Boss Hogg and His Ingraham Angle

Young David Hogg , one of the surviving students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has become the media face of those pushing increased gun control after the tragedy. But tragedy does not impart wisdom, evident by Hogg's failure to blame Broward's Sheriff Scott Israel, the deputies who stood outside as 17 were slaughtered, or the Inspector Clouseaux at the FBI who did nothing as others saw something and said something. No, the blame lies, in Hogg's agenda-driven view, with President Trump, who opposes the gun-free zones Hogg evidently loves:

David Hogg may have been a student at the high school in Parkland, Florida shot up by a killer whom the Broward County Sheriff's Department and the FBI knew about and failed to stop, but he has hardly behaved as an innocent victim since then. He is a professional liberal activist with a far-left agenda that includes repealing the Second Amendment, neutering the First Amendment, and creating an environment making Parkland shootings more likely, not less.

The Republican Party currently controls the White House and both chambers of Congress, while the Supreme Court has a 5-4 conservative majority – something David Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, pointed out during an interview with his classmates on Sunday's "Meet the Press." Responding to Trump's tweet, Hogg said: "How dare you. You are in that exact position right now, and you want to look back on our history and blame the Democrats? That's disgusting. "You're the president," he continued. "You're supposed to bring this nation together, not divide us. How dare you. Children are dying, and their blood is on your hands because of that.

Parenthetically, young Mr. Hogg's mother, Rebecca Boldrick, is an ardent anti-Trumper with frequent Facebook posts sliming our 45th president, one of which has a picture of son David sitting at a CNN anchor desk during a studio tour. It might be assumed that her son started with a similar anti-Trump bias even before the shooting. You did not hear from Hogg at the recent March for Our Lives, or any other speaker, that neither the march nor the burial of 17 Parkland victims would have been necessary but for the failure of law enforcement agencies to do the jobs assigned to them.

There is plenty to criticize about David Hogg's actions and statements, yet that is not permitted. Hogg is permitted to slander and slime anybody from the president on down. If you disagree with him, blood is on your hands. But don't dare mock one of his tweets, as Fox News host Laura Ingraham did. The tragedy at Parkland has somehow transformed Hogg into an oracle we must honor and worship even as he ironically seeks to transform America into a gun-free zone. In a rhetorical sense, he has become bullet-proof:

Hogg, wounded ego and all, is busily organizing an advertiser boycott of Laura's Fox show, The Ingraham Angle, showing that he despises the First Amendment almost as much as the Second Amendment:

So how did we get here? A review of the past 48 hours shows Hogg tweeting out a note around him being rejected from four schools, including UCLA. Ingraham unwisely jumped on board from there to jab Hogg and included an original "Daily Wire" story on the topic. "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)," she wrote to her 2.17 million followers. Hogg responded by listing 12 prominent advertisers of "The Ingraham Angle" in calling on a boycott. He proceeded to expand the list to 100 by sharing a list by Media Matters, which has ample experience in this arena from targeting Fox News hosts before. Notably, Hogg chose to accelerate his boycott effort after Ingraham's apology. Hogg expanded the reason for the Ingraham boycott beyond her tweet around his college rejections late Thursday by retweeting a Daily Kos story recounting the host's more provocative and controversial comments over her career.

Hogg may have been thrust into the public arena, but he has chosen to wallow in it and exploit it for his own far-left ideological agenda. Laura Ingraham may have been arguably rude, for which she has apologized. Yet she is right. David Hogg is a foul-mouthed whiner and hypocrite who touts his free speech rights while seeking to deny that right to others:

On Friday, Hogg used more forceful language, expressing his fatigue from advocacy, worries over relinquishing rights in favor of safety, and calling out what he referred to as 'old-[a--] parents' who 'don't know how to use a [f------] democracy.' ... One thing that has Hogg stressed is the possible implementation of a new rule requiring backpacks carried at his school to be see-through. 'It's unnecessary, it's embarrassing for a lot of the students and it makes them feel isolated and separated from the rest of American school culture where they're having essentially their First Amendment rights infringed upon because they can't freely wear whatever backpack they want regardless of what it is,' Hogg said at a gun control rally on Friday, as reported by Grabie News.

Imagine that. Despite the fact that the Parkland shooter was barred from carrying a backpack at the school for safety reasons, Hogg feels that such a "sensible restriction" is an infringement on his First Amendment rights, which shows that, perhaps, those four schools may have been right to reject him for his lack of knowledge on civics and proper grammar. Carrying a backpack is not a First Amendment right.

So now Hogg is running...er, Hogg-wild, seeking to deny Laura Ingraham her real freedoms of speech and press through intimidation and demonization straight out of Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals.

Daniel John Sobieski is a free lance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.