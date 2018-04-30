Indictments Are Comey...er, Coming

Apocryphally, Bismarck said: "God looks out for idiots, drunkards, children, and the United States of America."

Since Barack Obama weaponized the FBI, the IRS, the NSA, the FISA court, and the CIA, citizens who believe that America is a nation of laws have been on a collision course with progressives. Core constitutional tenets including checks and balances, equality under the law, innocent until proven guilty, and no man is above the law have been replaced with identity politics, victim culture, and weakened First and Second Amendments.

Thank God for Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Congressman Devin Nunes, Congressman Trey Gowdy, and prosecutor John Huber (appointed by Sessions to investigate the DOJ and prosecute crimes uncovered by I.G. Horowitz).

Thank God for Hillary Clinton. Had she won, or gone gracefully into the night after losing, we wouldn't know of the left's plan for the usurpation of the United States Constitution.

Had Comey not wanted to be the "corpse at every funeral, the bride at every wedding and the baby at every christening," these shenanigans would still be secret.

The report from I.G. Horowitz is expected to drop in May. Huber has grand jury power to subpoena and indict. Together, they should produce a prodigious amount of indictments.

In going after Trump, the left ensnared itself.

Should be indicted, but probably won't be:

Barack Obama – Mishandling of classified information (18 USC §798) and obstruction of a criminal investigation (18 USC §1510) with respect to emails sent to and received from Hillary personal server. Obstruction of a criminal investigation (18 USC §1510). (When I heard that Obama had made a deal with Netflix, all I could think of was, "Great: Now, in ten years, Netflix will have a nuclear weapon!" But I digress.) Hillary Clinton – Mishandling of classified information (18 USC §798), conspiracy (18 USC §371) (the Uranium One deal), violations of campaign finance laws (the funneling of funds through a law firm to pay Glenn Simpson to pay Christopher Steele for the Steele dossier). Bill Clinton – Conspiracy (18 USC §371) and obstruction of a criminal investigation (18 USC §1510) (with Lynch) in the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Robert Mueller – Obstruction of a criminal investigation (18 USC §1510) and conspiracy (18 USC §371) in the Clinton Foundation (Uranium One) investigation.

Probably will be indicted, but maybe not:

James Comey – Making false statements under oath (18 USC §1001) and mishandling of classified information (18 USC §798) (memos shared with Daniel Richman and Patrick Fitzgerald). Unauthorized disclosure (leaking) of sensitive FBI information (26 USC §7213). James Comey – Making false statements under oath (18 USC §1001) and mishandling of classified information (18 USC §798) (memos shared with Daniel Richman and Patrick Fitzgerald). Unauthorized disclosure (leaking) of sensitive FBI information (26 USC §7213). Daniel Richman – Mishandling of classified information (18 USC §798). Patrick Fitzgerald – Mishandling of classified information (18 USC §798). Andrew McCabe – Making false statements under oath (18 USC §1001), obstruction of a criminal investigation (18 USC §1510) (the issuance of "stand down" orders in the Clinton email investigation and the Clinton Foundation investigation (Uranium One). Unauthorized disclosure of sensitive FBI information (26 USC §7213). (Under I.G. criminal referral.) Christopher Steele – Providing false information to the FBI (18 USC §1001). From existing criminal referral made by senators, Grassley and Graham: "[T]here is substantial evidence suggesting that Mr. Steele materially misled the FBI about a key aspect of his dossier efforts, one of which bears on his credibility." Unauthorized disclosure of FBI information (26 USC §7213). Peter Strzok and Lisa Page (together forever) – Unauthorized disclosure of sensitive FBI information (26 USC §7213), obstruction of a criminal investigation (18 USC §1510), and conspiracy (18 USC §371) in the Clinton email investigation and with Obama administration officials, chief of staff Denis McDonough, Democratic Senate majority leader Harry Reid, CIA director John Brennan, James Clapper, McCabe, and Loretta Lynch in the Russia investigation. Loretta Lynch – Conspiracy (18 USC §371) and obstruction of a criminal investigation (18 USC §1510) (with Bill Clinton) in the Hillary Clinton email investigation and with Strzok, Page, McDonough, Reid, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe in the Russia investigation. John Brennan – Making false statements under oath (18 USC §1001) and conspiracy (18 USC §371) (see above). James Clapper – Unauthorized disclosure of information (26 USC §7213) (leaking the Steele dossier), making false statements under oath (18 USC §1001), and conspiracy (18 USC §371) (see above). Harry Reid – Conspiracy (18 USC §371) (see above). Cheryl Mills – Making false statements under oath (18 USC §1001) about the Clinton illegal private email server. Huma Abedin – Making false statements under oath (18 USC §1001) about the Clinton illegal private email server. James Baker (FBI general counsel) – Conspiracy (18 USC §371) in coordination with Strzok, Page, Mike Kortan (FBI assistant director for public affairs), James Rybicki (Comey's former chief of staff) and Comey, the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive FBI information (26 USC §7213). Sally Yates (ex-acting A.G.) – Making false statements under oath (18 USC §1001). Bruce Ohr – Lying to the FBI about wife's employment at Fusion GPS and his contacts with Christopher Steele. Samantha Power – The illegal unmasking of U.S. citizens caught up in unrelated intelligence investigations and conspiracy (18 USC §371). Susan Rice – The illegal unmasking of U.S. citizens and conspiracy (18 USC §371).

Andrew C. McCarthy:

The Obama Justice Department "guidance" about the Clinton Foundation probe reminds us of their approach to the Clinton emails caper – call it a "matter" not an investigation; do not use the grand jury; instead of subpoenas, try saying "pretty please" to obtain evidence; do not ask the co-conspirators hard questions because they're lawyers so that might infringe attorney-client privilege; let the witnesses sit in on each other's interviews; let the suspects represent each other as lawyers; if someone lies, ignore it; if someone incriminates himself, give him immunity; have the attorney general meet with the main subject's former-president husband on the tarmac a few days before dropping the whole thing; oh, and don't forget to write up the exoneration statement months before key witnesses – including the main subject – are interviewed. With the Clintons, though, enough is never enough. Obama Justice Department officials, figuring they were only a few days from succeeding in their quest to become Clinton Justice Department officials, decided to try to disappear the Clinton Foundation investigation, too. After nearly two years of digging, there is still no proof of Trump-campaign collusion in Russian election-meddling. But we have collusion all right: the executive branch's law-enforcement and intelligence apparatus placed by the Obama administration in the service of the Clinton campaign. To find that, you don't need to dig. You just need to open your eyes.

Americans must open their eyes. Indictments of those responsible for this charade will reaffirm America as a nation of laws and not of people, no matter how big and untouchable those on the left think they are.