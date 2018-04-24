Countering Political Islam's Economic Warfare

Supporters of the Political Islamic movement invade societies, much like cancerous cells invade the human body. Like cancer, they deceive a nation’s ill-informed secular liberal vulnerable democratic system by mimicking a society's traditional factions. These stealthy strategies allow them to remain hidden for a long time until, as with cancer, they are difficult to eradicate.

To survive the fast-spreading cancerous metastases of the Political Islamic movement, liberal democracies must adopt a wide range of immunotherapeutic methods to inoculate their national cultural, political, and economic systems to withstand aggressive assaults on freedom.

Liberal democratic societies, like normal body cells, fail to recognize the distinction between the healthy, politically different factions of society, and the parasitic Political Islamic invaders, who mimic other civil groups, pretending to be equally harmless elements of the national system. Emulating exceptionally parasitic biological cells, Political Islam's sinister operatives employ a variety of tactics to invade their targets, to undermine social norms, and convert and lure non-Muslims to their cause.

Their disinformation campaigns are often joined by progressive leftist "Human Rights," "Transparency," and "Social Justice" organizations enabled by sympathetic media and politicians. These dangerous campaigns typically are carried out by nongovernmental local and international organizations, such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR); Human Rights Watch; the Muslim Council of Britain, Muslims for Progressive Values; the American Muslim Association; Muslim Advocates; the Islamic Circle of North America; and the Muslim Students Association, to mention but a few. They relentlessly undermine the existing system by decrying and often suing anyone who dares to criticize their activities and expose their agenda to replace tolerant, free societies with Political Islam’s intolerant, repressive sharia.

Such organizations, like cancerous cells attacking a human body, are tricking liberal democratic societies into thinking that sharia is harmless and compatible with democratic values. Their goal is to force target societies to accept new policies that, if unchallenged, lead to submission, and to a no-border, sharia-ruled global Caliphate.

Unfortunately, political leaders in liberal democracies have promoted the lies of such groups.

For example:

Addressing the Islamic Society of Baltimore on February 3, 2016, former U.S. president Barack Obama declared, “it is possible to be faithful to Islam and to be part of a pluralistic society… and to believe in democracy.”

Also, in 2016, on two occasions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted on Canadian television: “we need to demonstrate that Islam is not incompatible with free and open Western societies." …That Islam is not incompatible with the Western secular democracy, a free place like Canada."

Even more insidious indoctrination is taking place in Britain, where the public education system is using the Oxford Teacher Handbook -- compiled by Muslim community leaders -- to advocate sharia and force educational specialists into misleading students. The handbook is used for General Certificate of Secondary Education Religious Studies, which, as the Gatestone Institute revealed, influenced more than 3.5 million students last year.

In Sweden, where there are reportedly some 62 “no-go” zones -- areas experiencing an alarming rise of violent crimes, including rape and murder, committed mostly by Muslim refugees -- a former Minister of Justice insisted, "Yes, Islam is definitely compatible with democracy.”

The willful blindness of those making such absurd claims is mindboggling. Especially when Muslim Leaders are taking steps to contain Islamic rule and separate the Mosque from the State. Why? Because their countries have been terrorized by radical Islamic groups, and their economies and societies have been oppressed by sharia imposed by members of the global subversive Political Islamic movement.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the first Muslim leader to stand up to the Muslim Brotherhood, which since 1928 has opposed separation between State and Islamic rule, and has done more to spread the lie of “Islamic Democracy” than any other group. The clear and present threat of Political Islam has been recognized by numerous other Muslim countries. That threat is heightened by the Brotherhood friendly Iranian Islamic regime’s subversive activities in Muslim majority countries.

To counter and mitigate sharia influence in Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has adopted dramatic, historic changes in the country: Public music concerts and the screening of movies -- where men and women are allowed to sit together -- are now encouraged by the government. Women are allowed to drive and to own businesses, and oppressive sharia dictates are being purged from school curriculums and books to prevent radical Islamic indoctrination.

The Crown Prince knows his nation’s enemy. Moreover, he openly warned that Political Islamic groups intend to “radicalize Muslim communities in Europe… They hope that Europe in 30 years will turn into a Muslim Brotherhood continent,” he told the Times, on April 5, 2018.

Using the civil legal system to conduct lawfare by filing frivolous lawsuits to beat entire societies into submission has become an especially useful tool in Political Islam’s strategic arsenal. And intimidating opponents through economic warfare, or financial jihad, has been quite effective.

Islamist groups are using lawfare to bully and extort a full spectrum of Western industries, institutions, and private companies. Masquerading as “civil rights” activists in Europe and the United States, they are using lawfare as a powerful tool for financial shakedowns. Their goals are to severely undermine freedom of speech, security standards, and to intimidate citizens. Consequently, people fearing public backlash and false accusations aired by a complicit media often choose not to speak up or resist, even when their own and their customers’ safety is imperiled. Lawfare has proven to be a useful weapon of extortion for radicals.

To counter this, Congress should adopt a law to combat the wave of frivolous lawsuits by fake “civil rights” and Islamist organizations.

In addition to levying reimbursement for expenses, including attorney fees, and to give teeth to the law, it should also require a hefty penalty such against such litigants.