Beginning in kindergarten through college, our kids are poisoned with toxic liberalism . Parents are poisoned with subliminal and in-your-face liberalism 24-7 via TV, fake news, churches, movies, and so on. Suddenly, like in the movie Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Christians, conservatives, and Republicans are stealthily transformed. They begin spewing leftist narratives. A relative whom I have known to be a strong Christian suggested that I soften my resistance to same-sex couples calling themselves married. This relative is a Christian who has surrendered to leftists' attack on God's plan for marriage.

Leftists have made huge gains in stripping godly traditional principles and values from our American culture. It is disturbing to see Christians, conservatives, and Republicans surrendering more ground, allowing leftists to achieve their evil goal.

"Woe to those who call evil good and good evil" –Isaiah 5:20

Folks, has giving leftists what they want made America better?

In 1962, the United States Supreme Court gave leftists what they wanted: the removal of prayer from public schools. So how has that worked out for us?

Since prayer was removed from schools in 1962, out-of-wedlock births for girls 15-19 years old has tripled. Violent crimes have increased tenfold. Single-parent female-headed households have grown from 5 million in 1962 to 12 million and growing.

Sexually transmitted diseases in kids 10-14 years old has skyrocketed, increasing 257% since 1962. Fifteen-year-olds having sex since 1962 is up 1,000%. For decades, divorce rates were declining. Since 1962, divorce rates have increased 117%, making America number one in the world for divorce.

After prayer was removed in 1962, academic achievement severely declined. SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) scores fell each year for 18 years. Unprecedentedly, we are graduating students who academically know less than their parents.

We have allowed leftists to lower academic and behavioral standards in public schools. An elementary school teacher friend told me she had a student who freely cursed her out, calling her an "m-f." No matter how hard she tried, she could not get the unruly student disciplined or removed from her class. Remember when you were a child? The one kid who brought a switchblade to school was deemed a juvenile delinquent and sent to reform school. Today, weapons (knives and guns) are so prominent in public schools that students must walk through metal-detectors. Has lowering academic and behavioral standards helped our kids?

To a large degree, we have allowed leftists to remove "healthy shame" from our culture. Leftists say the only thing anyone should be ashamed of is being conservative, Republican, Christian, or white. Remember when it was shameful not to know the father of your baby? Today, pregnant women boldly appear on national trashy TV shows, DNA-testing 27 guys to determine the father. Leftists deem female promiscuity feminism at its best, women freely exploring their sexuality. Leftists are angry at God for unfairly sticking women with the annoying possibility of getting pregnant. Promiscuity carries health risks and emotional consequences. Has the normalization of baby mommies and baby daddies strengthened our society?

Around 1993, the programming manager at WJZ-TV, the ABC affiliate in Baltimore where I worked, wrote a play. His play was an outrageous parody of talk shows. Talk shows today on national TV are ten times more trashy than his play.

My 90-year-old dad told me about an incident on a Baltimore transit bus when he was a kid. He and his buddy were purposely making annoying sounds to agitate passengers. Dad heard a woman say, "It's how they were raised." Dad said he immediately felt ashamed of himself. He knew that Aunt Nee had raised him better. Has the removal of healthy shame made our culture better?

SCOTUS complied with leftist demands to redefine marriage to include same-sex couples. This emboldened leftists to demand that LGBT lessons be required in public schools. The mandatory curriculum includes BDSM, asphyxiation, gender-bending, anal sex, and rimming.

My wife chuckled about her parents forbidding her to say "pregnant" when she was a child. Seventh-grade sex ed class was pretty mild. I asked, "How will the sperm know it's time to come out? The teacher replied, "It will know."

Exposing kids too early to porn leads to imprinting, sex addictions, and intimacy disorders. Has robbing our children of their innocence as early as kindergarten improved their lives?

So I am visiting a relative when I look up to catch two guys kissing at the end of a TV drama. The camera followed the couple as they strolled away, holding hands. I expected "and they lived happily ever after" to appear on the TV screen. This is the new normal leftists demand we embrace. LGBT lifestyles have severe health risks. Next week's episode will probably feature the same-sex couple in a beautifully staged bedroom scene on national TV.

Folks, I ask you a simple question. Has allowing leftists to implement their vision for America made us better? I think not.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Help Lloyd spread the Truth

http://LloydMarcus.com