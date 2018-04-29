Losing Patience with the Rollup of the Rogue Ruling Class

Here are some of the highlights of this week’s many disclosures.

The House Intelligence Committee Report

The House Intelligence Committee released its report, and as Sara Carter reports in detail (read it all), it cleared the President of “colluding“ with the Russians. The DOJ and FBI continue to redact much of the cited evidence -- and it’s apparent why. It has more to do with the protection of those who tried to interfere with and later upset the result of the election than it did with national security. Three things stand out even in the heavily redacted material: General Flynn did not lie; DNI head James Clapper leaked the dossier to reporters and lied under oath about having done so; Senator Dianne Feinstein’s former aide was given a huge sum of money to continue to pay GPS Fusion to continue this baseless smear after the election.

1. Dianne Feinstein

In January, in an unusual departure from Senate protocol and precedent, Sen. Feinstein released the transcript of the 315-page testimony taken in a closed door hearing of Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS before the committee without notifying Senator Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee of which she is a member. When called on it, she offered by a series of bizarre, contradictory explanations:

FEINSTEIN says she’s sorry to Grassley for not giving him a headsup about the release of the Fusion GPS transcript. “I meant to tell him, and I didn’t have a chance to tell him, and that concerns me,” she told us. “I just got pressured, and I didn’t do it.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 10, 2018 A sitting U.S. senator was “pressured” to do this? By whom? That’s a pretty alarming admission, no? CNN’s Manu Raju followed up, and Feinstein recanted the remark about being pressured. And her office tried to clean it up even more later. That’s not all. Feinstein also told NBC yesterday her decision, with potentially serious legal and national security ramifications, was regrettable in part because of a “bad cold”: Feinstein to @MariannaNBCNews RE: releasing the Glenn Simpson transcript: "The one regret I have is that I should have spoke with Senator Grassley before. And I don't make an excuse but I've had a bad cold and maybe that slowed down my mental facilities a little bit." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 10, 2018 But wait, there’s more! She was asked about her “pressured” comment again today, and she denied ever saying it: Just asked Feinstein about her comment yesterday about being "pressured" to release the Simpson transcript. "I made no statement to that effect," she said. Me: but there are recordings of you saying you felt pressured “I don't believe there are. I don't believe I said that." -- Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 11, 2018

This week we learned why she probably did it. Turns out 7 to 10 wealthy coastal donors had handed over $50 million dollars to her former staffer, Daniel Jones, after the election to “push the anti-Trump collusion narrative.”

Jones’s contributors seem awfully like the kind of moguls who fund Feinstein and certainly he had her ear to “pressure” her for assistance.

Jones’s name first came out in a footnote to a Grassley letter respecting the Steele post-election efforts to promote the dossier.

Feinstein was not the only senator shilling Steele’s work. There’s Senator Mark Warner:

His name also came up in leaked texts between Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Adam Waldman, a registered foreign agent for Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska: “Chris Steele asked me to call you,” Waldman wrote to Warner on March 16, 2017. That text touched off a back-and-forth conversation about how Warner could get access to Steele, a key witness in an ongoing congressional investigation. According to Waldman, Steele demanded a bipartisan letter from Warner and Burr requesting that he present himself for questioning. â€¨“I spoke w Steele,” Waldman wrote on April 25, 2017. “He repeated the same position which is that he wants to be helpful but is fearful of the triumvirate of cost, time suck and reputation.”â€¨ “He asked me what your concern was about a letter first and I explained it but he would still like as a first protective step from you and [Sen. Richard] Burr asking him and his partner to assist w the investigation by answering questions,” Waldman added. “He said he will also speak w Dan Jones whom he says is talking to you.” â€¨“I pointed out there is no privilege in that discussion although Dan [Jones] is a good guy and very trustworthy guy. I encouraged him again to engage with you for the sake of the truth and of vindication of the dossier,” he wrote. It is not known how many members of Congress Jones worked with during the course of multiple congressional investigations into Fusion GPS’s involvement in the 2016 election and its simultaneous work on behalf of a Kremlin-linked company previously charged by U.S. authorities for money laundering and evading U.S. sanctions against Russia.

2. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

Leaked and lied and was rewarded by CNN for leaking to Jake Tapper at the network. Zerohedge writes:

Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) turned CNN commentator James Clapper not only leaked information related to the infamous "Steele dossier" to CNN's Jake Tapper while Clapper was in office -- it appears he also lied about it to Congress, under oath. Clapper was one of the "two national security officials" cited in CNN's report -- published minutes after Buzzfeed released the full Steele dossier. The revelation that Clapper was responsible for leaking details of both the dossier and briefings to two presidents on the matter is significant, because former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey wrote in one of four memos that he leaked that the briefing of Trump on salacious and unverified allegations from the dossier was necessary because “CNN had them and were looking for a news hook.” -- The Federalist So Comey said that Trump needed to be briefed on the Dossier's allegations since CNN "had them" -- because James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence at the time, provided that information to the same network he now works for . And who's idea was it to brief Trump on the dossier? JAMES CLAPPER -- according to former FBI Director James Comey's memos [emphasis in original]

According to the Daily Wire:

The Federalist's Sean Davis notes that the revelations about former DNI James Clapper were made in a new 253-page report from the House Intelligence Committee. “Clapper flatly denied ‘discussing[ing] the dossier or any other intelligence related to Russia hacking of the 2016 election with journalists,'” the committee found. Clapper explicitly told Congress that he had never discussed the dossier with any journalists. As Davis notes, Clapper later changed his story when he was confronted about his communications with Tapper. “Clapper subsequently acknowledged discussing the ‘dossier with CNN journalist Jake Tapper,’ and admitted that he might have spoken with other journalists about the same topic,” the report states. “Clapper’s discussion with Tapper took place in early January 2017, around the time IC leaders briefed President Obama and President-elect Trump, on ‘the Christopher Steele information,’ a two-page summary of which was ‘enclosed in’ the highly-classified version of the ICA.”

The reason why he leaked word of the meeting and lied about it under oath is even more odious. The Comey-Trump meeting was a set up by Clapper to spark the appointment of a special prosecutor.

So Comey, at Clapper’s expressed behest, told Trump that CNN was “looking for a news hook” to publish dossier allegations. He said this in the briefing of Trump that almost immediately leaked to CNN, which provided them the very news hook they sought and needed. This briefing, and the leaking of it, legitimized the dossier, which touched off the Russia hysteria. That hysteria led to a full-fledged media freakout. During the freakout, Comey deliberately refused to say in public what he acknowledged repeatedly in private -- that the President of the United States was not under investigation. He even noted in his memos that he told the president at least three times that he was not under investigation. Comey’s refusal to admit publicly what he kept telling people privately led to his firing. That led to Comey leaking multiple memos in order to get a special counsel appointed out of revenge. That special counsel has utterly distracted multiple agencies and embroiled all three branches of government at the highest levels. All over a document that was secretly funded by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, contracted by a Democrat research firm with ties to the Kremlin, and authored by a shady foreign spy whose relationship with the FBI was terminated because he lied to them.

Worse, the suggestion to the press was that the information leaked had been verified by the Intelligence Community, when it never had been. It was unverified nonsense by a man the FBI knew was a liar.

D. Hawthorne, writing for American Greatness, reveals that the apparatchiki at the Department of State were also involved along with the key members of the intelligence committee, the Department of Justice, and the FBI in spreading the lie of Russian Collusion. The House Intelligence Committee this week confirmed there never was any official intelligence to justify starting the collusion investigation, but the colluders were desperate to hide how, in at least 11 specific ways detailed by the author, they colluded in lawbreaking to stop Donald Trump.

If you think this outrageous, unlawful behavior by the bureaucrats is a problem only for the president and his cabinet, think again. George W. Bush’s failure to act when the triumvirate Comey, Mueller, Fitzgerald colluded to target Vice President Dick Cheney when they knew Colin Powell’s deputy Richard Armitage was the leaker, made worse when he inexplicably failed to pardon Lewis Libby, only emboldened this kind of misuse of the federal offices and courts for partisan effect. This is a dangerous threat to every one of us.

There is a camp that believes that the attorney general has allowed the Mueller investigation to continue only as a public distraction while his own team has been amassing evidence and securing indictments of the bureaucratic miscreants. I’m not fully in that camp, but there is one good thing to be said for the long walk through the nomenklatura: the table has now been well-set for their fall. Had it come earlier, it might have simply been dismissed as a tit for tat counter-series of political prosecutions.