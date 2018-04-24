Let's Cross Enoch Powell with the Philly Starbucks

To me, the iconic image of last week was the shot of the black activist yelling through a bullhorn at a pajama-boy Starbucks barista in center city Philadelphia.

But I am worried for our black American friends. See, back in the day, when the race thing was a black and white issue, black Americans were positioned front and center in the liberal morality play of Social Injustice. But now? Well, here in Seattle, we have Brahmin Kshama Sawant from Puna on the City Council and Pramila Jayapal from Chennai, Singapore, and Indonesia taking Baghdad Jim McDermott's seat in Congress. And if you believe this concerned citizen, they have been taking electoral offices away from deserving black Americans.

Don't you black chaps realize that snooty browns are coming in, calling themselves "people of color," and they already ate your breakfast? In fact, the day is clearly coming when the "activist community" is going to dump black Americans by the side of the road as an embarrassment, a vague echo of the past that has nothing to do with today's urgent demand for planet-saving intersectional global justice. That is the fate of all "little darlings" of the ruling class.

What does Enoch Powell have to do with all this? I'm glad you asked. In his "Rivers of Blood" speech, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, Powell told two sob stories. One was the World War II widow running a boarding house in a neighborhood that had now become non-white. The other was the guy who told Powell:

I have three children, all of them been through grammar school and two of them married now, with family. I shan't be satisfied till I have seen them all settled overseas. In this country in 15 or 20 years' time the black man will have the whip hand over the white man.

Oh, Lord, how wrong can a racist sexist homophobe be? It wasn't the black man who would take over, but the Muslim mayor of London and the "South Asian" rape gangs of Rotherham.

By the way, really, nothing has changed. When I was a white-privileged upper-middle-class brat in Britain in the '50s, I certainly understood that the "East End" of London was a no-go area for the likes of me, because of the well known toughs of the white working class. Then, in the sixties, it was the "Mods and Rockers" who terrified all respectable people. Now it's the knife-wielding members of Muslim gangs that are provoking all right-thinking people to call for knife control.

But back to Starbucks. What I get from reading good safe conservative voices like Christopher DeGroot is that the young black Americans in question were asked numerous times to leave, even by the cops, but refused to do so. This, along with everything else wrong with America today, I blame on liberals.

By now, young black males would have integrated into the great American economy and gained the self-respect that all city people – citizens, bourgeois, Bürger, call them what you will – develop as they work their way up into the responsible middle class. But they didn't, because liberals taught them "activism," the moral necessity of not taking any racist guff from The Man. So when a young black male finds himself in a center city Starbucks in Philadelphia and asked by some prissy white feminist Starbucks manager to buy something or get out, what do you think he feels honor-bound to do? All that gangsta stuff about "dissin'" and "bitches" and "hos" ain't for nothing, bro.

Meanwhile, the Sawants and the Jayapals of liberal America are cutting into the front of the "activist" line, the Chinese are quietly buying their "just-in-case" homes and businesses in the U.S. and who knows what besides, and the friendly Mexican construction workers are everywhere driving trucks and brandishing power tools like any self-respecting all-American male since the dawn of time.

All I can say to my black American friends is that if you wait fifty years to vote for Trump after the liberals leave you by the side of the road, as the white working class did, you are probably not long for this world.

But where shall blacks go; what shall they do? Whatever the liberals are telling you to do, forget it. Do the opposite.

So if liberals are telling you to yell at the local Starbucks barista through a bullhorn, like Rush Limbaugh's Justice Brothers, don't do it. If liberals tell you to stick it to The Man, don't do it. Or anything else they recommend.

Instead, be like Candace Owen. Or Kanye West.

Christopher Chantrill (@chrischantrill) runs the go-to site on U.S. government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.