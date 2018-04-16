Hate-Whitey Racists Are Poison

Today we hear that the AP has a new " history textbook " with the premise that "white people have a hard time adjusting to becoming a minority."

Sane people have to wonder at the doped up left on the campuses, which keeps trying to turn reality upside-down.

This is another Marxist lie, of course, and it is also racist and malicious. I think we can guess who paid for this piece of toxic trash.

This could be called the new Obama School of Racism, since Obama kept dropping hints that Caucasian Americans didn't build this country. It is statistically false and misleading, and it accuses American whites of racism – more than half a century after the Civil Right Revolution. This is utter and complete trash, and by implication, it is racist, of course.

Hillary proclaimed that normal people who voted for Trump are "deplorables." But of course it's Hillary and Obama who are the extreme demagogues, outliers in the long course of human civilization – on the great Eurasian continent, in the Americas, in Africa, and in the Indo-Pacific region.

Polynesians are not black. Chinese are not black. Malay peoples are not black. The Irish are not black, except for the ones born to Spanish sailors. Africans in the Maghreb are not black. The famous San click-speaking peoples of Africa are not black. But equatorial peoples need a darker skin to avoid skin cancer. Big deal.

Meso-Americans (who are Mongolians genetically) have a beautiful bronze color. So do some Eurasian peoples. The Andaman Islanders of Australia are black. Michelle Obama is a genuine African-American and therefore has a great mahogany color. Obama is half-white and half-Luo, and his skin is kind of yellowish. Go figure.

This whole AP "history text" is part of the old Marxist divide-and-conquer strategy that has taken over our precious universities, largely by fear and mob intimidation, and certainly not by rational persuasion. Rational persuasion is dead. The left has killed it, the way it always does.

But our tradition – the tradition of civilized peoples around the world – is not the Nazi-like Farrakhan race-hate that too many young people are being taught. This is a huge, mendacious scandal, and it's about time to call them on it. The U.S. Constitution is not white. It is a product of the greatest and most successful political tradition in human history, and its basic insights are the most anti-racist in history. Since the AP has been peddling "racist anti-racism" it's about time for parents and teachers to speak up against this trash, and to tell kids never to buy it. Or, as Churchill had it, never, never, never, never!

It is high time to take our education system back from the new fascists, whatever color they claim to be. It is their minds that are poisoned. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. probably had both African and Caucasian ancestors. Who cares?

These people are so deluded that truth may not make much of a dent in their skulls, but we must try.

Where to start?

The New Racism is just like the "Kill Whitey" theme peddled by Obama's portrait ah-tist, Kehinde Wiley. "Kill Whitey" is Wiley's own interpretation of his White House masterpiece for Obama, and if that's the case, it should be withdrawn by Obama today. It is beyond scandalous. We want no symbols of race-hatred in our White House. Take it away and burn it.

The whole bizarre notion of everlasting hatred between different races is stupid, ignorant, and malicious beyond belief. Why? Because it fits none of the facts, and it suits all of the divide-and-conquer demagoguery of the left. Biology is more complicated than the newest racist fascist fashion. Live with it, dummies.

Now, about the claim of whites becoming a minority in the United States, always the hate target – it is false and bizarre beyond belief.

First of all, so-called "white" industrial and computer technology, even the plumbing used by AP fake history writers – all that stuff comes from Europe or North America. It turns out that the Chinese had all those inventions around the same time, but the Mandarin class in China prohibited the spread of that beneficial science and technology.

What is cool and distinctive about European culture is that nobody could slam the lid on benevolent inventions (although they tried). So the lesson of "white" culture is freedom, free speech, free thought, and especially freedom from the ignorant power-mongers of the world.

The new racism is putrid, just like the old racism. If the AP goes through with this racist fake history, every decent person in the world should boycott the AP.

Conservatives don't use boycotts often enough, and the left therefore wins by intimidation.

This is stupid, conservatives. Stop being stupid.

Marxism-Leninism is a so-called "white" phenomenon, but revolutions and genocide are unfortunately a shared human misery. In Obama's childhood home of Jakarta, the Overseas Chinese were scapegoated. In Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta killed white British farm families by cutting off heads, but when Obama Sr. arrived on the scene (after the revolutionary war), Mr. Kenyatta took a dislike to him, and Mr. O Sr. had two consecutive drunk driving accidents. The second one killed him.

The ancestors of most current African-Americans were Bantu-speaking people, who were raided, raped, and kidnapped by other African tribes, who brought those painful caravans of human beings in chains to Arab Muslim slave-traders, where they were sold to mostly Caucasian slave ships for the horrible trans-Atlantic voyages. Arabs are a kind of tanned Caucasian people, and the Maghreb (North African) population, and the Egyptians, are not black. They look quite different.

African tribes colluded in the kidnapping and sale of other Africans, because human tribes have always traded in human slaves.

I'm sorry – it's very a bad thing, but it's true. The Vikings took white slaves in Europe; the Arabs raided the south of England until well into the 19th century; and yes, African tribes routinely raided and enslaved other African tribes.

The Atlantic slave trade was finally abolished after a long campaign by white Christian abolitionists in Britain and America, a campaign that also ultimately gave us the Civil War. Close to a million Americans died to make men free. Almost all of them were white.

Glory, glory, Hallejujah!

The truth is marching on!

This hymn is definitely not in the new race-baiting AP "textbook" of mendacious fake history. Make sure your children are never indoctrinated in that pack of malignant lies.

You can take kids smart enough to go to Harvard, and by simple indoctrination you can make them dumb as a brick wall. That is what we are dealing with here, paid for by the usual billionaires.

This is a time to speak out, please.