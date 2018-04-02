Is Ben Shapiro Ready for Prime Time?

Ben Shapiro, the 34 year-old conservative wunderkind whose star has risen quickly in recent years, can claim a media first today as his daily hour long online podcast expands to include broadcast radio. And not just any radio, but several of the biggest stations, including the #1 talk radio station in the country, WABC AM 770 in New York. The Ben Shapiro Show is being syndicated by Westwood One, the largest provider of radio programming in the U.S. Westwood, part of Cumulus Media, which owns and operates 445 stations in 90 media markets and provides programming to over 7,000 other stations, already syndicates Shapiro’s podcast online as a co-production with The Daily Wire, the well-funded conservative Web site that Shapiro edits and writes for. Westwood also syndicates The Savage Nation, The Mark Levin Show, and a number of other prominent political talk shows. In a press release on March 29, “From podcast to broadcast,” announcing Shapiro’s April 2 start on radio, Westwood claims Shapiro’s online podcast has 15 million downloads a month (or approximately 700,000 for each M-F episode) – an enormous and unprecedented number that is difficult to independently confirm. (For Internet podcasts, there is no single reliable source of ratings as there are for broadcast radio and broadcast, cable, and satellite television.) Shapiro’s daily podcast is also available as a streaming video program on YouTube where each episode typically gets between 100,000 and 150,000 views, according to YouTube. The Ben Shapiro Show, however, is not on the latest list of the top 20 podcasts on Podtrac, which claims to be “the leading [audio] podcast measurement and advertising services company.” The show is #53 on the most recent top 100 list on Stitcher.