shortly after news reports were published that Hillary Clinton used a private email server and address for all her government business while serving as secretary of State. For the reporting period of October through November 2015, McCabe's campaign filings show she received $467,500 from Common Good VA, a political action committee controlled by McAuliffe, as well as an additional $292,500 from a second Democratic PAC.

Connect those dots, Democrats and others looking for Russians hiding under Republican beds. We have a deputy FBI director, Andrew McCabe, campaigning for his wife, who receives huge sums of money from the Democratic Party of Clinton political ally Terry McAuliffe.

Both Comey and McCabe are serial leakers and liars who coincidentally have activist political wives bent on aiding the cause of Hillary Clinton and hurting Donald Trump. McCabe, like Comey, doth protest too much: McCabe, as Sen. Charles Grassley noted in a letter to Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein, used his FBI email to promote his wife's campaign:

E-mail communications recently released by the FBI in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request show that Deputy Director Andrew McCabe may have violated the Hatch Act and corresponding Department regulations prohibiting political activity during his wife's 2015 campaign for the Virginia Senate. According to guidance from the DOJ's Departmental Ethics Office, under 5 C.F.R. § 734.101-702, FBI employees are forbidden from "engag[ing] in political activity while on duty, in a federal facility, wearing a uniform or official insignia, or using a federally-owned or leased vehicle..." However, the e-mail communications released by the FBI show that Mr. McCabe did precisely that during his wife's Virginia Senate campaign. For instance, in an August 19, 2015, e-mail from his FBI e-mail account to an undisclosed recipient, he wrote: "Jill has been busy as hell since she decided to run for VA state senate (long story). Check her out on Facebook as Dr. Jill McCabe for Senate." In a November 1, 2015, e-mail from his same FBI email account to an FBI employee, Mr. McCabe wrote: "I am so proud of her. She will do a great job for VA if she gets elected."

As Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton observed, there was no separation between Andrew McCabe and his wife's political campaign, another example of the corrupt conflicts of interest and anti-Trump animus of both McCabe and Comey:

These new documents show that the FBI leadership was politicized and compromised in its handling of the Clinton email investigation[.] ... It [sic] well past time for a do-over on the Clinton emails that requires a new, honest criminal investigation of her misconduct.

There is enough in the public domain to indict and prosecute both Andrew McCabe and James Comey, and while wives cannot be compelled to testify against their husbands, in some ways, they already have. They are their spouse's character witnesses, in ways perhaps they did not intend.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.