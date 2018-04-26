Christians Deceived by the LGBTQ Movement

California pro-LGBTQ Assembly Bill 2943 threatens free speech and freedom of religion for Christians. It uses the state's consumer fraud statute to make it illegal to "distribute resources, sell books, offer counseling services, or direct someone to a biblically based model for getting help with gender confusion and homosexuality."

For crying out loud, Lloyd -- another article about how the LGBTQ movement seeks to ban Christianity? Folks, I keep talking about this because too many fellow Christians still don't get it.

Meanwhile, Christians believe the LGBTQ movement's lie that they only seek Christian love and acceptance. The truth is the LGBTQ movement seeks to bury Christianity; bullying us into silence and extinction. Christians have told me to stop posting my articles about LGBTQ aggression on their Facebook pages. A Christian told me not to post articles on their Facebook page about Planned Parenthood illegally trafficking aborted baby body parts.

Some Christians want to remain neutral on political/cultural issues for business and various other reasons. Folks, I would never arrogantly tell adults how to run their lives or Facebook pages. What concerns me is Christians who still do not understand what we are up against and Christians who have embraced leftists' agendas believing it's what Jesus would do.

It bothers me that Christians allow themselves to be bullied into not speaking biblical truths and commonsense in America today. Growing up in the mean tough projects in Baltimore, I learned early that you never surrender ground to bullies.

Leftists worldwide portray Israelis as villains, claiming that Israel refuses to negotiate peace with the Palestinians. The goal of the Palestinians is to drive Israelis into the sea. So how do you find common ground to negotiate peace with people who want you dead? Christians are dealing with the same scenario with the LGBTQ movement. Using their bogus victim status, LGBTQ activists are using every weapon in their arsenal to punish, humiliate, and destroy Christians; ultimately wiping Christianity off the planet.

A lesbian dressed like a clergy "man" attended my stepmother's funeral. The lesbian was unknown to our family. Everyone was kind and polite to her. The loving Christian thing to do is to help this gender confused woman find peace in being the woman God made her to be. Outrageously, leftists have made it illegal in some states to compassionately share Christ's love with this troubled woman. Incredible.

An extremely effective tactic of leftists to force their agendas down the throats of the masses is to portray themselves as victims. This has caused me to roll my eyes whenever duped Christians lecture me about being more understanding of Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ movement.

Black Lives Matter is an awful evil hate group funded by George Soros and groups that hate America. These evil people promote the hate-generating and racial divisive lie that blacks are mistreated and are suffering in America. The truth is America is the greatest land of opportunity on the planet for all who choose to go for it. End of subject. Now, can we please move on?

Deceived decent Americans think they are doing the right thing by not in any way opposing Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ movement. Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter is aggressively engaged in punishing southerners, beating up Trump voters, pulling down historical monuments, assassinating police officers, and teaching white kids to hate themselves for being born white. Folks, teaching innocent kids to hate who God made them to be is pure evil.

Equally aggressively tyrannical is the LGBTQ movement, which is steamrollering across our country grinding up anyone who has ever expressed anything other than enthusiastic approval of same-sex marriage.

The Benham brothers, who build homes for needy families were scheduled to launch a show on Home & Garden television. LGBTQ activists dug into the annals of the Benham brothers' past to discover that they once spoke out in favor of traditional marriage. This caused HGTV to cancel the Benham brothers' TV show.

Notice how punishing the Benham brothers trumped providing homes for needy families. This is why it is repulsive hearing fake news media furthering the lie that leftists have superior compassion for minorities and the poor.

Most disturbing is how we have allowed LGBTQ activists to totally hijack public education, placing LGBTQ lessons above reading writing and arithmetic.

LGBTQ activists forced Mozilla CEO Brendan Eich to resign upon discovering that Eich donated $1,000 to California's Proposition 8 which defined marriage as between one man and one woman; God's definition of marriage. So much for leftists being tolerant of other points of view. Meanwhile, the masses who are minding their own business, living their lives, are relentlessly scolded by duped Americans and leftists for not being submissive enough to the LGBTQ movement.

Deception is a powerful tool to control people. Jews at Auschwitz passively marched into gas chambers to their deaths because the Nazis deceived them into believing they were being taken to the showers. Christians are passively allowing LGBTQ activists to steal the hearts and minds of their children, drive followers of Christ out of business and threaten pastors with jail time for quoting the Bible. Deceived by the LGBTQ movement, Christians are passively marching to the death of Christianity.

But wait, according to God's Word, we win in the end!

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Help Lloyd spread the Truth

http://LloydMarcus.com